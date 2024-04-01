Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches

Belgium vs Spain, England vs Sweden and Austria vs Germany will be among the opening matches when the new-look Women's European Qualifiers kick off on Friday 5 April.

In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

See below for all the fixtures in the league stage (kick-off times for Matchdays 3 to 6 to be confirmed).

Women's European Qualifiers groups League A Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czechia Group A3: France, England (holders), Sweden, Republic of Ireland Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland League B Group B1: Switzerland (finals hosts), Hungary, Türkiye, Azerbaijan Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo League C Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

Group standings

League stage fixtures

All times CET

Friday 5 April 2024

Group A1

Norway vs Finland (18:00)

Italy vs Netherlands (18:15)

Group A2

Czechia vs Denmark (18:30)

Belgium vs Spain (20:45)

Group A3

England vs Sweden (21:00)

France vs Republic of Ireland (21:10)

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: England 4-0 Sweden

Group A4

Iceland vs Poland (18:45)

Austria vs Germany (20:30)

Group B1

Hungary vs Azerbaijan (17:45)

Switzerland vs Türkiye (19:00)

Group B2

Slovakia vs Israel (15:00)

Serbia vs Scotland (18:00)

Group B3

Northern Ireland vs Malta (20:00)

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (21:45)

Group B4

Ukraine vs Kosovo (17:00)

Wales vs Croatia (20:15)

Group C1

Georgia vs Lithuania (17:00)

Cyprus vs Belarus (TBC)



Group C2

Slovenia vs Moldova (16:30)

Latvia vs North Macedonia (16:30)

Group C3

Montenegro vs Andorra (16:30)

Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:00)



Group C4

Kazakhstan vs Bulgaria (13:00)

Armenia vs Romania (13:00)



Group C5

Luxembourg vs Albania (19:30)

Tuesday 9 April 2024

Group A1

Finland vs Italy (18:15)

Netherlands vs Norway (20:45)

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Norway

Group A2

Denmark vs Belgium (18:00)

Spain vs Czechia (19:00)

Group A3

Sweden vs France (19:00)

Republic of Ireland vs England (20:30)

Group A4

Germany vs Iceland (18:10)

Poland vs Austria (TBC)

Group B1

Azerbaijan vs Switzerland (14:00)

Türkiye vs Hungary (19:00)

Group B2

Israel vs Serbia (16:00)

Scotland vs Slovakia (20:35)

Group B3

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland`(TBC)

Malta vs Portugal (18:30)

Group B4

Croatia vs Ukraine (16:00)

Kosovo vs Wales (TBC)

Group C1

Lithuania vs Cyprus (18:30)

Belarus vs Georgia (19:00)

Group C2

North Macedonia vs Slovenia (15:00)

Moldova vs Latvia (17:00)

Group C3

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands (16:30)

Andorra vs Greece (19:00)

Group C4

Bulgaria vs Armenia (17:00)

Romania vs Kazakhstan (18:00)



Group C5

Albania vs Estonia (20:00)

Friday 31 May 2024

Group A1

Norway vs Italy

Netherlands vs Finland

Group A2

Czechia vs Belgium

Denmark vs Spain

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Denmark 0-1 Spain

Group A3

Republic of Ireland vs Sweden

England vs France

Group A4

Austria vs Iceland

Germany vs Poland

Group B1

Türkiye ﻿vs Azerbaijan

Switzerland vs Hungary

Group B2

Serbia vs Slovakia

Scotland vs Israel

Group B3

Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs Northern Ireland

Group B4

Kosovo vs Croatia

Wales vs Ukraine

Group C1

Lithuania vs Belarus

Cyprus vs Georgia

Group C2

Slovenia vs Latvia

North Macedonia vs Moldova

Group C3

Faroe Islands vs Andorra

Greece vs Montenegro

Group C4

Romania vs Bulgaria

Armenia vs Kazakhstan



Group C5

Estonia vs Albania

Tuesday 4 June 2024

Group A1

Finland vs Netherlands

Italy vs Norway

Group A2

Belgium vs Czechia

Spain vs Denmark

Group A3

Sweden vs Republic of Ireland

France vs England

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: England 1-0 France

Group A4

Iceland vs Austria

Poland vs Germany

Group B1

Azerbaijan vs Türkiye

Hungary vs Switzerland

Group B2

Slovakia vs Serbia

Israel vs Scotland

Group B3

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Malta

Northern Ireland vs Portugal

Group B4

Croatia vs Kosovo

Ukraine vs Wales

Group C1

Belarus vs Lithuania

Georgia vs Cyprus

Group C2

Latvia vs Slovenia

Moldova vs North Macedonia

Group C3

Andorra vs Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Greece

Group C4

Bulgaria vs Romania

Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Group C5

Albania vs Luxembourg

Friday 12 July 2024

Group A1

Finland vs Norway

Netherlands vs Italy

Group A2

Belgium vs Denmark

Czechia vs Spain

Group A3

England vs Republic of Ireland

France vs Sweden

Group A4

Austria vs Poland

Iceland vs Germany

Group B1

Azerbaijan vs Hungary

Türkiye vs Switzerland

Group B2

Serbia vs Israel

Slovakia vs Scotland

Group B3

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal

Malta vs Northern Ireland

Group B4

Croatia vs Wales

Kosovo vs Ukraine

Group C1

Cyprus vs Lithuania

Georgia vs Belarus

Group C2

North Macedonia vs Latvia

Moldova vs Slovenia

Group C3

Greece vs Andorra

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Group C4

Armenia vs Bulgaria

Kazakhstan vs Romania



Group C5

Luxembourg vs Estonia

Tuesday 16 July 2024

Group A1

Norway vs Netherlands

Italy vs Finland

Group A2

Spain vs Belgium

Denmark vs Czechia

Group A3

Sweden vs England

Republic of Ireland vs France

Group A4

Germany vs Austria

Poland vs Iceland

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Germany 2-0 Austria

Group B1

Switzerland vs Azerbaijan

Hungary vs Türkiye

Group B2

Scotland vs Serbia

Israel vs Slovakia

Group B3

Portugal vs Malta

Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4

Wales vs Kosovo

Ukraine vs Croatia

Group C1

Lithuania vs Georgia

Belarus vs Cyprus

Group C2

Slovenia vs North Macedonia

Latvia vs Moldova

Group C3

Andorra vs Faroe Islands

Montenegro vs Greece

Group C4

Romania vs Armenia

Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan

Group C5

Estonia vs Luxembourg



Women's national team competitions explained

How qualifying works

League phase

In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.