Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland provisional schedule: Match dates, venues

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 is scheduled to run from 2 to 27 July of that year in Switzerland with eight venues hosting matches.

Apply for tickets

The 16-team tournament will be played in four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase, and both the opening game (involving Switzerland) and final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

The schedule below is provisional and subject to change. The final schedule will be confirmed after the draw on 16 December in Lausanne.

Women's EURO 2025: Provisional schedule

Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Genève, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Group stage

Group stage matches will kick off at 18:00 and 21:00 CET

Matchday 1

Wednesday 2 July

Group A: Switzerland vs A2 (Basel)

Group A: A3 vs A4 (Thun)

Thursday 3 July

﻿Group B fixture (Bern)

Group B fixture (Sion)﻿

Friday 4 July

Group C fixture (St.Gallen)

Group C fixture (Geneva)

Saturday 5 July

Group D fixture (Zurich)

Group D fixture (Lucerne)

Matchday 2

Sunday 6 July

Group A: Switzerland vs A3 (Bern)

Group A: A2 vs A4 (Sion)

Monday 7 July

Group B fixture (Geneva)

Group B fixture (Thun)

Tuesday 8 July

Group C fixture (Basel)

Group C fixture (Lucerne)



Wednesday 9 July

Group D fixture (Zurich)

Group D fixture (St.Gallen)

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 July

Group A: A4 vs Switzerland (Geneva)

Group A: A2 vs A3 (Thun)

Friday 11 July

Group B fixture (Bern)

Group B fixture (Sion)

Saturday 12 July

Group C fixture (Zurich)

Group C fixture (Lucerne)

Sunday 13 July

Group D fixture (Basel)

Group D fixture (St.Gallen)

Women's EURO 2025: Get your tickets now!

Knockout phase

All times CET

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (Geneva, 21:00)

Thursday 17 July

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D (Zurich, 21:00)

Friday 18 July

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (Bern, 21:00)

Saturday 19 July

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C (Basel, 21:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July

SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1 (Geneva, 21:00)

Wednesday 23 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2 (Zurich, 21:00)

Final

Sunday 27 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Basel, 18:00)