Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches
Friday, April 5, 2024
See the results so far and the matches to come in Women's EURO 2025 qualifying.
The new-look Women's European Qualifiers are now in progress.
In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.
See below for all the results so far and fixtures to come in the league stage (kick-off times for Matchdays 3 to 6 to be confirmed).
Women's European Qualifiers groups
League A
Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland
Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czechia
Group A3: France, England (holders), Sweden, Republic of Ireland
Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland
League B
Group B1: Switzerland (finals hosts), Hungary, Türkiye, Azerbaijan
Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel
Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta
Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo
League C
Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia
Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova
Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands
Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg
League stage fixtures and results
All times CET
Matchday 1
Friday 5 April 2024
Group A1
Norway 4-0 Finland
Italy vs Netherlands (18:15)
Group A2
Czechia 1-3 Denmark
Belgium vs Spain (20:45)
Group A3
England vs Sweden (21:00)
France vs Republic of Ireland (21:10)
Group A4
Iceland vs Poland (18:45)
Austria vs Germany (20:30)
Group B1
Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan
Switzerland vs Türkiye (19:00)
Group B2
Slovakia 2-0 Israel
Serbia vs Scotland (18:00)
Group B3
Northern Ireland vs Malta (20:00)
Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (21:45)
Group B4
Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo
Wales vs Croatia (20:15)
Group C1
Cyprus 0-3 Belarus
Georgia 2-2 Lithuania
Group C2
Slovenia 2-0 Moldova
Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia
Group C3
Montenegro 6-1 Andorra
Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:00)
Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria
Armenia 0-5 Romania
Group C5
Luxembourg vs Albania (19:30)
Matchday 2
Tuesday 9 April 2024
Group A1
Finland vs Italy (18:15)
Netherlands vs Norway (20:45)
Group A2
Denmark vs Belgium (18:00)
Spain vs Czechia (19:00)
Group A3
Sweden vs France (19:00)
Republic of Ireland vs England (20:30)
Group A4
Poland vs Austria (18:00)
Germany vs Iceland (18:10)
Group B1
Azerbaijan vs Switzerland (14:00)
Türkiye vs Hungary (19:00)
Group B2
Israel vs Serbia (16:00)
Scotland vs Slovakia (20:35)
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland`(15:30)
Malta vs Portugal (18:30)
Group B4
Kosovo vs Wales (14:00)
Croatia vs Ukraine (16:00)
Group C1
Lithuania vs Cyprus (18:30)
Belarus vs Georgia (19:00)
Group C2
North Macedonia vs Slovenia (15:00)
Moldova vs Latvia (17:00)
Group C3
Montenegro vs Faroe Islands (16:30)
Andorra vs Greece (19:00)
Group C4
Bulgaria vs Armenia (17:00)
Romania vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
Group C5
Albania vs Estonia (20:00)
Matchday 3
Friday 31 May 2024
Group A1
Norway vs Italy
Netherlands vs Finland
Group A2
Czechia vs Belgium
Denmark vs Spain
Group A3
Republic of Ireland vs Sweden
England vs France
Group A4
Austria vs Iceland
Germany vs Poland
Group B1
Türkiye vs Azerbaijan
Switzerland vs Hungary
Group B2
Serbia vs Slovakia
Scotland vs Israel
Group B3
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal vs Northern Ireland
Group B4
Kosovo vs Croatia
Wales vs Ukraine
Group C1
Lithuania vs Belarus
Cyprus vs Georgia
Group C2
Slovenia vs Latvia
North Macedonia vs Moldova
Group C3
Faroe Islands vs Andorra
Greece vs Montenegro
Group C4
Romania vs Bulgaria
Armenia vs Kazakhstan
Group C5
Estonia vs Albania
Matchday 4
Tuesday 4 June 2024
Group A1
Finland vs Netherlands
Italy vs Norway
Group A2
Belgium vs Czechia
Spain vs Denmark
Group A3
Sweden vs Republic of Ireland
France vs England
Group A4
Iceland vs Austria
Poland vs Germany
Group B1
Azerbaijan vs Türkiye
Hungary vs Switzerland
Group B2
Slovakia vs Serbia
Israel vs Scotland
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Malta
Northern Ireland vs Portugal
Group B4
Croatia vs Kosovo
Ukraine vs Wales
Group C1
Belarus vs Lithuania
Georgia vs Cyprus
Group C2
Latvia vs Slovenia
Moldova vs North Macedonia
Group C3
Andorra vs Montenegro
Faroe Islands vs Greece
Group C4
Bulgaria vs Romania
Kazakhstan vs Armenia
Group C5
Albania vs Luxembourg
Matchday 5
Friday 12 July 2024
Group A1
Finland vs Norway
Netherlands vs Italy
Group A2
Belgium vs Denmark
Czechia vs Spain
Group A3
England vs Republic of Ireland
France vs Sweden
Group A4
Austria vs Poland
Iceland vs Germany
Group B1
Azerbaijan vs Hungary
Türkiye vs Switzerland
Group B2
Serbia vs Israel
Slovakia vs Scotland
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal
Malta vs Northern Ireland
Group B4
Croatia vs Wales
Kosovo vs Ukraine
Group C1
Cyprus vs Lithuania
Georgia vs Belarus
Group C2
North Macedonia vs Latvia
Moldova vs Slovenia
Group C3
Greece vs Andorra
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro
Group C4
Armenia vs Bulgaria
Kazakhstan vs Romania
Group C5
Luxembourg vs Estonia
Matchday 6
Tuesday 16 July 2024
Group A1
Norway vs Netherlands
Italy vs Finland
Group A2
Spain vs Belgium
Denmark vs Czechia
Group A3
Sweden vs England
Republic of Ireland vs France
Group A4
Germany vs Austria
Poland vs Iceland
Group B1
Switzerland vs Azerbaijan
Hungary vs Türkiye
Group B2
Scotland vs Serbia
Israel vs Slovakia
Group B3
Portugal vs Malta
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B4
Wales vs Kosovo
Ukraine vs Croatia
Group C1
Lithuania vs Georgia
Belarus vs Cyprus
Group C2
Slovenia vs North Macedonia
Latvia vs Moldova
Group C3
Andorra vs Faroe Islands
Montenegro vs Greece
Group C4
Romania vs Armenia
Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan
Group C5
Estonia vs Luxembourg
How qualifying works
League phase
In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.
For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.
Play-offs
The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.
In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.
In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.
The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.
If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.
Promotion and relegation
Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:
• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;
• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;
• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;
• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;
• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.
Women's EURO 2025 calendar
Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)