Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches

Friday, April 5, 2024

See the results so far and the matches to come in Women's EURO 2025 qualifying.

Norway celebrate scoring against Finland
Norway celebrate scoring against Finland NTB/AFP via Getty Images

The new-look Women's European Qualifiers are now in progress.

In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

See below for all the results so far and fixtures to come in the league stage (kick-off times for Matchdays 3 to 6 to be confirmed).

Women's European Qualifiers groups

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czechia

Group A3: France, England (holders), Sweden, Republic of Ireland

Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

Group B1: Switzerland (finals hosts), Hungary, Türkiye, Azerbaijan

Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C

Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

Group standings

League stage fixtures and results

All times CET

Matchday 1

Friday 5 April 2024

Group A1 
Norway 4-0 Finland
Italy vs Netherlands (18:15)

Group A2 
Czechia 1-3 Denmark
Belgium vs Spain (20:45)

Group A3 
England vs Sweden (21:00)
France vs Republic of Ireland (21:10)

Group A4 
Iceland vs Poland (18:45)
Austria vs Germany (20:30)

Group B1 
Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan
Switzerland vs Türkiye (19:00)

Group B2 
Slovakia 2-0 Israel
Serbia vs Scotland (18:00)

Group B3 
Northern Ireland vs Malta (20:00)
Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (21:45)

Group B4 
Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo
Wales vs Croatia (20:15)

Group C1 
Cyprus 0-3 Belarus
Georgia 2-2 Lithuania

Group C2 
Slovenia 2-0 Moldova
Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia

Group C3 
Montenegro 6-1 Andorra
Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:00)

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria
Armenia 0-5 Romania

Group C5 
Luxembourg vs Albania (19:30)

Matchday 2

Tuesday 9 April 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Italy (18:15)
Netherlands vs Norway (20:45)

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Norway

Group A2 
Denmark vs Belgium (18:00)
Spain vs Czechia (19:00)

Group A3 
Sweden vs France (19:00)
Republic of Ireland vs England (20:30)

Group A4 
Poland vs Austria (18:00)
Germany vs Iceland (18:10)

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Switzerland (14:00)
Türkiye vs Hungary (19:00)

Group B2 
Israel vs Serbia (16:00)
Scotland vs Slovakia (20:35)

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland`(15:30)
Malta vs Portugal (18:30)

Group B4 
Kosovo vs Wales (14:00)
Croatia vs Ukraine (16:00)

Group C1 
Lithuania vs Cyprus (18:30)
Belarus vs Georgia (19:00)

Group C2 
North Macedonia vs Slovenia (15:00)
Moldova vs Latvia (17:00)

Group C3 
Montenegro vs Faroe Islands (16:30)
Andorra vs Greece (19:00)

Group C4 
Bulgaria vs Armenia (17:00)
Romania vs Kazakhstan (18:00)

Group C5 
Albania vs Estonia (20:00)

Matchday 3

Friday 31 May 2024

Group A1 
Norway vs Italy 
Netherlands vs Finland 

Group A2 
Czechia vs Belgium 
Denmark vs Spain 

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Denmark 0-1 Spain

Group A3 
Republic of Ireland vs Sweden 
England vs France 

Group A4 
Austria vs Iceland 
Germany vs Poland 

Group B1 
Türkiye ﻿vs Azerbaijan
Switzerland vs Hungary 

Group B2 
Serbia vs Slovakia 
Scotland vs Israel 

Group B3 
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 
Portugal vs Northern Ireland 

Group B4 
Kosovo vs Croatia 
Wales vs Ukraine 

Group C1 
Lithuania vs Belarus 
Cyprus vs Georgia 

Group C2 
Slovenia vs Latvia 
North Macedonia vs Moldova 

Group C3 
Faroe Islands vs Andorra 
Greece vs Montenegro 

Group C4 
Romania vs Bulgaria 
Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Group C5 
Estonia vs Albania 

Matchday 4

Tuesday 4 June 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Netherlands 
Italy vs Norway 

Group A2 
Belgium vs Czechia 
Spain vs Denmark 

Group A3 
Sweden vs Republic of Ireland
France vs England 

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: England 1-0 France

Group A4 
Iceland vs Austria 
Poland vs Germany 

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Türkiye 
Hungary vs Switzerland 

Group B2 
Slovakia vs Serbia 
Israel vs Scotland 

Group B3 
 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Malta 
 Northern Ireland vs Portugal 

Group B4 
Croatia vs Kosovo 
Ukraine vs Wales 

Group C1 
Belarus vs Lithuania 
Georgia vs Cyprus 

Group C2 
Latvia vs Slovenia 
Moldova vs North Macedonia 

Group C3 
Andorra vs Montenegro 
Faroe Islands vs Greece 

Group C4 
Bulgaria vs Romania 
Kazakhstan vs Armenia 

Group C5 
Albania vs Luxembourg 

Matchday 5

Friday 12 July 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Norway 
Netherlands vs Italy 

Group A2 
Belgium vs Denmark 
Czechia vs Spain 

Group A3 
England vs Republic of Ireland 
France vs Sweden 

Group A4 
Austria vs Poland 
Iceland vs Germany 

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Hungary 
Türkiye vs Switzerland 

Group B2 
Serbia vs Israel 
Slovakia vs Scotland 

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal 
Malta vs Northern Ireland 

Group B4 
Croatia vs Wales 
Kosovo vs Ukraine 

Group C1 
Cyprus vs Lithuania 
Georgia vs Belarus 

Group C2 
North Macedonia vs Latvia 
Moldova vs Slovenia 

Group C3 
Greece vs Andorra 
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro 

Group C4 
Armenia vs Bulgaria 
Kazakhstan vs Romania 

Group C5 
Luxembourg vs Estonia 

Matchday 6

Tuesday 16 July 2024

Group A1 
Norway vs Netherlands 
Italy vs Finland 

Group A2 
Spain vs Belgium 
Denmark vs Czechia 

Group A3 
Sweden vs England 
Republic of Ireland vs France 

Group A4 
Germany vs Austria 
Poland vs Iceland 

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Germany 2-0 Austria

Group B1 
Switzerland vs Azerbaijan 
Hungary vs Türkiye

Group B2 
Scotland vs Serbia 
Israel vs Slovakia 

Group B3 
Portugal vs Malta 
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 

Group B4 
Wales vs Kosovo 
Ukraine vs Croatia 

Group C1 
Lithuania vs Georgia 
Belarus vs Cyprus 

Group C2 
Slovenia vs North Macedonia 
Latvia vs Moldova 

Group C3 
Andorra vs Faroe Islands
Montenegro vs Greece 

Group C4 
Romania vs Armenia 
Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan 

Group C5
Estonia vs Luxembourg 

Women's national team competitions explained

How qualifying works

League phase

In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.

Women's EURO 2025 calendar

Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)

