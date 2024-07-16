Women's European Qualifiers: All the league stage results
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Article summary
See the results from the Women's EURO 2025 qualifying league stage.
Article top media content
Article body
The league phase of the first new-look Women's European Qualifiers is complete.
In total, 51 teams competed across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.
See below for all the results across the leagues and groups.
Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs?
Through to finals: Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland (hosts)
In play-offs from League A: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Sweden
In play-offs from League B: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales
In play-offs from League C: Albania, Belarus, Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia
Relegated from League A: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland
Promoted from League B: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Relegated from League B: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Slovakia
Promoted from League C: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia
League stage results
Matchday 1
Friday 5 April 2024
Group A1
Norway 4-0 Finland
Italy 2-0 Netherlands
Group A2
Czechia 1-3 Denmark
Belgium 0-7 Spain
Group A3
England 1-1 Sweden
France 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Group A4
Iceland 3-0 Poland
Austria 2-3 Germany
Group B1
Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye
Group B2
Slovakia 2-0 Israel
Serbia 0-0 Scotland
Group B3
Northern Ireland 0-0 Malta
Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B4
Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo
Wales 4-0 Croatia
Group C1
Cyprus 0-3 Belarus
Georgia 2-2 Lithuania
Group C2
Slovenia 2-0 Moldova
Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia
Group C3
Montenegro 6-1 Andorra
Greece 1-0 Faroe Islands
Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria
Armenia 0-5 Romania
Group C5
Luxembourg 2-1 Albania
Matchday 2
Tuesday 9 April 2024
Group A1
Finland 2-1 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Norway
Group A2
Denmark 4-2 Belgium
Spain 3-1 Czechia
Group A3
Sweden 0-1 France
Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
Group A4
Poland 1-3 Austria
Germany 3-1 Iceland
Group B1
Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland
Türkiye 2-1 Hungary
Group B2
Israel 2-4 Serbia
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland
Malta 0-2 Portugal
Group B4
Kosovo 0-6 Wales
Croatia 1-0 Ukraine
Group C1
Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Georgia
Group C2
North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia
Moldova 0-1 Latvia
Group C3
Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands
Andorra 0-3 Greece
Group C4
Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia
Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan
Group C5
Albania 2-0 Estonia
Matchday 3
Friday 31 May 2024
Group A1
Norway 0-0 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Finland
Group A2
Czechia 1-2 Belgium
Denmark 0-2 Spain
Group A3
Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden
England 1-2 France
Group A4
Austria 1-1 Iceland
Germany 4-1 Poland
Group B1
Türkiye 1-0 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 2-1 Hungary
Group B2
Serbia 2-1 Slovakia
Scotland 4-1 Israel
Group B3
Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland
Group B4
Kosovo 0-1 Croatia
Wales 1-1 Ukraine
Group C1
Cyprus 0-2 Georgia
Lithuania 0-3 Belarus - match cancelled, forfeit
Group C2
North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova
Slovenia 6-0 Latvia
Group C3
Greece 2-2 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra
Group C4
Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Romania 1-0 Bulgaria
Group C5
Estonia 1-2 Albania
Matchday 4
Tuesday 4 June 2024
Group A1
Italy 1-1 Norway
Finland 1-1 Netherlands
Group A2
Belgium 1-1 Czechia
Spain 3-2 Denmark
Group A3
Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland
France 1-2 England
Group A4
Poland 1-3 Germany
Iceland 2-1 Austria
Group B1
Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye
Hungary 1-0 Switzerland
Group B2
Israel 0-5 Scotland
Slovakia 0-4 Serbia
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta
Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal
Group B4
Croatia 2-0 Kosovo
Ukraine 2-2 Wales
Group C1
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Lithuania - match cancelled, forfeit
Group C2
Latvia 0-4 Slovenia
Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia
Group C3
Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece
Andorra 1-5 Montenegro
Group C4
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia
Bulgaria 0-3 Romania
Group C5
Albania 3-1 Luxembourg
Matchday 5
Friday 12 July 2024
Group A1
Finland 1-1 Norway
Netherlands 0-0 Italy
Group A2
Czechia 2-1 Spain
Belgium 0-3 Denmark
Group A3
England 2-1 Republic of Ireland
France 2-1 Sweden
Group A4
Austria 3-1 Poland
Iceland 3-0 Germany
Group B1
Azerbaijan 0-5 Hungary
Türkiye 0-2 Switzerland
Group B2
Slovakia 0-2 Scotland
Serbia 1-0 Israel
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Portugal
Malta 0-2 Northern Ireland
Group B4
Kosovo 0-4 Ukraine
Croatia 0-3 Wales
Group C1
Georgia 0-2 Belarus
Cyprus 1-2 Lithuania
Group C2
North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia
Moldova 0-5 Slovenia
Group C3
Faroe Islands 2-1 Montenegro
Greece 6-0 Andorra
Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-3 Romania
Armenia 1-3 Bulgaria
Group C5
Luxembourg 1-1 Estonia
Matchday 6
Tuesday 16 July 2024
Group A1
Norway 1-1 Netherlands
Italy 4-0 Finland
Group A2
Denmark 2-0 Czechia
Spain 2-0 Belgium
Group A3
Sweden 0-0 England
Republic of Ireland 3-1 France
Group A4
Germany 4-0 Austria
Poland 0-1 Iceland
Group B1
Switzerland 3-0 Azerbaijan
Hungary 1-4 Türkiye
Group B2
Scotland 1-0 Serbia
Israel 2-2 Slovakia
Group B3
Portugal 3-1 Malta
Northern Ireland 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B4
Wales 2-0 Kosovo
Ukraine 2-0 Croatia
Group C1
Lithuania 0-1 Georgia
Belarus 5-0 Cyprus
Group C2
Slovenia 4-0 North Macedonia
Latvia 2-1 Moldova
Group C3
Andorra 0-4 Faroe Islands
Montenegro 2-3 Greece
Group C4
Romania 3-1 Armenia
Bulgaria 0-0 Kazakhstan
Group C5
Estonia 1-1 Luxembourg
How qualifying works
League phase
In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams competed in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.
For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who competed in League B although their automatic qualification was assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.
Play-offs
The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.
In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.
In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.
The play-off paths were adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B and topped their group but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.
As Switzerland finish as a League B winner, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties has been adjusted accordingly.
Promotion and relegation
Promotion and relegation will also was stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:
• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;
• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;
• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;
• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;
• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.
Women's EURO 2025 calendar
Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)