UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's European Qualifiers: All the league stage results

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

See the results from the Women's EURO 2025 qualifying league stage.

Spain had the best record in League A
Spain had the best record in League A AFP via Getty Images

The league phase of the first new-look Women's European Qualifiers is complete.

In total, 51 teams competed across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

See below for all the results across the leagues and groups.

Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs?

Through to finals: Denmark, England (holders), France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland (hosts)

In play-offs from League A: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Sweden

In play-offs from League B: Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Wales

In play-offs from League C: Albania, Belarus, Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia

Relegated from League A: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland

Promoted from League B: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Relegated from League B: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Slovakia

Promoted from League C: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia

Final group standings

League stage results

Matchday 1

Friday 5 April 2024

Group A1 
Norway 4-0 Finland 
Italy 2-0 Netherlands

Group A2 
Czechia 1-3 Denmark 
Belgium 0-7 Spain

Group A3 
England 1-1 Sweden 
France 1-0 Republic of Ireland 

Group A4 
Iceland 3-0 Poland
Austria 2-3 Germany 

France enjoy their winner against Ireland
France enjoy their winner against IrelandSportsfile via Getty Images

Group B1 
Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye

Group B2 
Slovakia 2-0 Israel 
Serbia 0-0 Scotland 

Group B3 
Northern Ireland 0-0 Malta
Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 

Group B4 
Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo 
Wales 4-0 Croatia

Malta celebrate their point in Northern Ireland
Malta celebrate their point in Northern IrelandGetty Images

Group C1 
Cyprus 0-3 Belarus 
Georgia 2-2 Lithuania

Group C2 
Slovenia 2-0 Moldova 
Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia

Group C3 
Montenegro 6-1 Andorra 
Greece 1-0 Faroe Islands 

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria 
Armenia 0-5 Romania 

Group C5 
Luxembourg 2-1 Albania

Wales celebrate scoring against Croatia
Wales celebrate scoring against CroatiaGetty Images

Matchday 2

Tuesday 9 April 2024

Group A1 
Finland 2-1 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Norway 

Group A2 
Denmark 4-2 Belgium
Spain 3-1 Czechia

Group A3 
Sweden 0-1 France
Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

Group A4 
Poland 1-3 Austria 
Germany 3-1 Iceland

Germany defeated Iceland 3-1 in Aachen
Germany defeated Iceland 3-1 in AachenAFP via Getty Images

Group B1 
Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland 
Türkiye 2-1 Hungary

Group B2 
Israel 2-4 Serbia
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia 

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland 
Malta 0-2 Portugal

Northern Ireland won in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland won in Bosnia and HerzegovinaFedja Krvavac

Group B4 
Kosovo 0-6 Wales 
Croatia 1-0 Ukraine 

Group C1 
Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Georgia 

Group C2 
North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia 
Moldova 0-1 Latvia 

Group C3 
Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands
Andorra 0-3 Greece

Group C4 
Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia 
Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan

Group C5 
Albania 2-0 Estonia 

Matchday 3

Friday 31 May 2024

Group A1 
Norway 0-0 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Finland

Group A2 
Czechia 1-2 Belgium
Denmark 0-2 Spain

Group A3 
Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden
England 1-2 France

Group A4 
Austria 1-1 Iceland
Germany 4-1 Poland 

Germany saw off Poland 4-1
Germany saw off Poland 4-1Getty Images

Group B1 
Türkiye ﻿1-0 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 2-1 Hungary 

Group B2 
Serbia 2-1 Slovakia
Scotland 4-1 Israel

Group B3 
Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland

Group B4 
Kosovo 0-1 Croatia 
Wales 1-1 Ukraine 

Wales' Jess Fishlock puts in a cross during her side's game against Ukraine
Wales' Jess Fishlock puts in a cross during her side's game against UkraineAFP via Getty Images

Group C1 
Cyprus 0-2 Georgia 
Lithuania 0-3 Belarus - match cancelled, forfeit

Group C2 
North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova 
Slovenia 6-0 Latvia

Group C3 
Greece 2-2 Montenegro 
Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra

Group C4 
Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Romania 1-0 Bulgaria

Group C5 
Estonia 1-2 Albania 

Matchday 4

Tuesday 4 June 2024

Group A1 
Italy 1-1 Norway 
Finland 1-1 Netherlands 

Group A2 
Belgium 1-1 Czechia 
Spain 3-2 Denmark 

Group A3 
Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland
France 1-2 England 

Germany won in Poland to qualify
Germany won in Poland to qualifyGetty Images

Group A4 
Poland 1-3 Germany 
Iceland 2-1 Austria

Group B1 
Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye 
Hungary 1-0 Switzerland 

Group B2 
Israel 0-5 Scotland 
Slovakia 0-4 Serbia 

Group B3  
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta
Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal   

Group B4 
Croatia 2-0 Kosovo 
Ukraine 2-2 Wales 

Group C1 
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus 
Belarus 3-0 Lithuania - match cancelled, forfeit

Group C2 
Latvia 0-4 Slovenia 
Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia 

Group C3 
Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece 
Andorra 1-5 Montenegro

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia 
Bulgaria 0-3 Romania

Group C5 
Albania 3-1 Luxembourg 

Matchday 5

Friday 12 July 2024

Group A1 
Finland 1-1 Norway
Netherlands 0-0 Italy

Group A2 
Czechia 2-1 Spain
Belgium 0-3 Denmark

Group A3 
England 2-1 Republic of Ireland
France 2-1 Sweden

Group A4 
Austria 3-1 Poland
Iceland 3-0 Germany

Iceland stunned Germany to seal a finals spot
Iceland stunned Germany to seal a finals spotGetty Images

Group B1 
Azerbaijan 0-5 Hungary
Türkiye 0-2 Switzerland

Group B2 
Slovakia 0-2 Scotland
Serbia 1-0 Israel

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Portugal
Malta 0-2 Northern Ireland

Group B4 
Kosovo 0-4 Ukraine
Croatia 0-3 Wales

Group C1 
Georgia 0-2 Belarus
Cyprus 1-2 Lithuania

Group C2 
North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia
Moldova 0-5 Slovenia 

Group C3 
Faroe Islands 2-1 Montenegro
Greece 6-0 Andorra

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 0-3 Romania
Armenia 1-3 Bulgaria

Group C5 
Luxembourg 1-1 Estonia

Matchday 6

Tuesday 16 July 2024

Group A1 
Norway 1-1 Netherlands 
Italy 4-0 Finland

Italy celebrate beating Finland to qualify
Italy celebrate beating Finland to qualifyGetty Images

Group A2 
Denmark 2-0 Czechia 
Spain 2-0 Belgium

Group A3 
Sweden 0-0 England
Republic of Ireland 3-1 France

Group A4 
Germany 4-0 Austria 
Poland 0-1 Iceland

Group B1 
Switzerland 3-0 Azerbaijan
Hungary 1-4 Türkiye

Group B2 
Scotland 1-0 Serbia 
Israel 2-2 Slovakia

Group B3 
Portugal 3-1 Malta 
Northern Ireland 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4 
Wales 2-0 Kosovo 
Ukraine 2-0 Croatia 

Group C1 
Lithuania 0-1 Georgia 
Belarus 5-0 Cyprus 

Group C2 
Slovenia 4-0 North Macedonia
Latvia 2-1 Moldova 

Group C3 
Andorra 0-4 Faroe Islands
Montenegro 2-3 Greece

Group C4 
Romania 3-1 Armenia 
Bulgaria 0-0 Kazakhstan 

Group C5
Estonia 1-1 Luxembourg 

Women's national team competitions explained

How qualifying works

League phase

In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams competed in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who competed in League B although their automatic qualification was assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths were adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B and topped their group but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

As Switzerland finish as a League B winner, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties has been adjusted accordingly.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also was stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.

Women's EURO 2025 calendar

Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Selected for you

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland
Live 01/06/2024

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland

Join UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland from 2 July to 27 July 2025. Pre-register now and be ready for the start of ticket sales on 1 October!
Provisional Women's EURO schedule
Live 02/12/2023

Provisional Women's EURO schedule

Check out the provisional Women's EURO 2025 match dates and venues in Switzerland.