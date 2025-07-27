Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland match schedule: All the results

Sunday, July 27, 2025

The final tournament ran from 2 to 27 July.

England and Spain met in the final in Basel
England and Spain met in the final in Basel Getty Images

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ran from 2 to 27 July in Switzerland, with eight venues hosting matches.

The 16-team tournament consisted of four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. The final was at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

Full match schedule

Knockout phase

Final

Sunday 27 July
England 1-1aet Spain, 3-1 on pens (Basel)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July
SF1: England 2-1aet Italy (Geneva)

Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Germany 0-1aet Spain (Zurich)

Women's EURO highlights: England 2-1 Italy

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva)

Thursday 17 July
QF3: Sweden 2-2aet England, 2-3 on pens (Zurich)

Friday 18 July
QF2: Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern)

Saturday 19 July
QF4: France 1-1aet Germany, 5-6 on pens (Basel)

Highlights: Sweden 2-2 England (2-3 on pens)
Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues

St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Stade de Genève, Geneva
Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
Arena Thun, Thun
Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Group stage

Matchday 1

Wednesday 2 July
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland (Thun)
Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel)

Highlights: Switzerland 1-2 Norway

Thursday 3 July
Group B: ﻿Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion)
Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern)

Highlights: Spain 5-0 Portugal

Friday 4 July
Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva)
Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen)

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Poland

Saturday 5 July
Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands (Lucerne)
Group D: France 2-1 England (Zurich)

Highlights: France 2-1 England

Matchday 2

Sunday 6 July
Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion)
Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern)

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

Monday 7 July
Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun)
Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva)

Highlights: Spain 6-2 Belgium

Tuesday 8 July
Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel)
Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne)

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Denmark

Wednesday 9 July
Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich)
Group D: France 4-1 Wales (St.Gallen)

Highlights: England 4-0 Netherlands

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 July
Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva)
Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland (Thun)

Highlights: Norway 4-3 Iceland

Friday 11 July
Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern)
Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium (Sion)

Highlights: Italy 1-3 Spain

Saturday 12 July
Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich)
Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark (Lucerne)

Highlights: Sweden 4-1 Germany

Sunday 13 July
Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel)
Group D: England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen)

Highlights: Netherlands 2-5 France

Women's EURO 2025: Schedule requirements

  • A minimum of three rest days is guaranteed for every team between matches.
  • There are two geographical group clusters to optimise team travel.
  • Each qualified team plays their quarter-final in the same cluster as their group matches.
  • QF3 is played one day before QF2 in order to minimise the rest-day difference between the semi-finalists.
  • Switzerland will play in three different venues throughout the country in the group stage.
  • The opening game and all knockout stage matches are played in the four stadiums with the highest capacity.
  • The total capacity for the tournament is around 725,000 seats.

