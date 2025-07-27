Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland match schedule: All the results
Sunday, July 27, 2025
Article summary
The final tournament ran from 2 to 27 July.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ran from 2 to 27 July in Switzerland, with eight venues hosting matches.
The 16-team tournament consisted of four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. The final was at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.
Knockout phase
Final
Sunday 27 July
England 1-1aet Spain, 3-1 on pens (Basel)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22 July
SF1: England 2-1aet Italy (Geneva)
Wednesday 23 July
SF2: Germany 0-1aet Spain (Zurich)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16 July
QF1: Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva)
Thursday 17 July
QF3: Sweden 2-2aet England, 2-3 on pens (Zurich)
Friday 18 July
QF2: Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern)
Saturday 19 July
QF4: France 1-1aet Germany, 5-6 on pens (Basel)
St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
Stade de Genève, Geneva
Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen
Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne
Arena Thun, Thun
Stade de Tourbillon, Sion
Group stage
Matchday 1
Wednesday 2 July
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland (Thun)
Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel)
Thursday 3 July
Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion)
Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern)
Friday 4 July
Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva)
Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen)
Saturday 5 July
Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands (Lucerne)
Group D: France 2-1 England (Zurich)
Matchday 2
Sunday 6 July
Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion)
Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern)
Monday 7 July
Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun)
Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva)
Tuesday 8 July
Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel)
Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne)
Wednesday 9 July
Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich)
Group D: France 4-1 Wales (St.Gallen)
Matchday 3
Thursday 10 July
Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva)
Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland (Thun)
Friday 11 July
Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern)
Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium (Sion)
Saturday 12 July
Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich)
Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark (Lucerne)
Sunday 13 July
Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel)
Group D: England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen)
Women's EURO 2025: Schedule requirements
- A minimum of three rest days is guaranteed for every team between matches.
- There are two geographical group clusters to optimise team travel.
- Each qualified team plays their quarter-final in the same cluster as their group matches.
- QF3 is played one day before QF2 in order to minimise the rest-day difference between the semi-finalists.
- Switzerland will play in three different venues throughout the country in the group stage.
- The opening game and all knockout stage matches are played in the four stadiums with the highest capacity.
- The total capacity for the tournament is around 725,000 seats.