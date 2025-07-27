Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland match schedule: All the results

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ran from 2 to 27 July in Switzerland, with eight venues hosting matches.

The 16-team tournament consisted of four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase. The final was at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

Full match schedule

Knockout phase

Final

Sunday 27 July

England 1-1aet Spain, 3-1 on pens (Basel)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22 July

SF1: England 2-1aet Italy (Geneva)

Wednesday 23 July

SF2: Germany 0-1aet Spain (Zurich)

Women's EURO highlights: England 2-1 Italy

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16 July

QF1: Norway 1-2 Italy (Geneva)

Thursday 17 July

QF3: Sweden 2-2aet England, 2-3 on pens (Zurich)

Friday 18 July

QF2: Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern)

Saturday 19 July

QF4: France 1-1aet Germany, 5-6 on pens (Basel)

Highlights: Sweden 2-2 England (2-3 on pens)

Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland: Venues St. Jakob-Park, Basel

Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

Stade de Genève, Geneva

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen

Allmend Stadion Luzern, Lucerne

Arena Thun, Thun

Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

Group stage

Matchday 1

Wednesday 2 July

Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland (Thun)

Group A: Switzerland 1-2 Norway (Basel)

Highlights: Switzerland 1-2 Norway

Thursday 3 July

Group B: ﻿Belgium 0-1 Italy (Sion)

Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern)

Highlights: Spain 5-0 Portugal

Friday 4 July

Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Geneva)

Group C: Germany 2-0 Poland (St.Gallen)

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Poland

Saturday 5 July

Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands (Lucerne)

Group D: France 2-1 England (Zurich)

Highlights: France 2-1 England

Matchday 2

Sunday 6 July

Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland (Sion)

Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland (Bern)

Highlights: Switzerland 2-0 Iceland

Monday 7 July

Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun)

Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy (Geneva)

Highlights: Spain 6-2 Belgium

Tuesday 8 July

Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Basel)

Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden (Lucerne)

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Denmark

Wednesday 9 July

Group D: England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich)

Group D: France 4-1 Wales (St.Gallen)

Highlights: England 4-0 Netherlands

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 July

Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland (Geneva)

Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland (Thun)

Highlights: Norway 4-3 Iceland

Friday 11 July

Group B: Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern)

Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium (Sion)

Highlights: Italy 1-3 Spain

Saturday 12 July

Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany (Zurich)

Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark (Lucerne)

Highlights: Sweden 4-1 Germany

Sunday 13 July

Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France (Basel)

Group D: England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen)

Highlights: Netherlands 2-5 France