Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches
Friday, July 12, 2024
Article summary
See the results so far and the matches to come in Women's EURO 2025 qualifying.
Article top media content
Article body
The new-look Women's European Qualifiers are now in progress.
In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.
See below for all the results so far and fixtures to come in the league stage .
Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs?
Through to finals: Germany, Spain, Switzerland (hosts)
Can still earn direct qualification: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden
Confirmed in play-offs from League A: Poland. Republic of Ireland
Confirmed in play-offs from League B: Croatia, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Wales
Confirmed in play-offs from League C: Albania
Relegated from League A: Republic of Ireland
Promoted from League C: Albania
League stage fixtures and results
All times CET
Matchday 1
Friday 5 April 2024
Group A1
Norway 4-0 Finland
Italy 2-0 Netherlands
Group A2
Czechia 1-3 Denmark
Belgium 0-7 Spain
Group A3
England 1-1 Sweden
France 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Group A4
Iceland 3-0 Poland
Austria 2-3 Germany
Group B1
Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye
Group B2
Slovakia 2-0 Israel
Serbia 0-0 Scotland
Group B3
Northern Ireland 0-0 Malta
Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B4
Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo
Wales 4-0 Croatia
Group C1
Cyprus 0-3 Belarus
Georgia 2-2 Lithuania
Group C2
Slovenia 2-0 Moldova
Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia
Group C3
Montenegro 6-1 Andorra
Greece 1-0 Faroe Islands
Group C4
Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria
Armenia 0-5 Romania
Group C5
Luxembourg 2-1 Albania
Matchday 2
Tuesday 9 April 2024
Group A1
Finland 2-1 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Norway
Group A2
Denmark 4-2 Belgium
Spain 3-1 Czechia
Group A3
Sweden 0-1 France
Republic of Ireland 0-2 England
Group A4
Poland 1-3 Austria
Germany 3-1 Iceland
Group B1
Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland
Türkiye 2-1 Hungary
Group B2
Israel 2-4 Serbia
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland
Malta 0-2 Portugal
Group B4
Kosovo 0-6 Wales
Croatia 1-0 Ukraine
Group C1
Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Georgia
Group C2
North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia
Moldova 0-1 Latvia
Group C3
Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands
Andorra 0-3 Greece
Group C4
Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia
Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan
Group C5
Albania 2-0 Estonia
Matchday 3
Friday 31 May 2024
Group A1
Norway 0-0 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Finland
Group A2
Czechia 1-2 Belgium
Denmark 0-2 Spain
Group A3
Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden
England 1-2 France
Group A4
Austria 1-1 Iceland
Germany 4-1 Poland
Group B1
Türkiye 1-0 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 2-1 Hungary
Group B2
Serbia 2-1 Slovakia
Scotland 4-1 Israel
Group B3
Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland
Group B4
Kosovo 0-1 Croatia
Wales 1-1 Ukraine
Group C1
Cyprus 0-2 Georgia
Lithuania 0-3 Belarus - match cancelled, forfeit
Group C2
North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova
Slovenia 6-0 Latvia
Group C3
Greece 2-2 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra
Group C4
Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Romania 1-0 Bulgaria
Group C5
Estonia 1-2 Albania
Matchday 4
Tuesday 4 June 2024
Group A1
Italy 1-1 Norway
Finland 1-1 Netherlands
Group A2
Belgium 1-1 Czechia
Spain 3-2 Denmark
Group A3
Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland
France 1-2 England
Group A4
Poland 1-3 Germany
Iceland 2-1 Austria
Group B1
Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye
Hungary 1-0 Switzerland
Group B2
Israel 0-5 Scotland
Slovakia 0-4 Serbia
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta
Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal
Group B4
Croatia 2-0 Kosovo
Ukraine 2-2 Wales
Group C1
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Lithuania - match cancelled, forfeit
Group C2
Latvia 0-4 Slovenia
Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia
Group C3
Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece
Andorra 1-5 Montenegro
Group C4
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia
Bulgaria 0-3 Romania
Group C5
Albania 3-1 Luxembourg
Matchday 5
Friday 12 July 2024
Group A1
Finland vs Norway (18:00)
Netherlands vs Italy (20:45)
Group A2
Czechia vs Spain (18:00)
Belgium vs Denmark (20:00)
Group A3
England vs Republic of Ireland (21:00)
France vs Sweden (21:10)
Group A4
Austria vs Poland (18:00)
Iceland vs Germany (18:15)
Group B1
Azerbaijan vs Hungary (18:00)
Türkiye vs Switzerland (19:30)
Group B2
Slovakia vs Scotland (19:00)
Serbia vs Israel (20:00)
Group B3
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal (19:00)
Malta vs Northern Ireland (19:30)
Group B4
Kosovo vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Wales (20:15)
Group C1
Georgia vs Belarus (18:00)
Cyprus vs Lithuania (20:00)
Group C2
North Macedonia vs Latvia (19:00)
Moldova vs Slovenia (19:00)
Group C3
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro (17:45)
Greece vs Andorra (19:00)
Group C4
Kazakhstan vs Romania (16:00)
Armenia vs Bulgaria (17:45)
Group C5
Luxembourg vs Estonia (19:30)
Matchday 6
Tuesday 16 July 2024
Group A1
Norway vs Netherlands (19:00)
Italy vs Finland (19:00)
Group A2
Denmark vs Czechia (19:00)
Spain vs Belgium (19:00)
Group A3
Sweden vs England (19:00)
Republic of Ireland vs France (19:00)
Group A4
Germany vs Austria (19:00)
Poland vs Iceland (19:00)
Group B1
Switzerland vs Azerbaijan (19:00)
Hungary vs Türkiye (19:00)
Group B2
Scotland vs Serbia (19:00)
Israel vs Slovakia (19:00)
Group B3
Portugal vs Malta (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)
Group B4
Wales vs Kosovo (19:00)
Ukraine vs Croatia (19:00)
Group C1
Lithuania vs Georgia (19:00)
Belarus vs Cyprus (19:00)
Group C2
Slovenia vs North Macedonia (19:00)
Latvia vs Moldova (19:00)
Group C3
Andorra vs Faroe Islands (19:00)
Montenegro vs Greece (19:00)
Group C4
Romania vs Armenia (19:00)
Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan (19:00)
Group C5
Estonia vs Luxembourg (19:00)
How qualifying works
League phase
In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.
For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.
Play-offs
The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.
In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.
In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.
The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.
If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.
Promotion and relegation
Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:
• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;
• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;
• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;
• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;
• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.
Women's EURO 2025 calendar
Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)