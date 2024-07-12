UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches

Friday, July 12, 2024

See the results so far and the matches to come in Women's EURO 2025 qualifying.

England celebrate going 2-0 up in France
England celebrate going 2-0 up in France AFP via Getty Images

The new-look Women's European Qualifiers are now in progress.

In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

See below for all the results so far and fixtures to come in the league stage .

Permutations

Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs?

Through to finals: Germany, Spain, Switzerland (hosts)

Can still earn direct qualification: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden

Confirmed in play-offs from League A: Poland. Republic of Ireland

Confirmed in play-offs from League B: Croatia, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Wales

Confirmed in play-offs from League C: Albania

Relegated from League A: Republic of Ireland

Promoted from League C: Albania

Group standings

League stage fixtures and results

All times CET

Matchday 1

Friday 5 April 2024

Group A1 
Norway 4-0 Finland 
Italy 2-0 Netherlands

Group A2 
Czechia 1-3 Denmark 
Belgium 0-7 Spain

Group A3 
England 1-1 Sweden 
France 1-0 Republic of Ireland 

Group A4 
Iceland 3-0 Poland
Austria 2-3 Germany 

France enjoy their winner against Ireland
France enjoy their winner against IrelandSportsfile via Getty Images

Group B1 
Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye

Group B2 
Slovakia 2-0 Israel 
Serbia 0-0 Scotland 

Group B3 
Northern Ireland 0-0 Malta
Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina 

Group B4 
Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo 
Wales 4-0 Croatia

Malta celebrate their point in Northern Ireland
Malta celebrate their point in Northern IrelandGetty Images

Group C1 
Cyprus 0-3 Belarus 
Georgia 2-2 Lithuania

Group C2 
Slovenia 2-0 Moldova 
Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia

Group C3 
Montenegro 6-1 Andorra 
Greece 1-0 Faroe Islands 

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria 
Armenia 0-5 Romania 

Group C5 
Luxembourg 2-1 Albania

Wales celebrate scoring against Croatia
Wales celebrate scoring against CroatiaGetty Images

Matchday 2

Tuesday 9 April 2024

Group A1 
Finland 2-1 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Norway 

Group A2 
Denmark 4-2 Belgium
Spain 3-1 Czechia

Group A3 
Sweden 0-1 France
Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

Group A4 
Poland 1-3 Austria 
Germany 3-1 Iceland

Germany defeated Iceland 3-1 in Aachen
Germany defeated Iceland 3-1 in AachenAFP via Getty Images

Group B1 
Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland 
Türkiye 2-1 Hungary

Group B2 
Israel 2-4 Serbia
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia 

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland 
Malta 0-2 Portugal

Northern Ireland won in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland won in Bosnia and HerzegovinaFedja Krvavac

Group B4 
Kosovo 0-6 Wales 
Croatia 1-0 Ukraine 

Group C1 
Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus
Belarus 3-0 Georgia 

Group C2 
North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia 
Moldova 0-1 Latvia 

Group C3 
Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands
Andorra 0-3 Greece

Group C4 
Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia 
Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan

Group C5 
Albania 2-0 Estonia 

Matchday 3

Friday 31 May 2024

Group A1 
Norway 0-0 Italy
Netherlands 1-0 Finland

Group A2 
Czechia 1-2 Belgium
Denmark 0-2 Spain

Group A3 
Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden
England 1-2 France

Group A4 
Austria 1-1 Iceland
Germany 4-1 Poland 

Germany saw off Poland 4-1
Germany saw off Poland 4-1Getty Images

Group B1 
Türkiye ﻿1-0 Azerbaijan
Switzerland 2-1 Hungary 

Group B2 
Serbia 2-1 Slovakia
Scotland 4-1 Israel

Group B3 
Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland

Group B4 
Kosovo 0-1 Croatia 
Wales 1-1 Ukraine 

Wales' Jess Fishlock puts in a cross during her side's game against Ukraine
Wales' Jess Fishlock puts in a cross during her side's game against UkraineAFP via Getty Images

Group C1 
Cyprus 0-2 Georgia 
Lithuania 0-3 Belarus - match cancelled, forfeit

Group C2 
North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova 
Slovenia 6-0 Latvia

Group C3 
Greece 2-2 Montenegro 
Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra

Group C4 
Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan
Romania 1-0 Bulgaria

Group C5 
Estonia 1-2 Albania 

Matchday 4

Tuesday 4 June 2024

Group A1 
Italy 1-1 Norway 
Finland 1-1 Netherlands 

Group A2 
Belgium 1-1 Czechia 
Spain 3-2 Denmark 

Group A3 
Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland
France 1-2 England 

Germany won in Poland to qualify
Germany won in Poland to qualifyGetty Images

Group A4 
Poland 1-3 Germany 
Iceland 2-1 Austria

Group B1 
Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye 
Hungary 1-0 Switzerland 

Group B2 
Israel 0-5 Scotland 
Slovakia 0-4 Serbia 

Group B3  
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta
Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal   

Group B4 
Croatia 2-0 Kosovo 
Ukraine 2-2 Wales 

Group C1 
Georgia 1-0 Cyprus 
Belarus 3-0 Lithuania - match cancelled, forfeit

Group C2 
Latvia 0-4 Slovenia 
Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia 

Group C3 
Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece 
Andorra 1-5 Montenegro

Group C4 
Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia 
Bulgaria 0-3 Romania

Group C5 
Albania 3-1 Luxembourg 

Matchday 5

Friday 12 July 2024

Group A1 
Finland vs Norway (18:00)
Netherlands vs Italy (20:45)

Group A2 
Czechia vs Spain (18:00)
Belgium vs Denmark (20:00)

Group A3 
England vs Republic of Ireland (21:00)
France vs Sweden (21:10)

Group A4 
Austria vs Poland (18:00)
Iceland vs Germany (18:15)

Group B1 
Azerbaijan vs Hungary (18:00)
Türkiye vs Switzerland (19:30)

Group B2 
Slovakia vs Scotland (19:00)
Serbia vs Israel (20:00)

Group B3 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal (19:00)
Malta vs Northern Ireland (19:30)

Group B4 
Kosovo vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Wales (20:15)

Group C1 
Georgia vs Belarus (18:00)
Cyprus vs Lithuania (20:00)

Group C2 
North Macedonia vs Latvia (19:00)
Moldova vs Slovenia (19:00) 

Group C3 
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro (17:45)
Greece vs Andorra (19:00)

Group C4 
Kazakhstan vs Romania (16:00)
Armenia vs Bulgaria (17:45)

Group C5 
Luxembourg vs Estonia (19:30)

Matchday 6

Tuesday 16 July 2024

Group A1 
Norway vs Netherlands (19:00)
Italy vs Finland (19:00)

Group A2 
Denmark vs Czechia (19:00)
Spain vs Belgium (19:00)

Group A3 
Sweden vs England (19:00)
Republic of Ireland vs France (19:00)

Group A4 
Germany vs Austria (19:00)
Poland vs Iceland (19:00)

Group B1 
Switzerland vs Azerbaijan (19:00)
Hungary vs Türkiye (19:00)

Group B2 
Scotland vs Serbia (19:00)
Israel vs Slovakia (19:00)

Group B3 
Portugal vs Malta (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)

Group B4 
Wales vs Kosovo (19:00)
Ukraine vs Croatia (19:00)

Group C1 
Lithuania vs Georgia (19:00)
Belarus vs Cyprus (19:00)

Group C2 
Slovenia vs North Macedonia (19:00)
Latvia vs Moldova (19:00)

Group C3 
Andorra vs Faroe Islands (19:00)
Montenegro vs Greece (19:00)

Group C4 
Romania vs Armenia (19:00)
Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan (19:00)

Group C5
Estonia vs Luxembourg (19:00)

Women's national team competitions explained

How qualifying works

League phase

In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.

Women's EURO 2025 calendar

Play-off draw: 19 July 2024
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 23–29 October 2024
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 27 November–3 December 2024
Finals draw: 16 December 2024
Finals: 2–27 July 2025 (Switzerland)

