Women's European Qualifiers: All the matches

The new-look Women's European Qualifiers are now in progress.

In total, 51 teams are competing across three leagues for a mixture of direct tickets to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, play-off berths, and promotion and relegation places ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League.

See below for all the results so far and fixtures to come in the league stage .

Permutations

Who has qualified for Women's EURO 2025 or reached the play-offs? Through to finals: Germany, Spain, Switzerland (hosts) Can still earn direct qualification: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden Confirmed in play-offs from League A: Poland. Republic of Ireland Confirmed in play-offs from League B: Croatia, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Wales Confirmed in play-offs from League C: Albania Relegated from League A: Republic of Ireland Promoted from League C: Albania

Group standings

League stage fixtures and results

All times CET

Friday 5 April 2024

Group A1

Norway 4-0 Finland

Italy 2-0 Netherlands

Group A2

Czechia 1-3 Denmark

Belgium 0-7 Spain

Group A3

England 1-1 Sweden

France 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Group A4

Iceland 3-0 Poland

Austria 2-3 Germany

France enjoy their winner against Ireland Sportsfile via Getty Images

Group B1

Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan

Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye

Group B2

Slovakia 2-0 Israel

Serbia 0-0 Scotland

Group B3

Northern Ireland 0-0 Malta

Portugal 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B4

Ukraine 2-0 Kosovo

Wales 4-0 Croatia

Malta celebrate their point in Northern Ireland Getty Images

Group C1

Cyprus 0-3 Belarus

Georgia 2-2 Lithuania



Group C2

Slovenia 2-0 Moldova

Latvia 3-4 North Macedonia

Group C3

Montenegro 6-1 Andorra

Greece 1-0 Faroe Islands



Group C4

Kazakhstan 0-1 Bulgaria

Armenia 0-5 Romania



Group C5

Luxembourg 2-1 Albania

Wales celebrate scoring against Croatia Getty Images

Tuesday 9 April 2024

Group A1

Finland 2-1 Italy

Netherlands 1-0 Norway

Group A2

Denmark 4-2 Belgium

Spain 3-1 Czechia

Group A3

Sweden 0-1 France

Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

Group A4

Poland 1-3 Austria

Germany 3-1 Iceland

Germany defeated Iceland 3-1 in Aachen AFP via Getty Images

Group B1

Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland

Türkiye 2-1 Hungary

Group B2

Israel 2-4 Serbia

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Group B3

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland

Malta 0-2 Portugal

Northern Ireland won in Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac

Group B4

Kosovo 0-6 Wales

Croatia 1-0 Ukraine

Group C1

Lithuania 1-0 Cyprus

Belarus 3-0 Georgia

Group C2

North Macedonia 0-5 Slovenia

Moldova 0-1 Latvia

Group C3

Montenegro 5-1 Faroe Islands

Andorra 0-3 Greece

Group C4

Bulgaria 2-3 Armenia

Romania 1-0 Kazakhstan



Group C5

Albania 2-0 Estonia

Friday 31 May 2024

Group A1

Norway 0-0 Italy

Netherlands 1-0 Finland

Group A2

Czechia 1-2 Belgium

Denmark 0-2 Spain

Group A3

Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden

England 1-2 France

Group A4

Austria 1-1 Iceland

Germany 4-1 Poland

Germany saw off Poland 4-1 Getty Images

Group B1

Türkiye ﻿1-0 Azerbaijan

Switzerland 2-1 Hungary

Group B2

Serbia 2-1 Slovakia

Scotland 4-1 Israel

Group B3

Malta 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal 4-0 Northern Ireland

Group B4

Kosovo 0-1 Croatia

Wales 1-1 Ukraine

Wales' Jess Fishlock puts in a cross during her side's game against Ukraine AFP via Getty Images

Group C1

Cyprus 0-2 Georgia

Lithuania 0-3 Belarus - match cancelled, forfeit

Group C2

North Macedonia 1-1 Moldova

Slovenia 6-0 Latvia

Group C3

Greece 2-2 Montenegro

Faroe Islands 4-0 Andorra

Group C4

Armenia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Romania 1-0 Bulgaria



Group C5

Estonia 1-2 Albania

Tuesday 4 June 2024

Group A1

Italy 1-1 Norway

Finland 1-1 Netherlands

Group A2

Belgium 1-1 Czechia

Spain 3-2 Denmark

Group A3

Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland

France 1-2 England

Germany won in Poland to qualify Getty Images

Group A4

Poland 1-3 Germany

Iceland 2-1 Austria

Group B1

Azerbaijan 1-0 Türkiye

Hungary 1-0 Switzerland

Group B2

Israel 0-5 Scotland

Slovakia 0-4 Serbia

Group B3

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Malta

Northern Ireland 1-2 Portugal

Group B4

Croatia 2-0 Kosovo

Ukraine 2-2 Wales

Group C1

Georgia 1-0 Cyprus

Belarus 3-0 Lithuania - match cancelled, forfeit

Group C2

Latvia 0-4 Slovenia

Moldova 2-4 North Macedonia

Group C3

Faroe Islands 0-2 Greece

Andorra 1-5 Montenegro

Group C4

Kazakhstan 4-1 Armenia

Bulgaria 0-3 Romania

Group C5

Albania 3-1 Luxembourg

Friday 12 July 2024

Group A1

Finland vs Norway (18:00)

Netherlands vs Italy (20:45)

Group A2

Czechia vs Spain (18:00)

Belgium vs Denmark (20:00)

Group A3

England vs Republic of Ireland (21:00)

France vs Sweden (21:10)

Group A4

Austria vs Poland (18:00)

Iceland vs Germany (18:15)

Group B1

Azerbaijan vs Hungary (18:00)

Türkiye vs Switzerland (19:30)

Group B2

Slovakia vs Scotland (19:00)

Serbia vs Israel (20:00)

Group B3

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal (19:00)

Malta vs Northern Ireland (19:30)

Group B4

Kosovo vs Ukraine (18:00)

Croatia vs Wales (20:15)

Group C1

Georgia vs Belarus (18:00)

Cyprus vs Lithuania (20:00)

Group C2

North Macedonia vs Latvia (19:00)

Moldova vs Slovenia (19:00)

Group C3

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro (17:45)

Greece vs Andorra (19:00)

Group C4

Kazakhstan vs Romania (16:00)

Armenia vs Bulgaria (17:45)



Group C5

Luxembourg vs Estonia (19:30)

Tuesday 16 July 2024

Group A1

Norway vs Netherlands (19:00)

Italy vs Finland (19:00)

Group A2

Denmark vs Czechia (19:00)

Spain vs Belgium (19:00)

Group A3

Sweden vs England (19:00)

Republic of Ireland vs France (19:00)

Group A4

Germany vs Austria (19:00)

Poland vs Iceland (19:00)

Group B1

Switzerland vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

Hungary vs Türkiye (19:00)

Group B2

Scotland vs Serbia (19:00)

Israel vs Slovakia (19:00)

Group B3

Portugal vs Malta (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)

Group B4

Wales vs Kosovo (19:00)

Ukraine vs Croatia (19:00)

Group C1

Lithuania vs Georgia (19:00)

Belarus vs Cyprus (19:00)

Group C2

Slovenia vs North Macedonia (19:00)

Latvia vs Moldova (19:00)

Group C3

Andorra vs Faroe Islands (19:00)

Montenegro vs Greece (19:00)

Group C4

Romania vs Armenia (19:00)

Bulgaria vs Kazakhstan (19:00)

Group C5

Estonia vs Luxembourg (19:00)



Women's national team competitions explained

How qualifying works

League phase

In qualifying, as per the league stage of the Nations League, teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays between April and July, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

For qualifying itself, the top two teams in each League A group will gain places in the July 2025 finals alongside hosts Switzerland (who will compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December.

Play-offs

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths. In one path, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A will play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C. (For ranking the three best runners-up, results against fourth-placed teams are not counted.) The eight winners progress to the second round.

In the other first round path, the four group winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League B will be drawn into six ties against the remaining two runners-up and four third-placed teams in League B. The six winners progress to the second round.

In the second round, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into seven ties, with seeding for the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings. The seven winners progress to the final tournament.

The play-off paths will be adjusted as necessary to take into account the performance of Women's EURO hosts Switzerland, who will compete in League B but are guaranteed a slot in the final tournament.

If Switzerland finish as a League B winner, runner-up or in third place, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B will complete the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up and the draw seeding for the six ties will be adjusted accordingly.

Promotion and relegation

Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2025–27 competition cycle:

• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A;

• The runners-up and three best-ranked third-placed teams in League B stay in League B;

• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C;

• The winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the league above;

• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the lowest-ranked third-placed team of League B, will be relegated to the league below.