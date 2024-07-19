Women's European Qualifiers play-off ties set
Friday, July 19, 2024
The draw set the ties for two rounds of two-legged play-offs, as 28 teams compete for the last seven finals slots.
The Women's European Qualifiers play-off draw, made in Nyon by UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler and former Swiss international Sandy Maendly, has set the ties for two rounds of two-legged contests, as 28 teams compete for the last seven finals slots at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July next year.
Round 1 will be played between 23 and 29 October, and round 2 between 27 November and 3 December.
The seven round 2 winners will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.
Play-off ties
Round 1
Path 1
Romania vs Poland
Greece vs Belgium
Montenegro vs Finland
Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
Slovenia vs Austria
Luxembourg vs Sweden
Belarus vs Czechia
Albania vs Norway
Path 2
Türkiye vs Ukraine
Croatia vs Northern Ireland
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia
Azerbaijan vs Portugal
Hungary vs Scotland
Slovakia vs Wales
Two-legged ties played between 23 and 29 October
Round 2
Azerbaijan / Portugal vs Belarus / Czechia
Hungary / Scotland vs Montenegro / Finland
Türkiye / Ukraine vs Greece / Belgium
Slovakia / Wales vs Georgia / Republic of Ireland
Romania / Poland vs Slovenia / Austria
Croatia / Northern Ireland vs Albania / Norway
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Serbia vs Luxembourg / Sweden
Two-legged ties played between 27 November and 3 December
Team guide
- Norway (1987 & 1993) and Sweden (1984) are former winners. Neither team have failed to qualify since the introduction of the group stage in 1997.
- In 2022, Sweden were semi-finalists and both Austria and Belgium made the last eight. Finland, Northern Ireland, Norway and Portugal also played in England.
- Scotland (2017) and Ukraine (2009) also also past qualifiers.
- The Republic of Ireland went to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but have never qualified for Women's EURO (meaning one of Slovakia, Wales, Georgia or Ireland will definitely make their debut in Switzerland).
- Czechia and Ukraine both missed out in the 2022 play-offs. Other past Women's EURO play-off contenders involved this time but yet to make a finals debut are Romania (2017), Republic of Ireland (2009) and Slovenia (2009). Hungary reached the 1991 two-legged quarter-finals (when the final tournament consisted of four teams).