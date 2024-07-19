Women's European Qualifiers play-off ties set

The Women's European Qualifiers play-off draw, made in Nyon by UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler and former Swiss international Sandy Maendly, has set the ties for two rounds of two-legged contests, as 28 teams compete for the last seven finals slots at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July next year.

Round 1 will be played between 23 and 29 October, and round 2 between 27 November and 3 December.

The seven round 2 winners will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.

Play-off ties

Round 1

Path 1

Romania vs Poland

Greece vs Belgium

Montenegro vs Finland

Georgia vs Republic of Ireland

Slovenia vs Austria

Luxembourg vs Sweden

Belarus vs Czechia

Albania vs Norway

Path 2

Türkiye vs Ukraine

Croatia vs Northern Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia

Azerbaijan vs Portugal

Hungary vs Scotland

Slovakia vs Wales

Two-legged ties played between 23 and 29 October

Women's EURO 2022 group stage: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Round 2

Azerbaijan / Portugal vs Belarus / Czechia

Hungary / Scotland vs Montenegro / Finland

Türkiye / Ukraine vs Greece / Belgium

Slovakia / Wales vs Georgia / Republic of Ireland

Romania / Poland vs Slovenia / Austria

Croatia / Northern Ireland vs Albania / Norway

Bosnia and Herzegovina / Serbia vs Luxembourg / Sweden

Two-legged ties played between 27 November and 3 December

Team guide