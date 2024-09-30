Women's European Qualifiers play-off ties

The play-off phase of the Women's European Qualifiers will involve 28 teams competing in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties for the last seven finals slots at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July next year.

Round 1 will be played on Friday 25 and Tuesday 29 October. Round 2 will be played between 27 November and 3 December, with the dates confirmed once the ties are set.

The seven round 2 winners will join hosts Switzerland and direct qualifiers Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain in the 16 December finals draw in Lausanne.

Play-off ties

All KO times CET

First legs: Friday 25 October

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia (14:00)

Azerbaijan vs Portugal (14:00)

Albania vs Norway (16:00)

Montenegro vs Finland (16:30)

Türkiye vs Ukraine (17:00)

Slovakia vs Wales (17:30)

Romania vs Poland (18:00)

Greece vs Belgium (18:00)

Georgia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

Slovenia vs Austria (18:00)

Hungary vs Scotland (18:15)

Croatia vs Northern Ireland (19:00)

Luxembourg vs Sweden (19:30)

Belarus vs Czechia (20:30)

Women's EURO 2022 group stage: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Second legs: Tuesday 29 October

Czechia vs Belarus (15:00)

Ukraine vs Türkiye (17:00)

Finland vs Montenegro (17:30)

Poland vs Romania ﻿(18:00)

Austria vs Slovenia (18:00)

Sweden vs Luxembourg (19:00)

Norway vs Albania (19:00)

Serbia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Croatia (20:00)

Belgium vs Greece ﻿(20:15)

Wales vs Slovakia (20:15)

Republic of Ireland vs Georgia (20:30)

Scotland vs Hungary (20:35)

Portugal vs Azerbaijan (20:45)



Round 2

Azerbaijan / Portugal vs Belarus / Czechia

Hungary / Scotland vs Montenegro / Finland

Türkiye / Ukraine vs Greece / Belgium

Slovakia / Wales vs Georgia / Republic of Ireland

Romania / Poland vs Slovenia / Austria

Croatia / Northern Ireland vs Albania / Norway

Bosnia and Herzegovina / Serbia vs Luxembourg / Sweden

Two-legged ties played between 27 November and 3 December

Team guide

Norway (1987 & 1993) and Sweden (1984) are former winners. Neither team have failed to qualify since the introduction of the group stage in 1997.

In 2022, Sweden were semi-finalists and both Austria and Belgium made the last eight. Finland, Northern Ireland, Norway and Portugal also played in England.

Scotland (2017) and Ukraine (2009) are also past qualifiers.

The Republic of Ireland went to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup but have never qualified for Women's EURO (meaning one of Slovakia, Wales, Georgia or Ireland will definitely make their debut in Switzerland).

Czechia and Ukraine both missed out in the 2022 play-offs. Other past Women's EURO play-off contenders involved this time but yet to make a finals debut are Romania (2017), Republic of Ireland (2009) and Slovenia (2009). Hungary reached the 1991 two-legged quarter-finals (when the final tournament consisted of four teams).

Which first-round tie is in which path?

The first round of the play-offs is split into two paths.

Path 1

In Path 1, the teams finishing third and fourth in League A play the five group winners and three best-ranked runners-up in League C.

This path provided the seven seeds for the round 2 draw, namely the ties involving the seven highest-ranked teams based on the European Qualifiers overall league rankings.

Romania vs Poland

Greece vs Belgium

Montenegro vs Finland

Georgia vs Republic of Ireland

Slovenia vs Austria

Luxembourg vs Sweden

Belarus vs Czechia

Albania vs Norway

Path 2

Path 2 involves the top three teams from each of the League B groups. As Switzerland finished as a League B winner, the best-ranked fourth-placed team of League B (Azerbaijan) completed the round 1 path 2 play-off line-up, and the draw seeding for the six ties was adjusted accordingly.

The three group winners (other than Switzerland) and three best-ranked runners-up in League B were drawn into six ties against the remaining play-off contenders from League B.

Türkiye vs Ukraine

Croatia vs Northern Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia

Azerbaijan vs Portugal

Hungary vs Scotland

Slovakia vs Wales