Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup: All the fixtures and results

The UEFA Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup run from March to June 2026, with the play-offs for the remaining finals berths taking place between October and December 2026.

Fixtures

Kick-off times in CET

Matchday 1: Tuesday 3 March 2026

Group A1

Denmark vs Serbia (18:00)

Italy vs Sweden (18:15)

Group A2

Poland vs Netherlands (18:00)

Republic of Ireland vs France (19:30)

Group A3

Ukraine vs England (18:00)

Spain vs Iceland (19:00)

Group A4

Germany vs Slovenia (17:45)

Austria vs Norway (18:00)

Group B1

Montenegro vs Albania (14:00)

Czechia vs Wales (18:30)

Group B2

Türki̇ye vs Malta (15:00)

Switzerland vs Northern Ireland (19:00)

Group B3

Slovakia vs Latvia (16:00)

Portugal vs Finland (19:45)

Group B4

Luxembourg vs Scotland (19:30)

Israel vs Belgium (19:30)

Group C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Estonia

Liechtenstein vs Lithuania (19:00)

Group C2

Bulgaria 0-1 Croatia

Kosovo vs Gibraltar (17:00)

Group C3

Azerbaijan 2-0 North Macedonia

Andorra vs Hungary (19:00)

Group C4

Greece vs Georgia (17:30)

Group C5

Romania vs Moldova (17:00)

Group C6

Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)

Matchday 2: Saturday 7 March 2026

Group A1

Serbia vs Sweden (16:00)

Italy vs Denmark (18:15)

Group A2

Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland (20:45)

France vs Poland (21:10)

Group A3

England vs Iceland (13:30)

Ukraine vs Spain (18:00)

Group A4

Norway vs Germany (18:00)

Slovenia vs Austria (19:00)

Group B1

Wales vs Montenegro (16:30)

Albania vs Czechia (18:00)

Group B2

Malta vs Switzerland (19:00)

Northern Ireland vs Türki̇ye (20:00)

Group B3

Finland vs Latvia (13:30)

Portugal vs Slovakia (17:00)

Group B4

Belgium vs Israel (17:00)

Scotland vs Luxembourg (18:00)

Group C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein (13:00)

Lithuania vs Estonia (16:00)

Group C2

Croatia vs Kosovo (17:00)

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria (19:00)

Group C3

Hungary vs Azerbaijan (14:30)

North Macedonia vs Andorra (15:00)

Group C4

Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:30)

Group C5

Cyprus vs Romania (14:00)

Group C6

Kazakhstan vs Belarus (10:00)

Matchday 3: Tuesday 14 April 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed where not stated)

Group A1

Sweden vs Denmark

Serbia vs Italy

Group A2

Netherlands vs France

Poland vs Republic of Ireland

Group A3

Iceland vs Ukraine

England vs Spain (20:00)

Group A4

Norway vs Slovenia

Germany vs Austria

Group B1

Wales vs Albania

Czechia vs Montenegro

Group B2

Switzerland vs Türki̇ye

Northern Ireland vs Malta

Group B3

Finland vs Slovakia

Latvia vs Portugal

Group B4

Israel vs Luxembourg

Scotland vs Belgium

Group C1

Estonia vs Liechtenstein

Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C2

Bulgaria vs Kosovo

Gibraltar vs Croatia

Group C3

North Macedonia vs Hungary

Andorra vs Azerbaijan

Group C4

Faroe Islands vs Greece

Group C5

Moldova vs Cyprus

Group C6

Armenia vs Belarus

Matchday 4: Saturday 18 April 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed)

Group A1

Denmark vs Italy

Sweden vs Serbia

Group A2

France vs Netherlands

Republic of Ireland vs Poland

Group A3

Spain vs Ukraine

Iceland vs England

Group A4

Austria vs Germany

Slovenia vs Norway

Group B1

Albania vs Wales

Montenegro vs Czechia

Group B2

Türki̇ye vs Switzerland

Malta vs Northern Ireland

Group B3

Slovakia vs Portugal

Latvia vs Finland

Group B4

Belgium vs Scotland

Luxembourg vs Israel

Group C1

Estonia vs Lithuania

Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C2

Croatia vs Gibraltar

Kosovo vs Bulgaria

Group C3

Hungary vs North Macedonia

Azerbaijan vs Andorra

Group C4

Faroe Islands vs Georgia

Group C5

Romania vs Cyprus

Group C6

Belarus vs Kazakhstan

Matchday 5: Friday 5 June 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed)

Group A1

Italy vs Serbia

Denmark vs Sweden

Group A2

Poland vs France

Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

Group A3

Spain vs England

Ukraine vs Iceland

Group A4

Germany vs Norway

Austria vs Slovenia

Group B1

Czechia vs Albania

Montenegro vs Wales

Group B2

Switzerland vs Malta

Türki̇ye vs Northern Ireland

Group B3

Portugal vs Latvia

Slovakia vs Finland

Group B4

Scotland vs Israel

Belgium vs Luxembourg

Group C1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Lithuania

Liechtenstein vs Estonia

Group C2

Kosovo vs Croatia

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

Group C3

Azerbaijan vs Hungary

Andorra vs North Macedonia

Group C4

Georgia vs Faroe Islands

Group C5

Moldova vs Romania

Group C6

Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Matchday 6: Tuesday 9 June 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed where not stated)

Group A1

Sweden vs Italy

Serbia vs Denmark

Group A2

France vs Republic of Ireland

Netherlands vs Poland

Group A3

England vs Ukraine

Iceland vs Spain

Group A4

Norway vs Austria

Slovenia vs Germany

Group B1

Wales vs Czechia (19:00)

Albania vs Montenegro (19:00)

Group B2

Northern Ireland vs Switzerland (19:00)

Malta vs Türki̇ye (19:00)

Group B3

Finland vs Portugal (19:00)

Latvia vs Slovakia (19:00)

Group B4

Luxembourg vs Belgium (19:00)

Israel vs Scotland (19:00)

Group C1

Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)

Lithuania vs Liechtenstein (19:00)

Group C2

Croatia vs Bulgaria (19:00)

Gibraltar vs Kosovo (19:00)

Group C3

Hungary vs Andorra (19:00)

North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

Group C4

Georgia vs Greece (19:00)

Group C5

Cyprus vs Moldova (19:00)

Group C6

Belarus vs Armenia (19:00)