Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup: All the fixtures
Monday, March 2, 2026
All the fixtures in the UEFA Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The UEFA Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup run from March to June 2026, with the play-offs for the remaining finals berths taking place between October and December 2026.
Fixtures
Kick-off times in CET
Matchday 1: Tuesday 3 March 2026
Group A1
Denmark vs Serbia (18:00)
Italy vs Sweden (18:15)
Group A2
Poland vs Netherlands (18:00)
Republic of Ireland vs France (19:30)
Group A3
Ukraine vs England (18:00)
Spain vs Iceland (19:00)
Group A4
Germany vs Slovenia (17:45)
Austria vs Norway (18:00)
Group B1
Montenegro vs Albania (14:00)
Czechia vs Wales (18:30)
Group B2
Türki̇ye vs Malta (15:00)
Switzerland vs Northern Ireland (19:00)
Group B3
Slovakia vs Latvia (16:00)
Portugal vs Finland (19:45)
Group B4
Luxembourg vs Scotland (19:30)
Israel vs Belgium (19:30)
Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Estonia (13:00)
Liechtenstein vs Lithuania (19:00)
Group C2
Bulgaria vs Croatia (11:00)
Kosovo vs Gibraltar (17:00)
Group C3
Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia (12:00)
Andorra vs Hungary (19:00)
Group C4
Greece vs Georgia (17:30)
Group C5
Romania vs Moldova (17:00)
Group C6
Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)
Matchday 2: Saturday 7 March 2026
Group A1
Serbia vs Sweden (16:00)
Italy vs Denmark (18:15)
Group A2
Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland (20:45)
France vs Poland (21:10)
Group A3
England vs Iceland (13:30)
Ukraine vs Spain (18:00)
Group A4
Norway vs Germany (18:00)
Slovenia vs Austria (19:00)
Group B1
Wales vs Montenegro (16:30)
Albania vs Czechia (18:00)
Group B2
Malta vs Switzerland (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Türki̇ye (20:00)
Group B3
Finland vs Latvia (13:30)
Portugal vs Slovakia (17:00)
Group B4
Belgium vs Israel (17:00)
Scotland vs Luxembourg (18:00)
Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein (13:00)
Lithuania vs Estonia (16:00)
Group C2
Croatia vs Kosovo (17:00)
Gibraltar vs Bulgaria (19:00)
Group C3
Hungary vs Azerbaijan (14:30)
North Macedonia vs Andorra (15:00)
Group C4
Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:30)
Group C5
Cyprus vs Romania (14:00)
Group C6
Kazakhstan vs Belarus (10:00)
Matchday 3: Tuesday 14 April 2026
(Kick-off times to be confirmed where not stated)
Group A1
Sweden vs Denmark
Serbia vs Italy
Group A2
Netherlands vs France
Poland vs Republic of Ireland
Group A3
Iceland vs Ukraine
England vs Spain (20:00)
Group A4
Norway vs Slovenia
Germany vs Austria
Group B1
Wales vs Albania
Czechia vs Montenegro
Group B2
Switzerland vs Türki̇ye
Northern Ireland vs Malta
Group B3
Finland vs Slovakia
Latvia vs Portugal
Group B4
Israel vs Luxembourg
Scotland vs Belgium
Group C1
Estonia vs Liechtenstein
Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C2
Bulgaria vs Kosovo
Gibraltar vs Croatia
Group C3
North Macedonia vs Hungary
Andorra vs Azerbaijan
Group C4
Faroe Islands vs Greece
Group C5
Moldova vs Cyprus
Group C6
Armenia vs Belarus
Matchday 4: Saturday 18 April 2026
(Kick-off times to be confirmed)
Group A1
Denmark vs Italy
Sweden vs Serbia
Group A2
France vs Netherlands
Republic of Ireland vs Poland
Group A3
Spain vs Ukraine
Iceland vs England
Group A4
Austria vs Germany
Slovenia vs Norway
Group B1
Albania vs Wales
Montenegro vs Czechia
Group B2
Türki̇ye vs Switzerland
Malta vs Northern Ireland
Group B3
Slovakia vs Portugal
Latvia vs Finland
Group B4
Belgium vs Scotland
Luxembourg vs Israel
Group C1
Estonia vs Lithuania
Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C2
Croatia vs Gibraltar
Kosovo vs Bulgaria
Group C3
Hungary vs North Macedonia
Azerbaijan vs Andorra
Group C4
Faroe Islands vs Georgia
Group C5
Romania vs Cyprus
Group C6
Belarus vs Kazakhstan
Matchday 5: Friday 5 June 2026
(Kick-off times to be confirmed)
Group A1
Italy vs Serbia
Denmark vs Sweden
Group A2
Poland vs France
Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands
Group A3
Spain vs England
Ukraine vs Iceland
Group A4
Germany vs Norway
Austria vs Slovenia
Group B1
Czechia vs Albania
Montenegro vs Wales
Group B2
Switzerland vs Malta
Türki̇ye vs Northern Ireland
Group B3
Portugal vs Latvia
Slovakia vs Finland
Group B4
Scotland vs Israel
Belgium vs Luxembourg
Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Lithuania
Liechtenstein vs Estonia
Group C2
Kosovo vs Croatia
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar
Group C3
Azerbaijan vs Hungary
Andorra vs North Macedonia
Group C4
Georgia vs Faroe Islands
Group C5
Moldova vs Romania
Group C6
Armenia vs Kazakhstan
Matchday 6: Tuesday 9 June 2026
(Kick-off times to be confirmed where not stated)
Group A1
Sweden vs Italy
Serbia vs Denmark
Group A2
France vs Republic of Ireland
Netherlands vs Poland
Group A3
England vs Ukraine
Iceland vs Spain
Group A4
Norway vs Austria
Slovenia vs Germany
Group B1
Wales vs Czechia (19:00)
Albania vs Montenegro (19:00)
Group B2
Northern Ireland vs Switzerland (19:00)
Malta vs Türki̇ye (19:00)
Group B3
Finland vs Portugal (19:00)
Latvia vs Slovakia (19:00)
Group B4
Luxembourg vs Belgium (19:00)
Israel vs Scotland (19:00)
Group C1
Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)
Lithuania vs Liechtenstein (19:00)
Group C2
Croatia vs Bulgaria (19:00)
Gibraltar vs Kosovo (19:00)
Group C3
Hungary vs Andorra (19:00)
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan (19:00)
Group C4
Georgia vs Greece (19:00)
Group C5
Cyprus vs Moldova (19:00)
Group C6
Belarus vs Armenia (19:00)
UEFA Women's European Qualifiers: Key dates
Play-off match dates
Play-off round 1 (two legs): 7-13 October 2026
Play-off round 2 (two legs): 25 November-5 December 2026
Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027
Final tournament dates
24 June to 25 July 2027 (Brazil)