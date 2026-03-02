Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup: All the fixtures

Monday, March 2, 2026

All the fixtures in the UEFA Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Spain are the defending champions after beating England 1-0 in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
The UEFA Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup run from March to June 2026, with the play-offs for the remaining finals berths taking place between October and December 2026.

How the Women's European Qualifiers work

Fixtures
Kick-off times in CET

Matchday 1: Tuesday 3 March 2026

Group A1
Denmark vs Serbia (18:00)
Italy vs Sweden (18:15)

Group A2
Poland vs Netherlands (18:00)
Republic of Ireland vs France (19:30)

Group A3
Ukraine vs England (18:00)
Spain vs Iceland (19:00)

Group A4
Germany vs Slovenia (17:45)
Austria vs Norway (18:00)

Group B1
Montenegro vs Albania (14:00)
Czechia vs Wales (18:30)

Group B2
Türki̇ye vs Malta (15:00)
Switzerland vs Northern Ireland (19:00)

Group B3
Slovakia vs Latvia (16:00)
Portugal vs Finland (19:45)

Group B4
Luxembourg vs Scotland (19:30)
Israel vs Belgium (19:30)

Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Estonia (13:00)
Liechtenstein vs Lithuania (19:00)

Group C2
Bulgaria vs Croatia (11:00)
Kosovo vs Gibraltar (17:00)

Group C3
Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia (12:00)
Andorra vs Hungary (19:00)

Group C4
Greece vs Georgia (17:30)

Group C5
Romania vs Moldova (17:00)

Group C6
Kazakhstan vs Armenia (16:00)

Guide to the groups

Matchday 2: Saturday 7 March 2026

Group A1
Serbia vs Sweden (16:00)
Italy vs Denmark (18:15)

Group A2
Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland (20:45)
France vs Poland (21:10)

Group A3
England vs Iceland (13:30)
Ukraine vs Spain (18:00)

Group A4
Norway vs Germany (18:00)
Slovenia vs Austria (19:00)

Group B1
Wales vs Montenegro (16:30)
Albania vs Czechia (18:00)

Group B2
Malta vs Switzerland (19:00)
Northern Ireland vs Türki̇ye (20:00)

Group B3
Finland vs Latvia (13:30)
Portugal vs Slovakia (17:00)

Group B4
Belgium vs Israel (17:00)
Scotland vs Luxembourg (18:00)

Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein (13:00)
Lithuania vs Estonia (16:00)

Group C2
Croatia vs Kosovo (17:00)
Gibraltar vs Bulgaria (19:00)

Group C3
Hungary vs Azerbaijan (14:30)
North Macedonia vs Andorra (15:00)

Group C4
Greece vs Faroe Islands (19:30)

Group C5
Cyprus vs Romania (14:00)

Group C6
Kazakhstan vs Belarus (10:00)

Matchday 3: Tuesday 14 April 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed where not stated)

Group A1
Sweden vs Denmark
Serbia vs Italy

Group A2
Netherlands vs France
Poland vs Republic of Ireland

Group A3
Iceland vs Ukraine
England vs Spain (20:00)

Group A4
Norway vs Slovenia
Germany vs Austria

Group B1
Wales vs Albania
Czechia vs Montenegro

Group B2
Switzerland vs Türki̇ye
Northern Ireland vs Malta

Group B3
Finland vs Slovakia
Latvia vs Portugal

Group B4
Israel vs Luxembourg
Scotland vs Belgium

Group C1
Estonia vs Liechtenstein
Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C2
Bulgaria vs Kosovo
Gibraltar vs Croatia

Group C3
North Macedonia vs Hungary
Andorra vs Azerbaijan

Group C4
Faroe Islands vs Greece

Group C5
Moldova vs Cyprus

Group C6
Armenia vs Belarus

Matchday 4: Saturday 18 April 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed)

Group A1
Denmark vs Italy
Sweden vs Serbia

Group A2
France vs Netherlands
Republic of Ireland vs Poland

Group A3
Spain vs Ukraine
Iceland vs England

Group A4
Austria vs Germany
Slovenia vs Norway

Group B1
Albania vs Wales
Montenegro vs Czechia

Group B2
Türki̇ye vs Switzerland
Malta vs Northern Ireland

Group B3
Slovakia vs Portugal
Latvia vs Finland

Group B4
Belgium vs Scotland
Luxembourg vs Israel

Group C1
Estonia vs Lithuania
Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C2
Croatia vs Gibraltar
Kosovo vs Bulgaria

Group C3
Hungary vs North Macedonia
Azerbaijan vs Andorra

Group C4
Faroe Islands vs Georgia

Group C5
Romania vs Cyprus

Group C6
Belarus vs Kazakhstan

Matchday 5: Friday 5 June 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed)

Group A1
Italy vs Serbia
Denmark vs Sweden

Group A2
Poland vs France
Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

Group A3
Spain vs England
Ukraine vs Iceland

Group A4
Germany vs Norway
Austria vs Slovenia

Group B1
Czechia vs Albania
Montenegro vs Wales

Group B2
Switzerland vs Malta
Türki̇ye vs Northern Ireland

Group B3
Portugal vs Latvia
Slovakia vs Finland

Group B4
Scotland vs Israel
Belgium vs Luxembourg

Group C1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Lithuania
Liechtenstein vs Estonia

Group C2
Kosovo vs Croatia
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

Group C3
Azerbaijan vs Hungary
Andorra vs North Macedonia

Group C4
Georgia vs Faroe Islands

Group C5
Moldova vs Romania

Group C6
Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Matchday 6: Tuesday 9 June 2026

(Kick-off times to be confirmed where not stated)

Group A1
Sweden vs Italy
Serbia vs Denmark

Group A2
France vs Republic of Ireland
Netherlands vs Poland

Group A3
England vs Ukraine
Iceland vs Spain

Group A4
Norway vs Austria
Slovenia vs Germany

Group B1
Wales vs Czechia (19:00)
Albania vs Montenegro (19:00)

Group B2
Northern Ireland vs Switzerland (19:00)
Malta vs Türki̇ye (19:00)

Group B3
Finland vs Portugal (19:00)
Latvia vs Slovakia (19:00)

Group B4
Luxembourg vs Belgium (19:00)
Israel vs Scotland (19:00)

Group C1
Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00)
Lithuania vs Liechtenstein (19:00)

Group C2
Croatia vs Bulgaria (19:00)
Gibraltar vs Kosovo (19:00)

Group C3
Hungary vs Andorra (19:00)
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan (19:00)

Group C4
Georgia vs Greece (19:00)

Group C5
Cyprus vs Moldova (19:00)

Group C6
Belarus vs Armenia (19:00)

UEFA Women's European Qualifiers: Key dates

Play-off match dates

Play-off round 1 (two legs): 7-13 October 2026
Play-off round 2 (two legs): 25 November-5 December 2026
Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027

Final tournament dates

24 June to 25 July 2027 (Brazil)

