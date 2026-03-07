Tessa Wullaert passes 100 international goals for Belgium

Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert has become the seventh European female player to 100 international goals.

Wullaert reached 98 on Tuesday with a goal in the Women's European Qualifiers win against Israel. A hat-trick against the same opoonents on Saturday in her 154th Red Flame appearance took the 32-year-old past the century.

By passing 100 goals, Wullaert has emulated Germany's Birgit Prinz (whose total of 128 is the European record), Scotland's Julie Fleeting, Italy trio Patrizia Panico, Elisabetta Vignotto and Carolina Morace, and the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, who got to 100 during UEFA Women's EURO 2025. Canada's Christine Sinclair holds the world record with 190 senior international goals.

Watch Wullaert's Belgium goal at Women's EURO 2025

Having played at the 2011 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, Wullaert made her senior Belgium debut that August against Russia, scoring to earn a 1-0 win. She has managed at least two Belgium goals in every year since, and by 2016 had overtaken Aline Zeler as the Red Flames' all-time top scorer, before reaching the 50-goal mark in 2020 against Switzerland.

Wullaert earned her 100th cap in 2021 and went past 150 last year, her appearance tally the second highest for Belgium after Janice Cayman's. She has played at the last three UEFA Women's EURO final tournaments, scoring in 2017 against the Netherlands and last year versus Portugal.