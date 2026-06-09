Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: Who has qualified or reached the play-offs

The league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers ended on Tuesday 9 June.

Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil were decided in League A, with Denmark, France, Germany and holders Spain booking their places. Also claimed were 32 slots in the autumn play-offs (drawn on Thursday 18 June) from across all three leagues.

In addition, teams were competing for promotion and relegation ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Play-off draw

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

At a glance WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Qualified France, Denmark, Germany, Spain Play-offs League A: Austria, England, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine League B: Albania, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales League C: Belarus, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Lithuania, Romania PROMOTION/RELEGATION Relegated from League A Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine Promoted from League B Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Relegated from League B Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia Promoted from League C Belarus, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Lithuania, Romania

Group standings

League A

Group A1: Denmark (14pts), Italy (9), Sweden (8), Serbia (1)

Denmark have qualified as group winners.

Italy are confirmed in the play-offs.

Sweden are confirmed in the play-offs.

Serbia are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

Group A2: France (13), Netherlands (11), Republic of Ireland (9), Poland (1)

France have qualified as group winners.

Netherlands are confirmed in the play-offs.

Republic of Ireland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Poland are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

Group A3: Spain (15), England (15), Iceland (6), Ukraine (0)

Spain have qualified as group winners.

England are confirmed in the play-offs.

Iceland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Ukraine are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

Group A4: Germany (16), Norway (12), Austria (4), Slovenia (3)

Germany have qualified as group winners.

Norway are confirmed in the play-offs.

Austria are confirmed in the play-offs.

Slovenia are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

League B

Group B1: Wales (14), Czechia (11), Albania (7), Montenegro (1)

Wales are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Czechia are confirmed in the play-offs.

Albania will be confirmed in the play-offs.

Montenegro are relegated.

Group B2: Switzerland (16), Türkiye (13), Northern Ireland (6), Malta (0)

Switzerland are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Türkiye are confirmed in the play-offs.

Northern Ireland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Malta are relegated.

Group B3: Portugal (15), Finland (15), Slovakia (6), Latvia (0)

Portugal are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Finland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Slovakia are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated as one of two third-placed teams with the worst record.

Latvia are relegated.

Group B4: Scotland (14), Belgium (14), Israel (6), Luxembourg (0)

Scotland are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Belgium are confirmed in the play-offs.

﻿Israel are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated as one of two third-placed teams with the worst record.

Luxembourg are relegated.

Group C

Group C1: Lithuania (11), Bosnia and Herzegovina (11), Estonia (11), Liechtenstein (0)

Lithuania are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia and Liechtenstein remain in League C.

Group C2: Kosovo (15), Croatia (15), Bulgaria (6), Gibraltar (0)

Kosovo are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Croatia are confirmed in the play-offs as one of two best runners-up.

Bulgaria and Gibraltar remain in League C.

Group C3: Hungary (16), Azerbaijan (12), North Macedonia (6), Andorra (1)

Hungary are confirmed in the play-offs and are promoted as group winners.

Azerbaijan, North Macedonia and Andorra remain in League C.

Group C4: Greece (12), Faroe Islands (6), Georgia (0)

Greece are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Faroe Islands and Georgia remain in League C.

Group C5: Romania (10), Moldova (5), Cyprus (1)

Romania are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Moldova and Cyprus remain in League C.

Group C6: Belarus (9), Kazakhstan (7), Armenia (1)

Belarus are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Kazakhstan are confirmed in the play-offs as one of two best runners-up.

Armenia remain in League C.

The 32 play-off contenders. After two rounds, seven will qualify and one more will go to the intercontinental play-offs UEFA

How does FIFA Women's World Cup qualification work?

UEFA has been allocated 11 places in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. One additional team may qualify through FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

At the end of the league phase, group standings and overall league rankings will determine:

Direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The four League A group winners.

Qualification and seeding for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Round 1 of the play-offs will be contested in two paths as follows:

Path 1: the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League A will play against the six first-placed teams and two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. (To rank the group runners-up in League C, the results against the fourth-placed team were not taken into account.)

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams of League A and four first-placed teams of League B will play against the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League B.

In round 1 of the play-offs, the ties will be determined by means of a draw.

Path 1: the eight League A teams will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams from League A and four first-placed teams from League B will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

The winners of the round 1 play-offs qualify for the round 2 play-offs.

In round 2 of the play-offs, the ties are determined by means of a draw. The round 1 path 1 ties will be seeded for the round 2 draw and the winners of those ties will play their round 2 second-leg match at home.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings will qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner will qualify for the Women's World Cup intercontinental play-offs.