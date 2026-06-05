Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: State of play with one game to go

The league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers ends on Tuesday 9 June.

Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil will be decided by League A's conclusion on 9 June, and 32 slots in the autumn play-offs (drawn on Thursday 18 June) are also on offer across all three leagues. In addition, teams are competing for promotion and relegation ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

We explain what has been decided after Matchday 5 on Friday 5 June.

Play-off draw

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

What has been confirmed so far? WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Qualified Germany Confirmed in the play-offs League A: Austria, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine League B: Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales League C: Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania Cannot qualify League B: Luxembourg, Malta League C: Andorra, Armenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Moldova, North Macedonia PROMOTION/RELEGATION ﻿Relegated from League B Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta Promoted from League C Greece, Hungary, Romania

Group standings

League A

Group A1: Denmark (11pts), Italy (8) Sweden (7), Serbia (1)

9 June: Serbia vs Denmark, Sweden vs Italy

Sweden are confirmed in the play-offs.

Serbia are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

Full permutations to follow.

Group A2: France (10), Republic of Ireland (9), Netherlands (8), Poland (1)

9 June: France vs Republic of Ireland, Netherlands vs Poland

Poland are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

Full permutations to follow.

Group A3: Spain (12), England (12), Iceland (6), Ukraine (0)

9 June: England vs Ukraine, Iceland vs Spain

Iceland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Ukraine are confirmed in the play-offs and are relegated.

Full permutations to follow.

Group A4: Germany (13), Norway (9), Austria (4), Slovenia (3)

9 June: Norway vs Austria, Slovenia vs Germany

Germany have qualified as group winners.

Norway are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation.

Austria are confirmed in the play-offs.

Slovenia are confirmed in the play-offs.

Full permutations to follow.

League B

Group B1: Czechia (11), Wales (11), Albania (4), Montenegro (1)

9 June: Wales vs Czechia, Albania vs Montenegro

Czechia are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation.

Wales are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation.

Albania cannot be promoted.

Montenegro cannot be promoted.

Full permutations to follow.

Group B2: Switzerland (13) Türkiye (10), Northern Ireland (6), Malta (0)

9 June: Northern Ireland vs Switzerland, Malta vs Türkiye

Switzerland are confirmed in the play-offs are are promoted.

Türkiye are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation.

Northern Ireland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Malta cannot make the play-offs and are relegated.

Full permutations to follow.

Group B3: Portugal (15), Finland (12), Slovakia (3), Latvia (0)

9 June: Finland vs Portugal, Latvia vs Slovakia

Portugal are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation.

Finland are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation.

Slovakia cannot be promoted.

Latvia are relegated.

Full permutations to follow.

Group B4: Scotland (11), Belgium (11), Israel (6), Luxembourg (0)

9 June: Luxembourg vs Belgium, Israel vs Scotland

Scotland are confirmed in the play-offs are are safe from relegation.

Belgium are confirmed in the play-offs are are safe from relegation.

Israel are confirmed in the play-offs. They cannot be promoted.

Luxembourg cannot make the play-offs and have been relegated.

Full permutations to follow.

Group C

Group C1: Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Estonia (10), Lithuania (8), Liechtenstein (0)

9 June: Lithuania vs Liechtenstein, Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein cannot reach the play-offs or be promoted.

Full permutations to follow.

Group C2: Croatia (12), Kosovo (12), Bulgaria (6), Gibraltar (0)

9 June: Croatia vs Bulgaria, Gibraltar vs Kosovo

Kosovo are confirmed in the play-offs.

Bulgaria cannot reach the play-offs or be promoted.

Gibraltar cannot reach the play-offs or be promoted.

Full permutations to follow.

Group C3: Hungary (10), Azerbaijan (9), North Macedonia (6), Andorra (1)

9 June: Hungary vs Andorra, North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan

Hungary are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

North Macedonia cannot reach the play-offs.

Andorra cannot reach the play-offs.

Full permutations to follow.

Group C4: Greece (Pd3, Pts 9), Faroe Islands (4, 6), Georgia (3, 0)

9 June: Georgia vs Greece

Greece are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Faroe Islands will finish second.

Georgia cannot reach the play-offs.

Full permutations to follow.

Group C5: Romania (4, 10), Moldova (3,2), Cyprus (3,1)

9 June: Cyprus vs Moldova

Romania are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Moldova cannot reach the play-offs.

Cyprus cannot reach the play-offs.

Full permutations to follow.

Group C6: Kazakhstan (4, 7), Belarus (3, 6), Armenia (3, 1)

9 June: Belarus vs Armenia

Armenia cannot reach the play-offs.

Full permutations to follow.

How does FIFA Women's World Cup qualification work?

UEFA has been allocated 11 places in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. One additional team may qualify through FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

At the end of the league phase, group standings and overall league rankings will determine:

Direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The four League A group winners.

Qualification and seeding for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Round 1 of the play-offs will be contested in two paths as follows:

Path 1: the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League A will play against the six first-placed teams and two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. (To rank the group runners-up in League C, the results against the fourth-placed team are not taken into account).

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams of League A and four first-placed teams of League B will play against the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League B.

In round 1 of the play-offs, the ties will be determined by means of a draw.

Path 1: the eight League A teams will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams from League A and four first-placed teams from League B will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

The winners of the round 1 play-offs qualify for the round 2 play-offs.

In round 2 of the play-offs, the ties are determined by means of a draw. The round 1 path 1 ties will be seeded for the round 2 draw and the winners of those ties will play their round 2 second-leg match at home.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings will qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner will qualify for the Women's World Cup intercontinental play-offs.