Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: State of play with two games to go

The league stage of the Women's European Qualifiers runs until Tuesday 9 June.

Four direct qualification spots for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil will be decided by League A's conclusion on Tuesday 9 June, and 32 slots in the autumn play-offs are also on offer across all three leagues. In addition, teams are competing for promotion and relegation ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

We explain what has been decided and who needs what on Matchday 5 on Friday 5 June.

This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

What has been confirmed so far? WORLD CUP QUALIFYING Confirmed in the play-offs League A: Austria, Iceland, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine League B: Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales League C: Greece, Romania Cannot qualify League B: Luxembourg, Malta League C: Andorra, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein PROMOTION/RELEGATION ﻿Relegated from League B Luxembourg, Malta Promoted from League C Greece, Romania

Group standings

League A

Group A1: Denmark (8pts), Sweden (7), Italy (5), Serbia (1)

5 June: Denmark vs Sweden, Italy vs Serbia

9 June: Serbia vs Denmark, Sweden vs Italy

Denmark will qualify as group winners if they beat Sweden and Italy do not beat Serbia.

Sweden will be confirmed in the play-offs if they lose to Denmark. Sweden cannot be relegated.

Italy will be confirmed in the play-offs if they lose to Serbia, or if they draw and Denmark vs Sweden does not end in a draw. Italy will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat.

Serbia are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be relegated if they do not beat Italy.

Group A2: Netherlands (8), France (7), Republic of Ireland (6), Poland (1)

5 June: Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands, Poland vs France

9 June: France vs Republic of Ireland, Netherlands vs Poland

Netherlands will qualify as group winners if they beat Ireland and France do not beat Poland. Netherlands are safe from relegation.

France will be confirmed in the play-offs if they do not beat Poland and Netherlands beat Ireland. France will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat by three goals or more.

Republic of Ireland will be confirmed in the play-offs if they lose to Netherlands. Ireland can only be relegated if they lose both remaining games and Poland win each of theirs.

Poland are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be relegated unless they win both remaining games and Ireland lose each of theirs.

Group A3: England (12), Spain (9), Iceland (3), Ukraine (0)

5 June: Spain vs England, Ukraine vs Iceland

9 June: England vs Ukraine, Iceland vs Spain

England will qualify as group winners if they avoid defeat by Spain. England are safe from relegation.

Spain will be confirmed in the play-offs if they do not beat England. Spain are safe from relegation.

Iceland are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat by Ukraine.

Ukraine are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be relegated if they do not beat Iceland.

Group A4: Germany (10), Norway (9), Slovenia (3), Austria (1)

5 June: Germany vs Norway, Austria vs Slovenia

9 June: Norway vs Austria, Slovenia vs Germany

Germany will qualify as group winners if they beat Norway. Germany are safe from relegation.

Norway will be confirmed in the play-offs if they lose to Germany. Norway cannot be relegated.

Slovenia are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be safe from relegation if they beat Austria.

Austria are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be relegated if they lose to Slovenia.

League B

Group B1: Czechia (10), Wales (10), Albania (3), Montenegro (0)

5 June: Czechia vs Albania, Montenegro vs Wales

9 June: Wales vs Czechia, Albania vs Montenegro

Czechia are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation. They cannot clinch promotion on Matchday 5.

Wales are confirmed in the play-offs and are safe from relegation. They cannot clinch promotion on Matchday 5.

Albania will be confirmed in the play-offs if they avoid defeat by Montenegro. They cannot be promoted.

Montenegro will be unable to reach the play-offs and relegated if they do not beat Albania. They cannot be promoted.

Group B2: Switzerland (10), Türkiye (7), Northern Ireland (6), Malta (0)

5 June: Switzerland vs Malta, Türkiye vs Northern Ireland

9 June: Northern Ireland vs Switzerland, Malta vs Türkiye

Switzerland are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be promoted if they beat Malta, or if they draw and Türkiye vs Northern Ireland is also a draw. Switzerland are safe from relegation.

Türkiye are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Northern Ireland, or if they draw and Switzerland avoid defeat by Malta, or regardless if Switzerland win. Türkiye will be safe from relegation if they win.

Northern Ireland are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Türkiye, or if Northern Ireland draw and Switzerland avoid defeat by Malta, or regardless if Switzerland win.

Malta cannot make the play-offs and have been relegated.

Group B3: Portugal (12), Finland (9), Slovakia (3), Latvia (0)

5 June: Portugal vs Latvia, Slovakia vs Finland

9 June: Finland vs Portugal, Latvia vs Slovakia

Portugal are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be promoted if they beat Latvia and Finland do not beat Slovakia, or if Portugal draw and Finland lose. Portugal cannot be relegated.

Finland are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat by Slovakia by two goals or more. Finland will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Slovakia and Portugal beat Latvia, or if Finland lose and Portugal avoid defeat.

Slovakia will be confirmed in the play-offs if they beat Finland and Latvia do not beat Portugal, or if Slovakia draw and Latvia lose. Slovakia cannot be promoted.

Latvia will be unable to reach the play-offs and relegated if they do not beat Portugal and Slovakia beat Finland, or if Latvia lose and Slovakia draw. Latvia cannot be promoted.

Group B4: Scotland (8), Belgium (8), Israel (6), Luxembourg (0)

5 June: Belgium vs Luxembourg, Scotland vs Israel

9 June: Luxembourg vs Belgium, Israel vs Scotland

Scotland are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be safe from relegation if they beat Israel. Scotland cannot clinch promotion on Matchday 5.

Belgium are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be safe from relegation if they beat Luxembourg, or if Belgium draw and Scotland beat Israel. Belgium cannot clinch promotion on Matchday 5.

Israel are confirmed in the play-offs. They will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Scotland, or if Israel draw and Belgium win.

Luxembourg cannot make the play-offs and have been relegated.

Group C

Group C1: Bosnia and Herzegovina (9), Estonia (7), Lithuania (7), Liechtenstein (0)

5 June: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Lithuania, Liechtenstein vs Estonia

9 June: Lithuania vs Liechtenstein, Estonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be confirmed in the play-offs and promoted if they beat Lithuania and Estonia do not beat Liechtenstein.

Estonia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Lithuania.

Lithuania will be unable to reach the play-offs if they lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia beat Liechtenstein. Lithuania will be unable to be promoted if they lose regardless of the other result.

Liechtenstein cannot reach the play-offs or be promoted.

Group C2: Kosovo (12), Croatia (9), Bulgaria (3), Gibraltar (0)

5 June: Kosovo vs Croatia, Bulgaria vs Gibraltar

9 June: Croatia vs Bulgaria, Gibraltar vs Kosovo

Kosovo will be confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners if they avoid defeat by Croatia.

Croatia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Kosovo.

Bulgaria will only remain in play-off contention if they beat Gibraltar and Croatia lose to Kosovo. Bulgaria cannot be promoted.

Gibraltar cannot reach the play-offs or be promoted.

Group C3: Hungary (10), Azerbaijan (9), North Macedonia (3), Andorra (1)

5 June: Azerbaijan vs Hungary, Andorra vs North Macedonia

9 June: Hungary vs Andorra, North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan

Hungary will be confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners if they beat Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Hungary.

North Macedonia will only remain in play-off contention if they beat Andorra and Azerbaijan lose to Hungary. North Macedonia cannot be promoted.

Andorra cannot reach the play-offs or be promoted.

Group C4: Greece (Pd3, Pts 9), Faroe Islands (3, 3), Georgia (2, 0)

5 June: Georgia vs Faroe Islands

9 June: Georgia vs Greece

Greece are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Faroe Islands will be unable to reach the play-offs if they lose to Georgia by two goals or more.

Georgia will be unable to reach the play-offs if they do not beat Faroe Islands.

Group C5: Romania (3, 9), Moldova (2, 1), Cyprus (3,1)

5 June: Moldova vs Romania

9 June: Cyprus vs Moldova

Romania are confirmed in the play-offs and promoted as group winners.

Moldova cannot clinch a play-off on Matchday 5.

Cyprus cannot clinch a play-off on Matchday 5.

Group C6: Belarus (3, 6), Kazakhstan (3, 6), Armenia (2, 0)

5 June: Armenia vs Kazakhstan

9 June: Belarus vs Armenia

Belarus cannot clinch a play-off or be confirmed in the play-offs as group winners on Matchday. 5.

Kazakhstan cannot clinch a play-off or be confirmed in the play-offs as group winners on Matchday. 5.

Armenia will be unable to reach the play-offs or be promoted if they do not beat Kazakhstan.

How ties are broken Per Article 23 of the competition regulations,if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the league stage, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a) higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question; b) superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question; c) higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the group matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to k) apply, in the order given, to the two or more teams still equal; d) superior goal difference in all group matches; e) higher number of goals scored in all group matches; f) higher number of away goals scored in all group matches; g) higher number of wins in all group matches; h) higher number of away wins in all group matches; i) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points); j) higher position in the overall UEFA Women’s Nations League phase rankings.

How does FIFA Women's World Cup qualification work?

UEFA has been allocated 11 places in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. One additional team may qualify through FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

At the end of the league phase, group standings and overall league rankings will determine:

Direct qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

The four League A group winners.

Qualification and seeding for the European Qualifier play-offs for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Round 1 of the play-offs will be contested in two paths as follows:

Path 1: the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League A will play against the six first-placed teams and two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. (To rank the group runners-up in League C, the results against the fourth-placed team are not taken into account).

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams of League A and four first-placed teams of League B will play against the four second-placed teams and four third-placed teams of League B.

In round 1 of the play-offs, the ties will be determined by means of a draw.

Path 1: the eight League A teams will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

Path 2: the four fourth-placed teams from League A and four first-placed teams from League B will be seeded and play their second-leg matches at home.

The winners of the round 1 play-offs qualify for the round 2 play-offs.

In round 2 of the play-offs, the ties are determined by means of a draw. The round 1 path 1 ties will be seeded for the round 2 draw and the winners of those ties will play their round 2 second-leg match at home.

The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers overall league rankings will qualify directly for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner will qualify for the Women's World Cup intercontinental play-offs.