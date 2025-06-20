Spain midfielder and three-time Ballon d\u0027Or winner Aitana Bonmat\u00ED has been ruled out of the second leg of the Women\u0027s Nations League final after fracturing her left leg in training. \u0022Aitana Bonmat\u00ED finished the morning session at the Ciudad del F\u00FAtbol in Las Rozas in pain after a bad landing in an accidental action,\u0022 explained the Royal Spanish Football Federation. \u0022Following tests carried out [\u2026] she has been diagnosed with a fracture in her left fibula.\u0022