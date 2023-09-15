2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures: England-Scotland, Spain-Sweden to start

The fixtures for the league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League will run from Thursday.

The opening set of games includes FIFA Women's World Cup winners Spain visiting the team they knocked out in the semi-finals, Sweden, plus European champions and World Cup runners-up England hosting Scotland.

UEFA Women's Nations League: The leagues and groups League A

Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland

Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal

Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales

Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland League B

Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania

Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia

Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece

Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus League C

Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra

Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia

Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia

Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

At the end of the league stage, group standings will determine automatic promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as which four teams will contest the first-ever UEFA Women's Nations League finals in February (the group winners of League A). The group standings will also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.

Group standings

All times CET

Thursday 21 September 2023:

Group C4

Israel vs Armenia

Friday 22 September 2023:

Group A1

England vs Scotland

Belgium vs Netherlands

Group A2

France vs Portugal

Norway vs Austria

Group A3

Denmark vs Germany

Iceland vs Wales

Group A4

Sweden vs Spain

Switzerland vs Italy

Group B1

Albania vs Hungary

Group B2

Finland vs Slovakia

Croatia vs Romania

Group B3

Ukraine vs Serbia

Greece vs Poland

Group B4

Slovenia vs Czechia

Belarus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C1

Moldova vs Andorra

Latvia vs Malta

Group C2

Lithuania vs Luxembourg

Georgia vs Türkiye

Group C3

Azerbaijan vs Cyprus

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Group C4

Estonia vs Kazakhstan﻿

Group C5

North Macedonia vs Bulgaria﻿

Saturday 24 September 2003:

Group B1

Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland

Tuesday 26 September 2023:

Group A1

Netherlands vs England

Scotland vs Belgium

Group A2

Austria vs France

Portugal vs Norway

Group A3

Germany vs Iceland

Wales vs Denmark

Group A4

Spain vs Switzerland

Italy vs Sweden

Group B1

Northern Ireland vs Albania

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2

Romania vs Finland

Slovakia vs Croatia

Group B3

Poland vs Ukraine

Serbia vs Greece

Group B4

Czechia vs Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia

Group C1

Malta vs Moldova

Andorra vs Latvia

Group C2

Türkiye vs Lithuania

Luxembourg vs Georgia

Group C3

Montenegro vs Azerbaijan

Cyprus vs Faroe Islands

Group C4

Estonia vs Israel

Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Group C5

Bulgaria vs Kosovo

Thursday 26 October 2023:

Group C4

Kazakhstan vs Israel

Friday 27 October 2023:

Group A1

England vs Belgium

Netherlands vs Scotland

Group A2

Norway vs France

Austria vs Portugal

Group A3

Germany vs Wales

Iceland vs Denmark

Group A4

Sweden vs Switzerland

Italy vs Spain

Group B1

Republic of Ireland vs Albania

Hungary vs Northern Ireland

Group B2

Finland vs Croatia

Romania vs Slovakia

Group B3

Poland vs Serbia

Greece vs Ukraine

Group B4

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

Belarus vs Slovenia

Group C1

Malta vs Andorra

Latvia vs Moldova

Group C2

Luxembourg vs Türkiye

Lithuania vs Georgia

Group C3

Cyprus vs Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan

Group C4

Armenia vs Estonia

Group C5

North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Tuesday 31 October 2023:

Group A1

Belgium vs England

Scotland vs Netherlands

Group A2

France vs Norway

Portugal vs Austria

Group A3

Denmark vs Wales

Iceland vs Germany

Group A4

Switzerland vs Spain

Sweden vs Italy

Group B1

Albania vs Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland vs Hungary

Group B2

Croatia vs Finland

Slovakia vs Romania

Group B3

Serbia vs Poland

Ukraine vs Greece

Group B4

Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia vs Belarus

Group C1

Andorra vs Malta

Moldova vs Latvia

Group C2

Türkiye vs Luxembourg

Georgia vs Lithuania

Group C3

Faroe Islands vs Cyprus

Azerbaijan vs Montenegro

Group C4

Israel vs Kazakhstan

Estonia vs Armenia

Group C5

Kosovo vs North Macedonia

Thursday 30 November 2023:

Group A2

France vs Austria

Group B2

Finland vs Romania

Group C4

Armenia vs Israel

Friday 1 December 2023:

Group A1

England vs Netherlands

Belgium vs Scotland

Group A2

Norway vs Portugal

Germany vs Denmark

Group A3

Wales vs Iceland

Group A4

Spain vs Italy

Switzerland vs Sweden

Group B1

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

Albania vs Northern Ireland﻿

Group B2

Croatia vs Slovakia

Greece vs Serbia

Group B3

Ukraine vs Poland

Group B4

Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belarus vs Czechia

Group C1

Moldova vs Malta

Latvia vs Andorra

Group C2

Lithuania vs Türkiye

Georgia vs Luxembourg

Group C3

Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

Cyprus vs Azerbaijan

Group C4

Kazakhstan vs Estonia

Group C5

Kosovo vs Bulgaria

Tuesday 5 December 2023:

Group A1

Netherlands vs Belgium

Scotland vs England

Group A2

Austria vs Norway

Portugal vs France

Group A3

Denmark vs Iceland

Wales vs Germany

Group A4

Spain vs SwedenItaly vs Switzerland

Group B1

Hungary vs Albania

Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland

Group B2

Romania vs Croatia

Slovakia vs Finland

Group B3

Poland vs Greece

Serbia vs Ukraine

Group B4

Czechia vs Slovenia

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus

Group C1

Malta vs Latvia

Andorra vs Moldova

Group C2

Türkiye vs Georgia

Luxembourg vs Lithuania

Group C3

Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands

Montenegro vs Cyprus

Group C4

Israel vs Estonia

Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Group C5

Bulgaria vs North Macedonia

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?

The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.

Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?

The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.

If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C

When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?

The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.