2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures: England-Scotland, Spain-Sweden to start
Friday, September 15, 2023
Article summary
The league stage begins on Thursday and Friday with fixtures including England vs Scotland and Sweden vs world champions Spain.
Article top media content
Article body
The fixtures for the league stage of the new UEFA Women's Nations League will run from Thursday.
The opening set of games includes FIFA Women's World Cup winners Spain visiting the team they knocked out in the semi-finals, Sweden, plus European champions and World Cup runners-up England hosting Scotland.
UEFA Women's Nations League: The leagues and groups
League A
Group A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland
Group A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal
Group A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales
Group A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland
League B
Group B1: Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, Albania
Group B2: Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia
Group B3: Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Greece
Group B4: Czechia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus
League C
Group C1: Malta, Moldova, Latvia, Andorra
Group C2: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Georgia
Group C3: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Cyprus, Faroe Islands
Group C4: Israel, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group C5: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria
At the end of the league stage, group standings will determine automatic promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as which four teams will contest the first-ever UEFA Women's Nations League finals in February (the group winners of League A). The group standings will also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers phase running from April.
League stage fixtures
All times CET
Matchday 1
Thursday 21 September 2023:
Group C4
Israel vs Armenia
Friday 22 September 2023:
Group A1
England vs Scotland
Belgium vs Netherlands
Group A2
France vs Portugal
Norway vs Austria
Group A3
Denmark vs Germany
Iceland vs Wales
Group A4
Sweden vs Spain
Switzerland vs Italy
Group B1
Albania vs Hungary
Group B2
Finland vs Slovakia
Croatia vs Romania
Group B3
Ukraine vs Serbia
Greece vs Poland
Group B4
Slovenia vs Czechia
Belarus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C1
Moldova vs Andorra
Latvia vs Malta
Group C2
Lithuania vs Luxembourg
Georgia vs Türkiye
Group C3
Azerbaijan vs Cyprus
Faroe Islands vs Montenegro
Group C4
Estonia vs Kazakhstan
Group C5
North Macedonia vs Bulgaria
Saturday 24 September 2003:
Group B1
Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland
Matchday 2
Tuesday 26 September 2023:
Group A1
Netherlands vs England
Scotland vs Belgium
Group A2
Austria vs France
Portugal vs Norway
Group A3
Germany vs Iceland
Wales vs Denmark
Group A4
Spain vs Switzerland
Italy vs Sweden
Group B1
Northern Ireland vs Albania
Hungary vs Republic of Ireland
Group B2
Romania vs Finland
Slovakia vs Croatia
Group B3
Poland vs Ukraine
Serbia vs Greece
Group B4
Czechia vs Belarus
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia
Group C1
Malta vs Moldova
Andorra vs Latvia
Group C2
Türkiye vs Lithuania
Luxembourg vs Georgia
Group C3
Montenegro vs Azerbaijan
Cyprus vs Faroe Islands
Group C4
Estonia vs Israel
Armenia vs Kazakhstan
Group C5
Bulgaria vs Kosovo
Matchday 3
Thursday 26 October 2023:
Group C4
Kazakhstan vs Israel
Friday 27 October 2023:
Group A1
England vs Belgium
Netherlands vs Scotland
Group A2
Norway vs France
Austria vs Portugal
Group A3
Germany vs Wales
Iceland vs Denmark
Group A4
Sweden vs Switzerland
Italy vs Spain
Group B1
Republic of Ireland vs Albania
Hungary vs Northern Ireland
Group B2
Finland vs Croatia
Romania vs Slovakia
Group B3
Poland vs Serbia
Greece vs Ukraine
Group B4
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia
Belarus vs Slovenia
Group C1
Malta vs Andorra
Latvia vs Moldova
Group C2
Luxembourg vs Türkiye
Lithuania vs Georgia
Group C3
Cyprus vs Montenegro
Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan
Group C4
Armenia vs Estonia
Group C5
North Macedonia vs Kosovo
Matchday 4
Tuesday 31 October 2023:
Group A1
Belgium vs England
Scotland vs Netherlands
Group A2
France vs Norway
Portugal vs Austria
Group A3
Denmark vs Wales
Iceland vs Germany
Group A4
Switzerland vs Spain
Sweden vs Italy
Group B1
Albania vs Republic of Ireland
Northern Ireland vs Hungary
Group B2
Croatia vs Finland
Slovakia vs Romania
Group B3
Serbia vs Poland
Ukraine vs Greece
Group B4
Czechia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia vs Belarus
Group C1
Andorra vs Malta
Moldova vs Latvia
Group C2
Türkiye vs Luxembourg
Georgia vs Lithuania
Group C3
Faroe Islands vs Cyprus
Azerbaijan vs Montenegro
Group C4
Israel vs Kazakhstan
Estonia vs Armenia
Group C5
Kosovo vs North Macedonia
Matchday 5
Thursday 30 November 2023:
Group A2
France vs Austria
Group B2
Finland vs Romania
Group C4
Armenia vs Israel
Friday 1 December 2023:
Group A1
England vs Netherlands
Belgium vs Scotland
Group A2
Norway vs Portugal
Germany vs Denmark
Group A3
Wales vs Iceland
Group A4
Spain vs Italy
Switzerland vs Sweden
Group B1
Republic of Ireland vs Hungary
Albania vs Northern Ireland
Group B2
Croatia vs Slovakia
Greece vs Serbia
Group B3
Ukraine vs Poland
Group B4
Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Belarus vs Czechia
Group C1
Moldova vs Malta
Latvia vs Andorra
Group C2
Lithuania vs Türkiye
Georgia vs Luxembourg
Group C3
Montenegro vs Faroe Islands
Cyprus vs Azerbaijan
Group C4
Kazakhstan vs Estonia
Group C5
Kosovo vs Bulgaria
Matchday 6
Tuesday 5 December 2023:
Group A1
Netherlands vs Belgium
Scotland vs England
Group A2
Austria vs Norway
Portugal vs France
Group A3
Denmark vs Iceland
Wales vs Germany
Group A4
Spain vs SwedenItaly vs Switzerland
Group B1
Hungary vs Albania
Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland
Group B2
Romania vs Croatia
Slovakia vs Finland
Group B3
Poland vs Greece
Serbia vs Ukraine
Group B4
Czechia vs Slovenia
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belarus
Group C1
Malta vs Latvia
Andorra vs Moldova
Group C2
Türkiye vs Georgia
Luxembourg vs Lithuania
Group C3
Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands
Montenegro vs Cyprus
Group C4
Israel vs Estonia
Kazakhstan vs Armenia
Group C5
Bulgaria vs North Macedonia
Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.
When are the UEFA Women's Nations League Finals?
The UEFA Women's Nations League Finals will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024. The draw will determine who is at home in the semi-finals and in the final and third-place play-off.
Who qualifies from the UEFA Women's Nations League finals for the 2024 Olympics in France?
The two finalists qualify for the 2024 Women's Olympic Football Tournament, alongside hosts France.
If France are among the finalists, the third-placed team fills the remaining slot in the Olympic Games. If an association that has not been confirmed by FIFA as eligible to participate in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament qualifies, the next best-placed team that has not qualified takes their place.
Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?
League A
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The lowest ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The five group winners are promoted to League B.
The third best-ranked second-placed teams play-off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C
When are the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches?
The UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation matches will take place between 21 and 28 February 2024.