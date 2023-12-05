2023/24 Women's Nations League top scorers: Beck, Bugeja, Vangsgaard, Athenea, Beerensteyn, Bühl Vangsgaard, McCabe, Pajor
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Israel's Sharon Beck overtook Malta's Haley Bugeja as top scorer with a Matchday 6 hat-trick while four players share the League A lead.
Israel's Sharon Beck overtook Malta's Haley Bugeja with a Matchday 6 hat-trick to go top scorer so far in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.
2023/24 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage)
9 Sharon Beck (Israel)
8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)
6 Karlina Miksone (Latvia)
6 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)
5 Armisa Kuć (Montenegro)5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)
4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands)
4 Klara Bühl (Germany)
4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)
4 Athenea del Castillo (Spain)
4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)
4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)
4 Linda Sällström (Finland)
4 Olga Ševcova (Latvia)
4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)
Köln player Beck only had one international goal before this Nations League campaign but struck nine as Israel won promotion from League C. That included a hat-trick against Armenia and then in the promotion-clinching victory against Estonia that allowed her to overhaul Inter forward Bugeja, who got eight goals in Malta's first four games as they themselves earned a League B berth as group winners.
Top scorers in League A are Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, Germany's Klara Bühl, Spain's Athenea del Castillo and Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard with four. Also on that tally from League B are Republic of Ireland pair Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe along with Poland striker Ewa Pajor and Finland forward Linda Sällström, all of whose sides have clinched promotion.
League A top scorers
4 Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands)
4 Klara Bühl (Germany)
4 Athenea Del Castillo (Spain)
4 Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark)
3 Giulia Gwinn (Germany)
3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)
3 Ada Hegerberg (Norway)
3 Lauren Hemp (England)
3 Lea Schüller (Germany)
League B top scorers
4 Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland)
4 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)
4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)
4 Linda Sällström (Finland)
3 Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia)
3 Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia)
3 Simone Magill (Northern Ireland)
3 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
3 Eveliina Summanen (Finland)
League C top scorers
9 Sharon Beck (Israel)
8 Haley Bugeja (Malta)
6 Karlina Miksone (Latvia)
6 Lisette Tammik (Estonia)
Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Women's Nations League
Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia 4-0 Croatia) 26/09/23, League B
Karlina Miksone (Andorra 0-4 Latvia) 26/09/23, League C
Pernille Harder (Wales 1-5 Denmark) 26/09/23, League A
Lisette Tammik (Armenia 1-4 Estonia) 27/10/23, League C
Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania) 27/10/23, League B
Haley Bugeja (Andorra 0-3 Malta) 31/10/23, League C – scored between the 36th and 43rd minutes
Sharon Beck (Armenia 0-4 Israel) 29/11/23, League C
Ada Hegerberg (Norway 4-0 Portugal) 01/12/23, League A
Olga Ševcova (Latvia 4-0 Andorra) 01/12/23, League C
Sharon Beck (Israel 4-1 Estonia) 5/12/23, League C