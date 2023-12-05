2023/24 Women's Nations League top scorers: Beck, Bugeja, Vangsgaard, Athenea, Beerensteyn, Bühl Vangsgaard, McCabe, Pajor

Israel's Sharon Beck overtook Malta's Haley Bugeja with a Matchday 6 hat-trick to go top scorer so far in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.

2023/24 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage) 9 Sharon Beck (Israel) 8 Haley Bugeja (Malta) 6 Karlina Miksone ﻿(Latvia)

6 Lisette Tammik (Estonia) 5 Armisa Kuć (Montenegro)5 Birgül Sadıkoğlu (Türkiye)

Köln player Beck only had one international goal before this Nations League campaign but struck nine as Israel won promotion from League C. That included a hat-trick against Armenia and then in the promotion-clinching victory against Estonia that allowed her to overhaul Inter forward Bugeja, who got eight goals in Malta's first four games as they themselves earned a League B berth as group winners.

Top scorers in League A are Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, Germany's Klara Bühl, Spain's Athenea del Castillo and Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard with four. Also on that tally from League B are Republic of Ireland pair Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe along with Poland striker Ewa Pajor and Finland forward Linda Sällström, all of whose sides have clinched promotion.

2023/24 Women's Nations League stats

League A top scorers

3 Giulia Gwinn (Germany)

3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

3 Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

3 Lauren Hemp (England)

3 Lea Schüller (Germany)

Amalie Vangsgaard of Denmark celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Germany Getty Images

League B top scorers

3 Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia)

3 Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia)

3 Simone Magill (Northern Ireland)

3 Milena Nikolić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

3 Eveliina Summanen (Finland)

Ireland's prolific duo Kyra Carusa and Katie McCabe SPORTSFILE

League C top scorers

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Women's Nations League

Patrícia Hmírová (Slovakia 4-0 Croatia) 26/09/23, League B

Karlina Miksone (Andorra 0-4 Latvia) 26/09/23, League C

Pernille Harder (Wales 1-5 Denmark) 26/09/23, League A

Lisette Tammik (Armenia 1-4 Estonia) 27/10/23, League C

Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland 5-1 Albania) 27/10/23, League B

Haley Bugeja (Andorra 0-3 Malta) 31/10/23, League C – scored between the 36th and 43rd minutes

Sharon Beck (Armenia 0-4 Israel) 29/11/23, League C

Ada Hegerberg (Norway 4-0 Portugal) 01/12/23, League A

Olga Ševcova (Latvia 4-0 Andorra) 01/12/23, League C

Sharon Beck (Israel 4-1 Estonia) 5/12/23, League C

