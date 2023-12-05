Women's Nations League: Who reached the finals, promotion, relegation
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Get the lowdown on who reached the finals, have been promoted or relegated, or face play-offs.
The league stage of the first UEFA Women's Nations League ended on Tuesday.
While the sides in League A were competing to win their groups and progress to February's finals, which also act as UEFA's 2024 women's Olympic football tournament qualifiers, promotion and relegation issues was likewise at stake.
The leagues that emerge at the end of this first edition after the February play-offs will then be used for the European Qualifiers leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland.
How the groups ended
Through to finals (League A group winners): France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain
Remain in League A: Austria, Denmark, England, Italy
Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Promoted from League B: Czechia, Finland, Poland, Republic of Ireland
League A/B play-offs: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Serbia, Sweden
Relegated from League B: Albania, Belarus, Greece, Romania, Slovenia
Promoted from League C: Azerbaijan, Israel, Kosovo, Malta, Türkiye
League B/C play-offs: Bulgaria, Latvia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ukraine
Remain in League C: Andorra, Armenia, Estonia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, North Macedonia
League A
The four group winners qualified for the knockout finals in February (from which two teams will earn spots alongside Olympic hosts France in the women's football tournament at the Games).
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The lowest-ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The five group winners are promoted to League B.
The three best-ranked second-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) play off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C.
League A
Group A1
Netherlands are through to the finals as group winners.
England will remain in League A.
Belgium enter the relegation play-offs, facing a League B runner-up.
Scotland have been relegated to League B.
Group A2
France are through to the finals as group winners.
Austria will remain in League A.
Norway enter the relegation play-offs, facing a League B runner-up.
Portugal have been relegated to League B.
Group A3
Germany are through to the finals as group winners.
Denmark will remain in League A.
Iceland enter the relegation play-offs, facing a League B runner-up.
Wales have been relegated to League B.
Group A4
Spain are through to the finals as group winners.
Italy will remain in League A.
Sweden enter the relegation play-offs against a League B runner-up.
Switzerland have been relegated to League B.
League B
Group B1
Republic of Ireland have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Hungary enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.
Northern Ireland enter the relegation play-offs, facing a League C runner-up.
Albania have been relegated to League C.
Group B2
Finland have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Croatia enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.
Slovakia enter the relegation play-offs, facing a League C runner-up.
Romania have been relegated to League C.
Group B3
Poland have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Serbia enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.
Ukraine enter the relegation play-offs, facing a League C runner-up.
Greece have been relegated to League C.
Group B4
Czechia have been promoted to League A as group winners.
Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League A third-placed finisher.
Slovenia and Belarus have been relegated to League C.
League C
Group C1
Malta have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Latvia enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League B third-placed finisher.
Andorra and Moldova will remain in League C.
Group C2
Türkiye have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Lithuania, Luxembourg and Georgia will remain in League C.
Group C3
Azerbaijan have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Montenegro enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League B third-placed finisher.
Cyprus and Faroe Islands will remain in League C.
Group C4
Israel have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Estonia, Kazakhstan and Armenia will remain in League C.
Group C5
Kosovo have been promoted to League B as group winners.
Bulgaria enter the promotion play-offs, facing a League B third-placed finisher.
North Macedonia will remain in League C.
Last updated: 5 December