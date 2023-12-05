Women's Nations League: Who reached the finals, promotion, relegation

League A

The four group winners qualified for the knockout finals in February (from which two teams will earn spots alongside Olympic hosts France in the women's football tournament at the Games).

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

The four third-placed teams play off against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The three best third-placed teams play off against the three best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The lowest-ranked third-placed team and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The five group winners are promoted to League B.

The three best-ranked second-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) play off against the three best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.