Meet the Women's Nations League finalists

France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain will compete in the first UEFA Women's Nations League finals after topping their League A groups.

The draw will be on Monday, with the semi-finals on 23 February and final and third-place play-off five days later. The two finalists will qualify to join hosts France in the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament, joined by the third-placed team if Les Bleues win their semi-final.

Group A2 winners

22/09/2023: France 2-0 Portugal

26/09/2023: Austria 0-1 France

27/10/2023: Norway 1-2 France

31/10/2023: France 0-0 Norway

01/12/2023: France 3-0 Austria

05/12/2023: Portugal 0-1 France

Unlike the other contenders, France did not need Olympic qualification thanks to their status as hosts, but there is certainly great motivation to make their first major final. A core including Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer, Griedge Mbock Bathy and Amandine Henry have won so much with Lyon but are yet to taste victory in a senior national-team tournament.

France were in control from the start of Group A2, Renard's early winner in Austria crucial, and the home victory against the same nation sealed a finals slot with a game to spare. Their late 1-0 win in Portugal left them the only side to end League A unbeaten.

League stage scorers: Grace Geyoro 2, Wendie Renard 2, ﻿Selma Bacha 1, Amandine Henry 1, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 1, Eugénie Le Sommer 1

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

World Cup best: Fourth place (2011)

2021 Olympics: Did not qualify

Olympic best: Fourth place (2012)

Group A3 winners

22/09/2023: Denmark 2-0 Germany

26/09/2023: Germany 4-0 Iceland

27/10/2023: Germany 5-1 Wales

31/10/2023: Iceland 0-2 Germany

01/12/2023: Germany 3-0 Denmark

05/12/2023: Wales 0-0 Germany

Having taken England to extra time in the Women's EURO 2022 final, following a run as clinical as any from their glory days, Germany suffered the shock of a group exit at the World Cup. Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg took sick leave, eventually stepping down for good in November. That left Horst Hrubesch as interim coach, his second spell in the role beginning with a 2-0 defeat in Denmark.

After that Germany found their feet with some comfortable victories and the margin of their 3-0 win against Denmark on Matchday 5 meant Hrubesch's side went to Wales for their final game top on head-to-head record. Despite being held 0-0, Germany went through as Denmark lost 1-0 at home to Iceland.

League stage scorers: Klara Bühl 4, Giulia Gwinn 3, Lea Schüller 3, Nicole Anyomi 1, Marina Hegering 1, Alex Popp 1﻿

Women's EURO 2022: Runners-up

EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

World Cup best: Winners (2003, 2007)

2021 Olympics: Did not qualify

Olympic best: Winners (2016)

Group A1 winners

22/09/2023: Belgium 2-1 Netherlands

26/09/2023: Netherlands 2-1 England

27/10/2023: Scotland 0-1 Netherlands

31/10/2023: Netherlands 4-0 Scotland

01/12/2023: England 3-2 Netherlands

05/12/2023: Netherlands 4-0 Belgium

Pipped by eventual winners Spain in World Cup quarter-final extra time, the Netherlands – still without injured Vivianne Miedema – had an early setback when they suffered a last-gasp loss in Belgium on Matchday 1, only to then beat England, and their Women's EURO 2017-winning coach Sarina Wiegman, the same manner four days later.

After two defeats of Scotland, the Netherlands travelled to Wembley on Matchday 5 knowing victory could seal a finals spot, and 2-0 up at half-time through Lineth Beerensteyn's double, they were provisionally through. England's comeback scuppered that, though the Netherlands still led the Lionesses on goal difference, and Belgium by a point, ahead of the deciders. On a night of drama, the Netherlands and England swapped first place several times, including more than once in added time, before Damaris Egurrola's last-gasp strike took the Dutch through on overall goal difference.

League stage scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn ﻿6, Esmee Brugts 2, Damaris Egurrola 2, Renate Jansen 1, Lieke Martens 1, Jill Roord 1, Daniëlle ﻿van de Donk 1

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

EURO best: Winners (2017)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

World Cup best: Runners-up (2019)

2021 Olympics: Quarter-finals

Olympic best: Quarter-finals (2021)

Group A4 winners

22/09/2023: Sweden 2-3 Spain

26/09/2023: Spain 5-0 Switzerland

27/10/2023: Italy 0-1 Spain

31/10/2023: Switzerland 1-7 Spain

01/12/2023: Spain 2-3 Italy

05/12/2023: Spain 5-3 Sweden

A few short weeks after winning the World Cup in Sydney, Spain's first major honour, they visited Sweden on Matchday 1 under new interim (and now permanent) coach Montse Tomé, prevailing deep in added time through Mariona Caldentey's penalty. That was followed by a comfortable victory against Switzerland and the same pattern was followed in October where an 89th-minute goal by the returning Jenni Hermoso earned a win in Italy before an incredible display away to the Women's EURO 2025 hosts in Zurich.

Sweden's loss in Switzerland on Matchday 5 meant that Spain's finals spot was confirmed while they were still in their first half at home to Italy. They were 1-0 up then but were to suffer a 3-2 defeat, Spain's first competitive home loss since 2008. Still, despite trailing 3-1 at half-time four days later against Sweden, Spain surged to win 5-3 and end as the top scorers in all three leagues on 23.

League stage scorers: Athenea del Castillo 5, Mariona Caldentey 3, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Maite Oroz 2, Alexia Putellas 2, Fiamma Benítez 1, Inma Gabarro 1, Lucía García 1, Esther González 1, Jennifer Hermoso 1, Oihane Hernández 1, María Méndez 1, Eva Navarro 1, Salma Paralluelo 1

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

World Cup best: Winners (2023)

2021 Olympics: Did not qualify

Olympic best: Never qualified