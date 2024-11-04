2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Who is in what league?

The second UEFA Women's Nations League begins in February 2025.

How the Women's Nations League works

Teams are split into three leagues based on the rankings following the conclusion of the 2024 Women's European Qualifying league stage. League A has 16 teams, League B has 16 teams and League C has 21 teams, including two nations entering senior women's competition for the first time, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein. The league stage draw is at 13:00 CET on Thursday 7 November.

Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2024 Women's European Qualifying league stage.

League A

League A group winners

1 Spain (holders)

2 Germany

3 France

4 Italy

League A runners-up

5 Iceland

6 Denmark

7 England

8 Netherlands

League A third place

9 Sweden

10 Norway

11 Austria

12 Belgium

Promoted from League B (group winners)

13 Portugal

14 Scotland

15 Switzerland

16 Wales

League B

Relegated from League A (fourth place)

17 Finland

18 Czechia

19 Republic of Ireland

20 Poland

League B runners-up ﻿

21 Serbia

22 Ukraine

23 Northern Ireland

24 Türkiye

League B third place (best three)

25 Croatia

26 Hungary

27 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Promoted from League C (group winners)

28 Slovenia

29 Romania

30 Belarus

31 Greece

32 Albania

League C

Relegated from League B (fourth place and fourth-best third-placed)

33 Slovakia*

34 Azerbaijan

35 Malta

36 Israel

37 Kosovo

*Fourth-best third-placed team

League C runners-up

38 Luxembourg

39 Montenegro

40 Georgia

41 Bulgaria

42 Latvia

League C third place

43 Faroe Islands﻿

44 Armenia

45 North Macedonia

46 Estonia

47 Lithuania

League C fourth place and new entrants

48 Kazakhstan

49 Moldova

50 Cyprus

51 Andorra

52 Gibraltar

53 Liechtenstein

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.