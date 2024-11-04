2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Who is in what league?
Monday, November 4, 2024
Article summary
See which team in in which league for the 2025 edition.
Article top media content
Article body
The second UEFA Women's Nations League begins in February 2025.
How the Women's Nations League works
Teams are split into three leagues based on the rankings following the conclusion of the 2024 Women's European Qualifying league stage. League A has 16 teams, League B has 16 teams and League C has 21 teams, including two nations entering senior women's competition for the first time, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein. The league stage draw is at 13:00 CET on Thursday 7 November.
Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2024 Women's European Qualifying league stage.
League A
League A group winners
1 Spain (holders)
2 Germany
3 France
4 Italy
League A runners-up
5 Iceland
6 Denmark
7 England
8 Netherlands
League A third place
9 Sweden
10 Norway
11 Austria
12 Belgium
Promoted from League B (group winners)
13 Portugal
14 Scotland
15 Switzerland
16 Wales
League B
Relegated from League A (fourth place)
17 Finland
18 Czechia
19 Republic of Ireland
20 Poland
League B runners-up
21 Serbia
22 Ukraine
23 Northern Ireland
24 Türkiye
League B third place (best three)
25 Croatia
26 Hungary
27 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Promoted from League C (group winners)
28 Slovenia
29 Romania
30 Belarus
31 Greece
32 Albania
League C
Relegated from League B (fourth place and fourth-best third-placed)
33 Slovakia*
34 Azerbaijan
35 Malta
36 Israel
37 Kosovo
*Fourth-best third-placed team
League C runners-up
38 Luxembourg
39 Montenegro
40 Georgia
41 Bulgaria
42 Latvia
League C third place
43 Faroe Islands
44 Armenia
45 North Macedonia
46 Estonia
47 Lithuania
League C fourth place and new entrants
48 Kazakhstan
49 Moldova
50 Cyprus
51 Andorra
52 Gibraltar
53 Liechtenstein
How do the groups work?
All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.
Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.
How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?
In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.
The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.
Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?
League A
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winner of each match play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The six group winners are promoted to League B.
The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C.
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar
League stage
Draw: 13:00 CET, 7 November 2024, Nyon
Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 19 and 26 February 2025
Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 2 and 8 April 2025
Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 28 May and 3 June 2025
Finals
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025
Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025