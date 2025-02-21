Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League league stage fixtures and results

Friday, February 21, 2025

See all the fixtures and results in every group.

Belgium open against holders Spain on Friday
Belgium open against holders Spain on Friday BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League is in progress. Find out all the fixtures and results as the teams in League A compete for finals spots, with promotion and relegation also at stake throughout the leagues.

The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Standings

League A groups

Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland

Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland

Group A3: Spain (holders), England, Belgium, Portugal

Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

League B groups

Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania

Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece

Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus

Group B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

League C groups

Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra

Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania

Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia

Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

League stage fixtures and results

Kick-off times where stated CET

Matchday 1

Friday 21 February 2025

Group A1 
Austria vs Scotland (18:00)
Netherlands vs Germany (20:45)

Group A2
Switzerland vs Iceland (19:00)
France vs Norway (21:10)

Group A3
Spain vs Belgium (18:45)
Portugal vs England (20:45)

Group A4 
Italy vs Wales (18:15)
Denmark vs Sweden (19:15)

Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 Romania
Poland vs Northern Ireland (20:45)

Group B2 
Greece vs Slovenia (15:30)
Republic of Ireland vs Türkiye (20:30)

Group B3
Serbia vs Finland (18:00)
Belarus vs Hungary (20:00)

Group B4 
Albania vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Czechia (19:00)

Group C1 
Moldova vs Gibraltar (14:00)
Slovakia vs Faroe Islands (19:00)

Group C2 
Georgia vs Andorra (16:00)
Cyprus vs Malta (18:00)

Group C3 
Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein
Luxembourg vs Kazakhstan (19:30)

Group C4 
Azerbaijan vs Montenegro (14:00)

Group C5 
Bulgaria 1-3 Israel

Group C6
North Macedonia vs Kosovo (14:00)

2023/24 Nations League third-place match highlights: Netherlands 0-2 Germany

Matchday 2

Tuesday 25 February 2025

Group A1 
Germany vs Austria (18:15)
Scotland vs Netherlands (20:30)

Group A2
Norway vs Switzerland (18:00)
France vs Iceland (21:10)

Group A4
Italy vs Denmark (18:15)
Wales vs Sweden (20:15)

Group B1 
Romania vs Poland (17:00)
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:00)

Group B2 
Türkiye vs Greece (16:30)
Slovenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

Group B3 
Hungary vs Finland (18:00)
Serbia vs Belarus (18:00)

Group B4 
Czechia vs Albania (17:30)
Ukraine vs Croatia (18:00)

Group C1 
Slovakia vs Moldova (17:30)
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands (19:00)

Group C2 
Cyprus vs Georgia (18:00)
Malta vs Andorra (19:30)

Group C3 
Armenia vs Kazakhstan (11:30)
Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein (19:30)

Group C4 
Montenegro vs Lithuania (14:00)

Group C5 
Israel vs Estonia (14:30)

Group C6
Kosovo vs Latvia (14:00)

Wednesday 26 February

Group A3 
Belgium vs Portugal (20:15)
England vs Spain (21:00)

2023/24 final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Matchday 3

Friday 4 April 2025

Group A1 
Netherlands vs Austria 
Scotland vs Germany 

Group A2 
Iceland vs Norway 
Switzerland vs France 

Group A3 
England vs Belgium 
Portugal vs Spain 

Group A4 
Sweden vs Italy 
Wales vs Denmark 

Group B1 
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 
Romania vs Northern Ireland 

Group B2 
Greece vs Republic of Ireland 
Slovenia vs Türkiye 

Group B3 
Finland vs Belarus 
Hungary vs Serbia 

Group B4 
Albania vs Croatia 
Ukraine vs Czechia 

Group C1 
Faroe Islands vs Moldova 
Gibraltar vs Slovakia 

Group C2 
Cyprus vs Andorra 
Georgia vs Malta 

Group C3 
Armenia vs Luxembourg 
Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan 

Group C4 
Lithuania vs Azerbaijan 

Group C5 
Estonia vs Bulgaria 

Group C6
North Macedonia vs Latvia 

2023/24 semi-final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Matchday 4

Tuesday 8 April 2025

Group A1 
Austria vs Netherlands 
Germany vs Scotland 

Group A2
Iceland vs Switzerland 
Norway vs France 

Group A3
Belgium vs England 
Spain vs Portugal 

Group A4 
Denmark vs Italy 
Sweden vs Wales 

Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland 
Northern Ireland vs Romania 

Group B2 
Republic of Ireland vs Greece 
Türkiye vs Slovenia 

Group B3
Belarus vs Serbia 
Finland vs Hungary 

Group B4 
Croatia vs Albania 
Czechia vs Ukraine 

Group C1 
Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar 
Moldova vs Slovakia 

Group C2 
Andorra vs Cyprus 
Malta vs Georgia 

Group C3 
Kazakhstan vs Armenia 
Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg 

Group C4 
Montenegro vs Azerbaijan 

Group C5 
Israel vs Bulgaria 

Group C6
Kosovo vs North Macedonia 

2023/24 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Matchday 5

Friday 30 May 2025

Group A1 
Germany vs Netherlands 
Scotland vs Austria 

Group A2
France vs Switzerland 
Norway vs Iceland 

Group A3 
Belgium vs Spain 
England vs Portugal 

Group A4
Denmark vs Wales 
Italy vs Sweden 

Group B1 
Northern Ireland vs Poland 
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 

Group B2 
Slovenia vs Greece 
Türkiye vs Republic of Ireland 

Group B3 
Belarus vs Finland 
Serbia vs Hungary 

Group B4 
Czechia vs Croatia 
Ukraine vs Albania 

Group C1 
Moldova vs Faroe Islands 
Slovakia vs Gibraltar 

Group C2 
Andorra vs Georgia 
Malta vs Cyprus 

Group C3 
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein 
Luxembourg vs Armenia 

Group C4 
Azerbaijan vs Lithuania 

Group C5 
Estonia vs Israel 

Group C6 
Latvia vs North Macedonia 

Spain's route to 2023/24 finals

Matchday 6

Tuesday 3 June 2025

Group A1 
Austria vs Germany 
Netherlands vs Scotland 

Group A2 
Iceland vs France 
Switzerland vs Norway 

Group A3 
Portugal vs Belgium 
Spain vs England 

Group A4 
Sweden vs Denmark 
Wales vs Italy 

Group B1 
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland 
Poland vs Romania 

Group B2 
Greece vs Türkiye 
Republic of Ireland vs Slovenia 

Group B3 
Finland vs Serbia 
Hungary vs Belarus 

Group B4 
Albania vs Czechia 
Croatia vs Ukraine 

Group C1 
Faroe Islands vs Slovakia 
Gibraltar vs Moldova 

Group C2 
Andorra vs Malta 
Georgia vs Cyprus 

Group C3 
Kazakhstan vs Luxembourg 
Liechtenstein vs Armenia 

Group C4 
Lithuania vs Montenegro 

Group C5 
Bulgaria vs Estonia 

Group C6
Latvia vs Kosovo

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals & play-offs

Finals 
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿

Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)﻿
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, February 21, 2025