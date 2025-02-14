2025 UEFA Women's Nations League league stage fixtures
Friday, February 14, 2025
Article summary
See all the fixtures in every group, with the league stage beginning on Friday 21 February.
Article top media content
Article body
The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League begins on Friday 21 February. Find out all the fixtures as the teams in League A compete for finals spots, with promotion and relegation also at stake throughout the leagues.
The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.
League A groups
Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland
Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland
Group A3: Spain (holders), England, Belgium, Portugal
Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales
League B groups
Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania
Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece
Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus
Group B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania
League C groups
Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar
Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra
Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania
Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia
Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia
League stage fixtures
Kick-off times where stated CET
Matchday 1
Friday 21 February 2025
Group A1
Austria vs Scotland (18:00)
Netherlands vs Germany (20:45)
Group A2
Switzerland vs Iceland (19:00)
France vs Norway (21:10)
Group A3
Spain vs Belgium (18:45)
Portugal vs England (20:45)
Group A4
Italy vs Wales (18:15)
Denmark vs Sweden (19:15)
Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania (13:00)
Poland vs Northern Ireland (20:45)
Group B2
Greece vs Slovenia (17:00)
Republic of Ireland vs Türkiye (20:30)
Group B3
Serbia vs Finland (18:00)
Belarus vs Hungary (20:00)
Group B4
Albania vs Ukraine (18:00)
Croatia vs Czechia (19:00)
Group C1
Moldova vs Gibraltar (14:00)
Slovakia vs Faroe Islands (19:00)
Group C2
Georgia vs Andorra (16:00)
Cyprus vs Malta (18:00)
Group C3
Armenia vs Liechtenstein (11:30)
Luxembourg vs Kazakhstan (19:30)
Group C4
Azerbaijan vs Montenegro (12:00)
Group C5
Bulgaria vs Israel (13:30)
Group C6
North Macedonia vs Kosovo (14:00)
Matchday 2
Tuesday 25 February 2025
Group A1
Germany vs Austria (18:15)
Scotland vs Netherlands (20:30)
Group A2
Norway vs Switzerland (18:00)
France vs Iceland (21:10)
Group A4
Italy vs Denmark (18:15)
Wales vs Sweden (20:15)
Group B1
Romania vs Poland (17:00)
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:00)
Group B2
Türkiye vs Greece (16:30)
Slovenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)
Group B3
Hungary vs Finland (18:00)
Serbia vs Belarus (18:00)
Group B4
Czechia vs Albania (17:30)
Ukraine vs Croatia (18:00)
Group C1
Slovakia vs Moldova (17:30)
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands (19:00)
Group C2
Cyprus vs Georgia (18:00)
Malta vs Andorra (19:30)
Group C3
Armenia vs Kazakhstan (11:30)
Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein (19:30)
Group C4
Montenegro vs Lithuania (14:00)
Group C5
Israel vs Estonia (14:30)
Group C6
Kosovo vs Latvia (14:00)
Wednesday 26 February
Group A3
Belgium vs Portugal (20:15)
England vs Spain (21:00)
Matchday 3
Friday 4 April 2025
Group A1
Netherlands vs Austria
Scotland vs Germany
Group A2
Iceland vs Norway
Switzerland vs France
Group A3
England vs Belgium
Portugal vs Spain
Group A4
Sweden vs Italy
Wales vs Denmark
Group B1
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Romania vs Northern Ireland
Group B2
Greece vs Republic of Ireland
Slovenia vs Türkiye
Group B3
Finland vs Belarus
Hungary vs Serbia
Group B4
Albania vs Croatia
Ukraine vs Czechia
Group C1
Faroe Islands vs Moldova
Gibraltar vs Slovakia
Group C2
Cyprus vs Andorra
Georgia vs Malta
Group C3
Armenia vs Luxembourg
Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan
Group C4
Lithuania vs Azerbaijan
Group C5
Estonia vs Bulgaria
Group C6
North Macedonia vs Latvia
Matchday 4
Tuesday 8 April 2025
Group A1
Austria vs Netherlands
Germany vs Scotland
Group A2
Iceland vs Switzerland
Norway vs France
Group A3
Belgium vs England
Spain vs Portugal
Group A4
Denmark vs Italy
Sweden vs Wales
Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland
Northern Ireland vs Romania
Group B2
Republic of Ireland vs Greece
Türkiye vs Slovenia
Group B3
Belarus vs Serbia
Finland vs Hungary
Group B4
Croatia vs Albania
Czechia vs Ukraine
Group C1
Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar
Moldova vs Slovakia
Group C2
Andorra vs Cyprus
Malta vs Georgia
Group C3
Kazakhstan vs Armenia
Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg
Group C4
Montenegro vs Azerbaijan
Group C5
Israel vs Bulgaria
Group C6
Kosovo vs North Macedonia
Matchday 5
Friday 30 May 2025
Group A1
Germany vs Netherlands
Scotland vs Austria
Group A2
France vs Switzerland
Norway vs Iceland
Group A3
Belgium vs Spain
England vs Portugal
Group A4
Denmark vs Wales
Italy vs Sweden
Group B1
Northern Ireland vs Poland
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B2
Slovenia vs Greece
Türkiye vs Republic of Ireland
Group B3
Belarus vs Finland
Serbia vs Hungary
Group B4
Czechia vs Croatia
Ukraine vs Albania
Group C1
Moldova vs Faroe Islands
Slovakia vs Gibraltar
Group C2
Andorra vs Georgia
Malta vs Cyprus
Group C3
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein
Luxembourg vs Armenia
Group C4
Azerbaijan vs Lithuania
Group C5
Estonia vs Israel
Group C6
Latvia vs North Macedonia
Matchday 6
Tuesday 3 June 2025
Group A1
Austria vs Germany
Netherlands vs Scotland
Group A2
Iceland vs France
Switzerland vs Norway
Group A3
Portugal vs Belgium
Spain vs England
Group A4
Sweden vs Denmark
Wales vs Italy
Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland
Poland vs Romania
Group B2
Greece vs Türkiye
Republic of Ireland vs Slovenia
Group B3
Finland vs Serbia
Hungary vs Belarus
Group B4
Albania vs Czechia
Croatia vs Ukraine
Group C1
Faroe Islands vs Slovakia
Gibraltar vs Moldova
Group C2
Andorra vs Malta
Georgia vs Cyprus
Group C3
Kazakhstan vs Luxembourg
Liechtenstein vs Armenia
Group C4
Lithuania vs Montenegro
Group C5
Bulgaria vs Estonia
Group C6
Latvia vs Kosovo
Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.
How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?
In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.
The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.
Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?
League A
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The six group winners are promoted to League B.
The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C.
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals & play-offs
Finals
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025
Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025