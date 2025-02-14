2025 UEFA Women's Nations League league stage fixtures

The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League begins on Friday 21 February. Find out all the fixtures as the teams in League A compete for finals spots, with promotion and relegation also at stake throughout the leagues.

The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Standings

League A groups Group A1: Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland Group A2: France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland Group A3: Spain (holders), England, Belgium, Portugal Group A4: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Wales

League B groups Group B1: Poland, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania Group B2: Republic of Ireland, Türkiye, Slovenia, Greece Group B3: Finland, Serbia, Hungary, Belarus Group B4: Czechia, Ukraine, Croatia, Albania

League C groups Group C1: Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Gibraltar Group C2: Malta, Georgia, Cyprus, Andorra Group C3: Luxembourg, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein Group C4: Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Lithuania Group C5: Israel, Bulgaria, Estonia Group C6: Kosovo, Latvia, North Macedonia

League stage fixtures

Kick-off times where stated CET

Friday 21 February 2025

Group A1

Austria vs Scotland (18:00)

Netherlands vs Germany (20:45)

Group A2

Switzerland vs Iceland (19:00)

France vs Norway (21:10)

Group A3

Spain vs Belgium (18:45)

Portugal vs England (20:45)

Group A4

Italy vs Wales (18:15)

Denmark vs Sweden (19:15)

Group B1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania (13:00)

Poland vs Northern Ireland (20:45)

Group B2

Greece vs Slovenia (17:00)

Republic of Ireland vs Türkiye (20:30)

Group B3

Serbia vs Finland (18:00)

Belarus vs Hungary (20:00)

Group B4

Albania vs Ukraine (18:00)

Croatia vs Czechia (19:00)

Group C1

Moldova vs Gibraltar (14:00)

Slovakia vs Faroe Islands (19:00)

Group C2

Georgia vs Andorra (16:00)

Cyprus vs Malta (18:00)

Group C3

Armenia vs Liechtenstein (11:30)

Luxembourg vs Kazakhstan (19:30)

Group C4

Azerbaijan vs Montenegro (12:00)



Group C5

Bulgaria vs Israel (13:30)

Group C6

North Macedonia vs Kosovo (14:00)

2023/24 Nations League third-place match highlights: Netherlands 0-2 Germany

Tuesday 25 February 2025

Group A1

Germany vs Austria (18:15)

Scotland vs Netherlands (20:30)

Group A2

Norway vs Switzerland (18:00)

France vs Iceland (21:10)

Group A4

Italy vs Denmark (18:15)

Wales vs Sweden (20:15)

Group B1

Romania vs Poland (17:00)

Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:00)



Group B2

Türkiye vs Greece (16:30)

Slovenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

Group B3

Hungary vs Finland (18:00)

Serbia vs Belarus (18:00)



Group B4

Czechia vs Albania (17:30)

Ukraine vs Croatia (18:00)



Group C1

Slovakia vs Moldova (17:30)

Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands (19:00)



Group C2

Cyprus vs Georgia (18:00)

Malta vs Andorra (19:30)



Group C3

Armenia vs Kazakhstan (11:30)

Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein (19:30)

Group C4

Montenegro vs Lithuania (14:00)



Group C5

Israel vs Estonia (14:30)



Group C6

Kosovo vs Latvia (14:00)

Wednesday 26 February

Group A3

Belgium vs Portugal (20:15)

England vs Spain (21:00)

2023/24 final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Friday 4 April 2025

Group A1

Netherlands vs Austria

Scotland vs Germany



Group A2

Iceland vs Norway

Switzerland vs France



Group A3

England vs Belgium

Portugal vs Spain



Group A4

Sweden vs Italy

Wales vs Denmark



Group B1

Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania vs Northern Ireland



Group B2

Greece vs Republic of Ireland

Slovenia vs Türkiye



Group B3

Finland vs Belarus

Hungary vs Serbia



Group B4

Albania vs Croatia

Ukraine vs Czechia



Group C1

Faroe Islands vs Moldova

Gibraltar vs Slovakia



Group C2

Cyprus vs Andorra

Georgia vs Malta



Group C3

Armenia vs Luxembourg

Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan



Group C4

Lithuania vs Azerbaijan



Group C5

Estonia vs Bulgaria



Group C6

North Macedonia vs Latvia

2023/24 semi-final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Tuesday 8 April 2025

Group A1

Austria vs Netherlands

Germany vs Scotland



Group A2

Iceland vs Switzerland

Norway vs France



Group A3

Belgium vs England

Spain vs Portugal



Group A4

Denmark vs Italy

Sweden vs Wales



Group B1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland

Northern Ireland vs Romania



Group B2

Republic of Ireland vs Greece

Türkiye vs Slovenia

Group B3

Belarus vs Serbia

Finland vs Hungary



Group B4

Croatia vs Albania

Czechia vs Ukraine



Group C1

Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar

Moldova vs Slovakia



Group C2

Andorra vs Cyprus

Malta vs Georgia



Group C3

Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg



Group C4

Montenegro vs Azerbaijan



Group C5

Israel vs Bulgaria



Group C6

Kosovo vs North Macedonia



2023/24 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Friday 30 May 2025

Group A1

Germany vs Netherlands

Scotland vs Austria



Group A2

France vs Switzerland

Norway vs Iceland



Group A3

Belgium vs Spain

England vs Portugal



Group A4

Denmark vs Wales

Italy vs Sweden



Group B1

Northern Ireland vs Poland

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina



Group B2

Slovenia vs Greece

Türkiye vs Republic of Ireland

Group B3

Belarus vs Finland

Serbia vs Hungary



Group B4

Czechia vs Croatia

Ukraine vs Albania



Group C1

Moldova vs Faroe Islands

Slovakia vs Gibraltar



Group C2

Andorra vs Georgia

Malta vs Cyprus



Group C3

Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein

Luxembourg vs Armenia



Group C4

Azerbaijan vs Lithuania



Group C5

Estonia vs Israel



Group C6

Latvia vs North Macedonia



Spain's route to 2023/24 finals

Tuesday 3 June 2025

Group A1

Austria vs Germany

Netherlands vs Scotland



Group A2

Iceland vs France

Switzerland vs Norway



Group A3

Portugal vs Belgium

Spain vs England



Group A4

Sweden vs Denmark

Wales vs Italy



Group B1

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland

Poland vs Romania



Group B2

Greece vs Türkiye

Republic of Ireland vs Slovenia

Group B3

Finland vs Serbia

Hungary vs Belarus



Group B4

Albania vs Czechia

Croatia vs Ukraine



Group C1

Faroe Islands vs Slovakia

Gibraltar vs Moldova



Group C2

Andorra vs Malta

Georgia vs Cyprus



Group C3

Kazakhstan vs Luxembourg

Liechtenstein vs Armenia

Group C4

Lithuania vs Montenegro



Group C5

Bulgaria vs Estonia



Group C6

Latvia vs Kosovo

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.