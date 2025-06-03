2025 UEFA Women's Nations League results

The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League has now concluded. Find out all the results as the teams in League A competed for finals spots, while promotion and relegation were also at stake throughout the leagues.

The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league positions in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Confirmed finals spots, promotion and relegation Qualified for finals: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Austria*, Belgium*, Czechia**, Denmark*, Finland**, Iceland*, Northern Ireland**, Republic of Ireland**

*League A third-placed, **League B runners-up Promoted from League B: Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine Confirmed in League B/C play-offs: Albania*, Cyprus**, Kosovo**, Türkiye*

*Two best League B third-place finishers, **Two best League C runners-up (not counting results vs fourth-placed teams) Relegated from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia, Greece, Hungary*, Romania

*Two worst League B third-placed finishers Promoted from League C: Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia

Standings

League stage results

Tuesday 3 June 2025

Group A1

Austria 0-6 Germany

Netherlands 1-1 Scotland

Group A2

Iceland 0-2 France

Switzerland 0-1 Norway

Group A3

Portugal 0-3 Belgium

Spain 2-1 England

Clàudia Pina scored twice as Spain pipped England at the top of Group A3 Getty Images

Group A4

Sweden 6-1 Denmark

Wales 1-4 Italy

Group B1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland

Poland 3-0 Romania

Group B2

Greece 0-1 Türkiye

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Slovenia

Group B3

Finland 1-1 Serbia

Hungary 0-0 Belarus

Group B4

Albania 1-2 Czechia

Croatia 2-0 Ukraine

Group C1

Faroe Islands 1-2 Slovakia

Gibraltar 0-4 Moldova

Group C2

Andorra 0-0 Malta

Georgia 1-2 Cyprus

Group C3

Kazakhstan 1-3 Luxembourg

Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia

Group C4

Lithuania 0-1 Montenegro

Group C5

Bulgaria 0-1 Estonia

Group C6

Latvia 2-2 Kosovo

Friday 30 May 2025

Germany celebrate beating the Netherlands to qualify for the finals Getty Images

Group A1

Germany 4-0 Netherlands

Scotland 0-1 Austria

Group A2

Norway 1-1 Iceland

France 4-0 Switzerland

Group A3

Belgium 1-5 Spain

England 6-0 Portugal

Group A4

Italy 0-0 Sweden

Denmark 1-0 Wales

Group B1

Romania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Northern Ireland 0-4 Poland

Group B2

Slovenia 2-0 Greece

Türkiye 1-2 Republic of Ireland

Group B3

Serbia 1-0 Hungary

Belarus 0-3 Finland

Group B4

Czechia 5-0 Croatia

Ukraine 2-1 Albania

Group C1

Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar

Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

Group C2

Andorra 1-2 Georgia

Malta 1-0 Cyprus

Group C3

Kazakhstan 4-0 Liechtenstein

Luxembourg 2-0 Armenia

Group C4

Azerbaijan 0-5 Lithuania

Group C5

Estonia 0-3 Israel

Group C6

Latvia 1-1 North Macedonia

Tuesday 8 April 2025

Group A1

Germany 6-1 Scotland

Austria 1-3 Netherlands

Group A2

Iceland 3-3 Switzerland

Norway 0-2 France

Group A3

Spain 7-1 Portugal

Belgium 3-2 England

Tessa Wullaert scored twice as Belgium beat England Getty Images

Group A4

Denmark 0-3 Italy

Sweden 1-1 Wales

Group B1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Poland

Northern Ireland 1-0 Romania

Group B2

Türkiye 0-1 Slovenia

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Greece

Group B3

Finland 3-0 Hungary

Belarus 0-3 Serbia

Group B4

Croatia 1-2 Albania

Czechia 1-1 Ukraine

Group C1

Moldova 0-2 Slovakia

Faroe Islands 5-0 Gibraltar

Group C2

Malta 2-1 Georgia

Andorra 2-1 Cyprus

Group C3

Kazakhstan 3-2 Armenia

Liechtenstein 2-3 Luxembourg

Group C4

Montenegro 1-1 Azerbaijan

Group C5

Israel 3-3 Bulgaria

Group C6

Kosovo 3-0 North Macedonia

Friday 4 April 2025

Group A1

Netherlands 3-1 Austria

Scotland 0-4 Germany

Sheride Spitse celebrates scoring scoring for the Netherlands on her European record-equalling 240th cap Getty Images

Group A2

Iceland 0-0 Norway

Switzerland 0-2 France

Group A3

Portugal 2-4 Spain

England 5-0 Belgium

Group A4

Sweden 3-2 Italy

Wales 1-2 Denmark

Group B1

Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

Group B2

Greece 0-4 Republic of Ireland

Slovenia 3-0 Türkiye

Group B3

Finland 0-0 Belarus

Hungary 0-1 Serbia

Group B4

Albania 4-0 Croatia

Ukraine 1-0 Czechia

Group C1

Faroe Islands 2-0 Moldova

Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia

Group C2

Georgia 2-3 Malta

Cyprus 2-2 Andorra

Group C3

Armenia 1-3 Luxembourg

Liechtenstein 0-4 Kazakhstan

Group C4

Lithuania 0-2 Azerbaijan

Group C5

Estonia 0-0 Bulgaria

Group C6

North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia

Thursday 25 February 2025

Group A1

Germany 4-1 Austria

Scotland 1-2 Netherlands

Germany came from behind to beat Austria 4-1 Getty Images

Group A2

Norway 2-1 Switzerland

France 3-2 Iceland

Group A4

Italy 1-3 Denmark

Wales 1-1 Sweden

Group B1

Romania 0-1 Poland

Northern Ireland 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B2

Türkiye 1-0 Greece

Slovenia 4-0 Republic of Ireland

Group B3

Hungary 0-1 Finland

Serbia 0-0 Belarus

Group B4

Czechia 5-1 Albania

Ukraine 2-1 Croatia

Group C1

Slovakia 1-0 Moldova

Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands

Group C2

Cyprus 2-1 Georgia

Malta 1-0 Andorra

Group C3

Armenia 2-0 Kazakhstan

Luxembourg 7-0 Liechtenstein

Group C4

Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania

Group C5

Israel 3-1 Estonia

Group C6

Kosovo 0-1 Latvia

Wednesday 26 February

Group A3

Belgium 0-1 Portugal

England 1-0 Spain

Friday 21 February 2025

Group A1

Austria 1-0 Scotland

Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Group A2

Switzerland 0-0 Iceland

France 1-0 Norway

Group A3

Spain 3-2 Belgium

Portugal 1-1 England

Group A4

Italy 1-0 Wales

Denmark 1-2 Sweden

Group B1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 Romania

Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group B2

Greece 1-2 Slovenia

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Türkiye

Serbia defeated Women's EURO finals contenders Finland AFP via Getty Images

Group B3

Serbia 1-0 Finland

Belarus 0-2 Hungary

Group B4

Albania 1-2 Ukraine

Croatia 0-4 Czechia

Group C1

Moldova 1-0 Gibraltar

Slovakia 3-0 Faroe Islands

Group C2

Georgia 2-1 Andorra

Cyprus 2-1 Malta

Group C3

Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein

Luxembourg 2-2 Kazakhstan

Group C4

Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro

Group C5

Bulgaria 1-3 Israel

Group C6

North Macedonia 0-4 Kosovo

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.