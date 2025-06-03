Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League results

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

See all the full results from every group after the league stage concluded.

Spain are through to the Women's Nations League finals
Spain are through to the Women's Nations League finals

The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League has now concluded. Find out all the results as the teams in League A competed for finals spots, while promotion and relegation were also at stake throughout the leagues.

The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league positions in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Confirmed finals spots, promotion and relegation

Qualified for finals: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden

Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales

Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Austria*, Belgium*, Czechia**, Denmark*, Finland**, Iceland*, Northern Ireland**, Republic of Ireland**
*League A third-placed, **League B runners-up

Promoted from League B: Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine

Confirmed in League B/C play-offs: Albania*, Cyprus**, Kosovo**, Türkiye*
*Two best League B third-place finishers, **Two best League C runners-up (not counting results vs fourth-placed teams)

Relegated from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia, Greece, Hungary*, Romania
*Two worst League B third-placed finishers

Promoted from League C: Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia

Standings

League stage results

Matchday 6

Tuesday 3 June 2025

Group A1 
Austria 0-6 Germany
Netherlands 1-1 Scotland

Group A2 
Iceland 0-2 France
Switzerland 0-1 Norway

Group A3 
Portugal 0-3 Belgium
Spain 2-1 England

Clàudia Pina scored twice as Spain pipped England at the top of Group A3
Clàudia Pina scored twice as Spain pipped England at the top of Group A3

Group A4 
Sweden 6-1 Denmark
Wales 1-4 Italy

Group B1 
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland
Poland 3-0 Romania

Group B2 
Greece 0-1 Türkiye
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Slovenia

Group B3 
Finland 1-1 Serbia
Hungary 0-0 Belarus

Group B4 
Albania 1-2 Czechia
Croatia 2-0 Ukraine

Group C1 
Faroe Islands 1-2 Slovakia
Gibraltar 0-4 Moldova

Group C2 
Andorra 0-0 Malta
Georgia 1-2 Cyprus

Group C3 
Kazakhstan 1-3 Luxembourg
Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia

Group C4 
Lithuania 0-1 Montenegro

Group C5 
Bulgaria 0-1 Estonia

Group C6
Latvia 2-2 Kosovo

Matchday 5

Friday 30 May 2025

Germany celebrate beating the Netherlands to qualify for the finals
Germany celebrate beating the Netherlands to qualify for the finals

Group A1 
Germany 4-0 Netherlands 
Scotland 0-1 Austria 

Group A2
Norway 1-1 Iceland
France 4-0 Switzerland

Group A3 
Belgium 1-5 Spain
England 6-0 Portugal

Group A4 
Italy 0-0 Sweden 
Denmark 1-0 Wales

Group B1 
Romania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland 0-4 Poland 

Group B2 
Slovenia 2-0 Greece 
Türkiye 1-2 Republic of Ireland 

Group B3
Serbia 1-0 Hungary
Belarus 0-3 Finland

Group B4 
Czechia 5-0 Croatia 
Ukraine 2-1 Albania

Group C1 
Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar 
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands 

Group C2 
Andorra 1-2 Georgia
Malta 1-0 Cyprus

Group C3 
Kazakhstan 4-0 Liechtenstein 
Luxembourg 2-0 Armenia 

Group C4 
Azerbaijan 0-5 Lithuania 

Group C5 
Estonia 0-3 Israel 

Group C6 
Latvia 1-1 North Macedonia 

Matchday 4

Tuesday 8 April 2025

Group A1 
Germany 6-1 Scotland 
Austria 1-3 Netherlands 

Group A2
Iceland 3-3 Switzerland 
Norway 0-2 France 

Group A3
Spain 7-1 Portugal 
Belgium 3-2 England

Tessa Wullaert scored twice as Belgium beat England
Tessa Wullaert scored twice as Belgium beat England

Group A4 
Denmark 0-3 Italy 
Sweden 1-1 Wales 

Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Poland 
Northern Ireland 1-0 Romania 

Group B2 
Türkiye 0-1 Slovenia 
Republic of Ireland 2-1 Greece 

Group B3
Finland 3-0 Hungary 
Belarus 0-3 Serbia 

Group B4 
Croatia 1-2 Albania 
Czechia 1-1 Ukraine 

Group C1 
Moldova 0-2 Slovakia 
Faroe Islands 5-0 Gibraltar 

Group C2 
Malta 2-1 Georgia 
Andorra 2-1 Cyprus 

Group C3 
Kazakhstan 3-2 Armenia 
Liechtenstein 2-3 Luxembourg 

Group C4 
Montenegro 1-1 Azerbaijan 

Group C5 
Israel 3-3 Bulgaria 

Group C6
Kosovo 3-0 North Macedonia 

Matchday 3

Friday 4 April 2025

Group A1 
Netherlands 3-1 Austria 
Scotland 0-4 Germany 

Sheride Spitse celebrates scoring scoring for the Netherlands on her European record-equalling 240th cap
Sheride Spitse celebrates scoring scoring for the Netherlands on her European record-equalling 240th cap

Group A2 
Iceland 0-0 Norway 
Switzerland 0-2 France 

Group A3 
Portugal 2-4 Spain 
England 5-0 Belgium 

Group A4 
Sweden 3-2 Italy 
Wales 1-2 Denmark 

Group B1 
Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 
Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland 

Group B2 
Greece 0-4 Republic of Ireland 
Slovenia 3-0 Türkiye

Group B3 
Finland 0-0 Belarus 
Hungary 0-1 Serbia 

Group B4 
Albania 4-0 Croatia 
Ukraine 1-0 Czechia 

Group C1 
Faroe Islands 2-0 Moldova 
Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia

Group C2 
Georgia 2-3 Malta 
Cyprus 2-2 Andorra 

Group C3 
Armenia 1-3 Luxembourg 
Liechtenstein 0-4 Kazakhstan 

Group C4 
Lithuania 0-2 Azerbaijan

Group C5 
Estonia 0-0 Bulgaria 

Group C6
North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia 

Matchday 2

Thursday 25 February 2025

Group A1 
Germany 4-1 Austria 
Scotland 1-2 Netherlands 

Germany came from behind to beat Austria 4-1
Germany came from behind to beat Austria 4-1

Group A2
Norway 2-1 Switzerland 
France 3-2 Iceland

Group A4
Italy 1-3 Denmark 
Wales 1-1 Sweden 

Group B1 
Romania 0-1 Poland 
Northern Ireland 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 

Group B2 
Türkiye 1-0 Greece
Slovenia 4-0 Republic of Ireland

Group B3 
Hungary 0-1 Finland
Serbia 0-0 Belarus 

Group B4 
Czechia 5-1 Albania 
Ukraine 2-1 Croatia 

Group C1 
Slovakia 1-0 Moldova 
Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands 

Group C2 
Cyprus 2-1 Georgia 
Malta 1-0 Andorra 

Group C3 
Armenia 2-0 Kazakhstan 
Luxembourg 7-0 Liechtenstein

Group C4 
Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania 

Group C5 
Israel 3-1 Estonia 

Group C6
Kosovo 0-1 Latvia 

Wednesday 26 February

Group A3 
Belgium 0-1 Portugal 
England 1-0 Spain

Matchday 1

Friday 21 February 2025

Group A1 
Austria 1-0 Scotland 
Netherlands 2-2 Germany 

Group A2
Switzerland 0-0 Iceland 
France 1-0 Norway 

Group A3
Spain 3-2 Belgium 
Portugal 1-1 England 

Group A4 
Italy 1-0 Wales 
Denmark 1-2 Sweden 

Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 Romania 
Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group B2 
Greece 1-2 Slovenia 
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Türkiye 

Serbia defeated Women's EURO finals contenders Finland
Serbia defeated Women's EURO finals contenders Finland

Group B3
Serbia 1-0 Finland 
Belarus 0-2 Hungary 

Group B4 
Albania 1-2 Ukraine 
Croatia 0-4 Czechia 

Group C1 
Moldova 1-0 Gibraltar 
Slovakia 3-0 Faroe Islands

Group C2 
Georgia 2-1 Andorra 
Cyprus 2-1 Malta 

Group C3 
Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein 
Luxembourg 2-2 Kazakhstan 

Group C4 
Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro 

Group C5 
Bulgaria 1-3 Israel 

Group C6
North Macedonia 0-4 Kosovo    

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals & play-offs

Finals 
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)﻿
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿

Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)﻿
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

