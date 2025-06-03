2025 UEFA Women's Nations League results
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
See all the full results from every group after the league stage concluded.
The league stage of the second edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League has now concluded. Find out all the results as the teams in League A competed for finals spots, while promotion and relegation were also at stake throughout the leagues.
The group standings likewise determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league positions in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.
Confirmed finals spots, promotion and relegation
Qualified for finals: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden
Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales
Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Austria*, Belgium*, Czechia**, Denmark*, Finland**, Iceland*, Northern Ireland**, Republic of Ireland**
*League A third-placed, **League B runners-up
Promoted from League B: Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine
Confirmed in League B/C play-offs: Albania*, Cyprus**, Kosovo**, Türkiye*
*Two best League B third-place finishers, **Two best League C runners-up (not counting results vs fourth-placed teams)
Relegated from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia, Greece, Hungary*, Romania
*Two worst League B third-placed finishers
Promoted from League C: Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia
League stage results
Matchday 6
Tuesday 3 June 2025
Group A1
Austria 0-6 Germany
Netherlands 1-1 Scotland
Group A2
Iceland 0-2 France
Switzerland 0-1 Norway
Group A3
Portugal 0-3 Belgium
Spain 2-1 England
Group A4
Sweden 6-1 Denmark
Wales 1-4 Italy
Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland
Poland 3-0 Romania
Group B2
Greece 0-1 Türkiye
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Slovenia
Group B3
Finland 1-1 Serbia
Hungary 0-0 Belarus
Group B4
Albania 1-2 Czechia
Croatia 2-0 Ukraine
Group C1
Faroe Islands 1-2 Slovakia
Gibraltar 0-4 Moldova
Group C2
Andorra 0-0 Malta
Georgia 1-2 Cyprus
Group C3
Kazakhstan 1-3 Luxembourg
Liechtenstein 2-2 Armenia
Group C4
Lithuania 0-1 Montenegro
Group C5
Bulgaria 0-1 Estonia
Group C6
Latvia 2-2 Kosovo
Matchday 5
Friday 30 May 2025
Group A1
Germany 4-0 Netherlands
Scotland 0-1 Austria
Group A2
Norway 1-1 Iceland
France 4-0 Switzerland
Group A3
Belgium 1-5 Spain
England 6-0 Portugal
Group A4
Italy 0-0 Sweden
Denmark 1-0 Wales
Group B1
Romania 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland 0-4 Poland
Group B2
Slovenia 2-0 Greece
Türkiye 1-2 Republic of Ireland
Group B3
Serbia 1-0 Hungary
Belarus 0-3 Finland
Group B4
Czechia 5-0 Croatia
Ukraine 2-1 Albania
Group C1
Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Group C2
Andorra 1-2 Georgia
Malta 1-0 Cyprus
Group C3
Kazakhstan 4-0 Liechtenstein
Luxembourg 2-0 Armenia
Group C4
Azerbaijan 0-5 Lithuania
Group C5
Estonia 0-3 Israel
Group C6
Latvia 1-1 North Macedonia
Matchday 4
Tuesday 8 April 2025
Group A1
Germany 6-1 Scotland
Austria 1-3 Netherlands
Group A2
Iceland 3-3 Switzerland
Norway 0-2 France
Group A3
Spain 7-1 Portugal
Belgium 3-2 England
Group A4
Denmark 0-3 Italy
Sweden 1-1 Wales
Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Poland
Northern Ireland 1-0 Romania
Group B2
Türkiye 0-1 Slovenia
Republic of Ireland 2-1 Greece
Group B3
Finland 3-0 Hungary
Belarus 0-3 Serbia
Group B4
Croatia 1-2 Albania
Czechia 1-1 Ukraine
Group C1
Moldova 0-2 Slovakia
Faroe Islands 5-0 Gibraltar
Group C2
Malta 2-1 Georgia
Andorra 2-1 Cyprus
Group C3
Kazakhstan 3-2 Armenia
Liechtenstein 2-3 Luxembourg
Group C4
Montenegro 1-1 Azerbaijan
Group C5
Israel 3-3 Bulgaria
Group C6
Kosovo 3-0 North Macedonia
Matchday 3
Friday 4 April 2025
Group A1
Netherlands 3-1 Austria
Scotland 0-4 Germany
Group A2
Iceland 0-0 Norway
Switzerland 0-2 France
Group A3
Portugal 2-4 Spain
England 5-0 Belgium
Group A4
Sweden 3-2 Italy
Wales 1-2 Denmark
Group B1
Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
Group B2
Greece 0-4 Republic of Ireland
Slovenia 3-0 Türkiye
Group B3
Finland 0-0 Belarus
Hungary 0-1 Serbia
Group B4
Albania 4-0 Croatia
Ukraine 1-0 Czechia
Group C1
Faroe Islands 2-0 Moldova
Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia
Group C2
Georgia 2-3 Malta
Cyprus 2-2 Andorra
Group C3
Armenia 1-3 Luxembourg
Liechtenstein 0-4 Kazakhstan
Group C4
Lithuania 0-2 Azerbaijan
Group C5
Estonia 0-0 Bulgaria
Group C6
North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia
Matchday 2
Thursday 25 February 2025
Group A1
Germany 4-1 Austria
Scotland 1-2 Netherlands
Group A2
Norway 2-1 Switzerland
France 3-2 Iceland
Group A4
Italy 1-3 Denmark
Wales 1-1 Sweden
Group B1
Romania 0-1 Poland
Northern Ireland 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B2
Türkiye 1-0 Greece
Slovenia 4-0 Republic of Ireland
Group B3
Hungary 0-1 Finland
Serbia 0-0 Belarus
Group B4
Czechia 5-1 Albania
Ukraine 2-1 Croatia
Group C1
Slovakia 1-0 Moldova
Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands
Group C2
Cyprus 2-1 Georgia
Malta 1-0 Andorra
Group C3
Armenia 2-0 Kazakhstan
Luxembourg 7-0 Liechtenstein
Group C4
Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania
Group C5
Israel 3-1 Estonia
Group C6
Kosovo 0-1 Latvia
Wednesday 26 February
Group A3
Belgium 0-1 Portugal
England 1-0 Spain
Matchday 1
Friday 21 February 2025
Group A1
Austria 1-0 Scotland
Netherlands 2-2 Germany
Group A2
Switzerland 0-0 Iceland
France 1-0 Norway
Group A3
Spain 3-2 Belgium
Portugal 1-1 England
Group A4
Italy 1-0 Wales
Denmark 1-2 Sweden
Group B1
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 Romania
Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group B2
Greece 1-2 Slovenia
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Türkiye
Group B3
Serbia 1-0 Finland
Belarus 0-2 Hungary
Group B4
Albania 1-2 Ukraine
Croatia 0-4 Czechia
Group C1
Moldova 1-0 Gibraltar
Slovakia 3-0 Faroe Islands
Group C2
Georgia 2-1 Andorra
Cyprus 2-1 Malta
Group C3
Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein
Luxembourg 2-2 Kazakhstan
Group C4
Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro
Group C5
Bulgaria 1-3 Israel
Group C6
North Macedonia 0-4 Kosovo
Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.
How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?
In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.
The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.
Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?
League A
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The six group winners are promoted to League B.
The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C.
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals & play-offs
Finals
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025
Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025