2025 UEFA Women's Nations League league Matchday 1: Stunning Spain comeback as Austria, France, Italy, Sweden open with wins

Spain scored twice in added time to gain a dramatic win and begin their UEFA Women's Nations League title defence, while Austria and Italy also started with victories in League A.

Belgium led 2-0 in Spain with 13 minutes left but the world champions produced a dramatic Group A3 turnaround ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wembley to play England, who drew 1-1 in Portugal. France, who lost the first Nations League final to Spain a year ago, won 1-0 against Norway in Group A2, where UEFA Women's EURO 2025 hosts Switzerland drew 0-0 with Iceland.

The two other 2023/24 Nations League semi-finalists, the Netherlands and Germany, drew 2-2 as Austria won in Group A1, 1-0 against Scotland. In Group A4, Sweden won 2-1 in Denmark and Italy defeated Wales 1-0.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck France's winner against Norway Getty Images

There were mixed fortunes for the two teams in League B who will be at the Women's EURO finals; Poland defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 but Finland were beaten 1-0 in Serbia. Also winning in League B were Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Two teams made their senior women's competitive debuts in Group C; Liechtenstein were defeated in Armenia and Gibraltar lost to a heartbreaking added-time goal in Moldova. Cyprus, Georgia, Israel, Kosovo and Slovakia also tasted victory.

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in the autumn. The group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Standings

League A

Group A1

Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Lineth Beerensteyn, who has been in prolific form in Germany for Wolfsburg, gave the Netherlands the lead against their fellow 2023/24 Nations League semi-finalists after being found by a Veerle Buurman through ball. Germany levelled just before half-time when Lea Schüller headed in a Klara Bühl cross.

Five minutes after the break, Jule Brand set up Sjoeke Nüsken to give Germany the advantage. However, in the 66th minute Beerensteyn produced a looping header from substitute Chastity Grant's cross to make it 2-2.

Austria 1-0 Scotland

Austria won the meeting of the two League A sides who missed out on Women's EURO 2025. Scotland had early chances but Austria went ahead in the 14th minute when Lilli Purtscheller pounced on a loose ball in the box to strike.

Manuela Zinsberger denied Emma Lawton and Kirsty Hanson with a vital double save on the half-hour to keep Austria in front. After the break Austria had the better of the play as they secured the three points.

Tuesday's fixtures

Germany vs Austria

Scotland vs Netherlands

Group A2

France 1-0 Norway

France celebrated victory in Toulouse on a night when Eugénie Le Sommer came off the bench to equal Sandrine Soubeyrand's record of 198 caps for Les Bleues. Norway edged the first-half play and went closest when Caroline Graham Hansen hit the crossbar from distance.

France, though, presented the greater threat in the second half with Selma Bacha and Sandy Baltimore going close. And in the 73rd minute substitute Marie-Antoinette Katoto bundled home a Bacha corner to seal the points.

Switzerland 0-0 Iceland

In their first match of a year when they host Women's EURO, Switzerland finished goalless against one of their July finals opponents.

At Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, also to be a venue this summer, Switzerland began with teenagers Iman Beney and Sydney Schertenleib up front less than two years after they helped their nation to the EURO semis at Under-17 level, but they were not able to find a way through and Iceland too were frustrated.

Tuesday's fixtures

Norway vs Switzerland

France vs Iceland

Group A3

Spain 3-2 Belgium

Spain, who beat Belgium twice in Women's EURO qualifying and face them again in the finals on 3 July, had most of the play but were behind just past the quarter-hour when a Tessa Wullaert cross was only half-cleared and Mariam Toloba volleyed in. Belgium lost Saar Janssen to injury but held out to half-time and on 72 minutes went two up as Toloba sent Wullaert clear to beat Cata Coll.

Five minutes later Clàudia Pina pulled one back with a curling effort and early in added time Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo combined to set up Lucía García to equalise. And as time ran out the ball fell at the feet of another Spain substitute, Cristina Martin-Prieto to ensure the world champions began their campaign with a last-gasp 3-2 victory, just as in the previous edition on Matchday 1 in Sweden.

Portugal 1-1 England

England took a 15th-minute lead when Lauren James found Lucy Bronze on the touchline, and her cross was volleyed home by Alessia Russo.

Kika Nazareth was brought on just before the hour and with 14 minutes left she ran on to Ana Capeta's ball, held off Grace Clinton and looped a shot past Mary Earps. With Nazareth a constant threat, Portugal might even have forced a winner against the European champions.

Wednesday's fixtures

Belgium vs Portugal

England vs Spain

Group A4

Denmark 1-2 Sweden

Sweden took a seventh-minute lead when Hanna Bennison's cross from the left was volleyed towards goal by Linda Sembradt and although the ball was parried by Maja Bay Østergaard, it rolled in despite Stine Ballisager's best efforts on the line. Pernille Harder levelled from the spot in the 17th minute following a handball by Sembrant.

Nine minutes into the second half a ferocious left-footed strike by Fridolina Rolfö restored Sweden's lead. And that proved enough for Sweden to defeat their neighbours, who after these two Nations League meetings meet again at Women's EURO on 5 July.

Italy 1-0 Wales

Italy made a winning start thanks to an early goal as Barbara Bonansea headed in Manuela Giugliano's fifth-minute corner.

Wales, for who Hayley Ladd won her 100th cap, came into the game as the first half went on but Italy continued to have the better chances. That pattern continued in the second half with Martina Piemonte, Arianna Caruso and Giulia Dragoni all going close and Olivia Clark the busier keeper.

Tuesday's fixtures

Italy vs Denmark

Wales vs Sweden

League B

Group B1

Friday's results

Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 Romania

Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Tuesday's fixtures

Romania vs Poland

Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B2

Friday's results

Greece 1-2 Slovenia

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Türkiye

Tuesday's fixtures

Türkiye vs Greece

Slovenia vs Republic of Ireland

Group B3

Friday's results

Serbia 1-0 Finland

Belarus 0-2 Hungary

Tuesday's fixtures

Hungary vs Finland

Serbia vs Belarus

Group B4

Friday's results

Albania 1-2 Ukraine

Croatia 0-4 Czechia

Tuesday's fixtures

Czechia vs Albania

Ukraine vs Croatia

League C

Group C1

Friday's results

Moldova 1-0 Gibraltar

Slovakia 3-0 Faroe Islands

Tuesday's fixtures

Slovakia vs Moldova

Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands

Group C2

Friday's results

Georgia 2-1 Andorra

Cyprus 2-1 Malta

Tuesday's fixtures

Cyprus vs Georgia

Malta vs Andorra

Group C3

Friday's results

Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein

Luxembourg 2-2 Kazakhstan

Tuesday's fixtures

Armenia vs Kazakhstan

Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein

Group C4

Friday's result

Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro

Tuesday's fixture

Montenegro vs Lithuania

Group C5

Friday's result

Bulgaria 1-3 Israel

Tuesday's fixture

Israel vs Estonia



Group C6

Friday's result

North Macedonia 0-4 Kosovo

Tuesday's fixture

Kosovo vs Latvia

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar League stage

Matchday 2: 25/26 February

Matchday 3: 4 April

Matchday 4: 8 April

Matchday 5: 30 May

Matchday 6: 3 June Finals

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿ Promotion/relegation play-offs

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)﻿

Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.