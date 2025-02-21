Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
2025 UEFA Women's Nations League league Matchday 1: Stunning Spain comeback as Austria, France, Italy, Sweden open with wins

Friday, February 21, 2025

Spain scored twice in added time to beat Belgium as Austria, France, Italy and Sweden also won in Group A.

Spain celebrate their dramatic winner against Belgium Getty Images

Spain scored twice in added time to gain a dramatic win and begin their UEFA Women's Nations League title defence, while Austria and Italy also started with victories in League A.

Belgium led 2-0 in Spain with 13 minutes left but the world champions produced a dramatic Group A3 turnaround ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wembley to play England, who drew 1-1 in Portugal. France, who lost the first Nations League final to Spain a year ago, won 1-0 against Norway in Group A2, where UEFA Women's EURO 2025 hosts Switzerland drew 0-0 with Iceland.

The two other 2023/24 Nations League semi-finalists, the Netherlands and Germany, drew 2-2 as Austria won in Group A1, 1-0 against Scotland. In Group A4, Sweden won 2-1 in Denmark and Italy defeated Wales 1-0.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck France's winner against NorwayGetty Images

There were mixed fortunes for the two teams in League B who will be at the Women's EURO finals; Poland defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 but Finland were beaten 1-0 in Serbia. Also winning in League B were Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, Slovenia and Ukraine.

Two teams made their senior women's competitive debuts in Group C; Liechtenstein were defeated in Armenia and Gibraltar lost to a heartbreaking added-time goal in Moldova. Cyprus, Georgia, Israel, Kosovo and Slovakia also tasted victory.

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in the autumn. The group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Standings

League A

Group A1 

Netherlands 2-2 Germany 
Lineth Beerensteyn, who has been in prolific form in Germany for Wolfsburg, gave the Netherlands the lead against their fellow 2023/24 Nations League semi-finalists after being found by a Veerle Buurman through ball. Germany levelled just before half-time when Lea Schüller headed in a Klara Bühl cross.

Five minutes after the break, Jule Brand set up Sjoeke Nüsken to give Germany the advantage. However, in the 66th minute Beerensteyn produced a looping header from substitute Chastity Grant's cross to make it 2-2.

Austria 1-0 Scotland 
Austria won the meeting of the two League A sides who missed out on Women's EURO 2025. Scotland had early chances but Austria went ahead in the 14th minute when Lilli Purtscheller pounced on a loose ball in the box to strike.

Manuela Zinsberger denied Emma Lawton and Kirsty Hanson with a vital double save on the half-hour to keep Austria in front. After the break Austria had the better of the play as they secured the three points.

Tuesday's fixtures
Germany vs Austria 
Scotland vs Netherlands 

Group A2

France 1-0 Norway 
France celebrated victory in Toulouse on a night when Eugénie Le Sommer came off the bench to equal Sandrine Soubeyrand's record of 198 caps for Les Bleues. Norway edged the first-half play and went closest when Caroline Graham Hansen hit the crossbar from distance.

France, though, presented the greater threat in the second half with Selma Bacha and Sandy Baltimore going close. And in the 73rd minute substitute Marie-Antoinette Katoto bundled home a Bacha corner to seal the points.

Switzerland 0-0 Iceland 
In their first match of a year when they host Women's EURO, Switzerland finished goalless against one of their July finals opponents.

At Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, also to be a venue this summer, Switzerland began with teenagers Iman Beney and Sydney Schertenleib up front less than two years after they helped their nation to the EURO semis at Under-17 level, but they were not able to find a way through and Iceland too were frustrated.

Tuesday's fixtures
Norway vs Switzerland 
France vs Iceland 

Group A3

Spain 3-2 Belgium 
Spain, who beat Belgium twice in Women's EURO qualifying and face them again in the finals on 3 July, had most of the play but were behind just past the quarter-hour when a Tessa Wullaert cross was only half-cleared and Mariam Toloba volleyed in. Belgium lost Saar Janssen to injury but held out to half-time and on 72 minutes went two up as Toloba sent Wullaert clear to beat Cata Coll.

Five minutes later Clàudia Pina pulled one back with a curling effort and early in added time Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo combined to set up Lucía García to equalise. And as time ran out the ball fell at the feet of another Spain substitute, Cristina Martin-Prieto to ensure the world champions began their campaign with a last-gasp 3-2 victory, just as in the previous edition on Matchday 1 in Sweden.

Portugal 1-1 England 
England took a 15th-minute lead when Lauren James found Lucy Bronze on the touchline, and her cross was volleyed home by Alessia Russo.

Kika Nazareth was brought on just before the hour and with 14 minutes left she ran on to Ana Capeta's ball, held off Grace Clinton and looped a shot past Mary Earps. With Nazareth a constant threat, Portugal might even have forced a winner against the European champions.

Wednesday's fixtures
Belgium vs Portugal 
England vs Spain 

Group A4 

Denmark 1-2 Sweden 
Sweden took a seventh-minute lead when Hanna Bennison's cross from the left was volleyed towards goal by Linda Sembradt and although the ball was parried by Maja Bay Østergaard, it rolled in despite Stine Ballisager's best efforts on the line. Pernille Harder levelled from the spot in the 17th minute following a handball by Sembrant.

Nine minutes into the second half a ferocious left-footed strike by Fridolina Rolfö restored Sweden's lead. And that proved enough for Sweden to defeat their neighbours, who after these two Nations League meetings meet again at Women's EURO on 5 July.

Italy 1-0 Wales 
Italy made a winning start thanks to an early goal as Barbara Bonansea headed in Manuela Giugliano's fifth-minute corner.

Wales, for who Hayley Ladd won her 100th cap, came into the game as the first half went on but Italy continued to have the better chances. That pattern continued in the second half with Martina Piemonte, Arianna Caruso and Giulia Dragoni all going close and Olivia Clark the busier keeper.

Tuesday's fixtures
Italy vs Denmark 
Wales vs Sweden 

League B

Group B1

Friday's results
Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 Romania 
Poland 2-0 Northern Ireland 

Tuesday's fixtures
Romania vs Poland
Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group B2

Friday's results
Greece 1-2 Slovenia 
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Türkiye 

Tuesday's fixtures
Türkiye vs Greece 
Slovenia vs Republic of Ireland 

Group B3

Friday's results
Serbia 1-0 Finland 
Belarus 0-2 Hungary

Tuesday's fixtures
Hungary vs Finland 
Serbia vs Belarus

Group B4

 Friday's results
Albania 1-2 Ukraine 
Croatia 0-4 Czechia 

Tuesday's fixtures
Czechia vs Albania 
Ukraine vs Croatia 

League C

Group C1

Friday's results
Moldova 1-0 Gibraltar 
Slovakia 3-0 Faroe Islands 

Tuesday's fixtures
Slovakia vs Moldova 
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands 

Group C2

Friday's results
Georgia 2-1 Andorra 
Cyprus 2-1 Malta 

Tuesday's fixtures
Cyprus vs Georgia
Malta vs Andorra

Group C3

Friday's results
Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein 
Luxembourg 2-2 Kazakhstan 

Tuesday's fixtures
Armenia vs Kazakhstan 
Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein 

Group C4

Friday's result
Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro 

Tuesday's fixture
Montenegro vs Lithuania 

Group C5

Friday's result
Bulgaria 1-3 Israel 

Tuesday's fixture
Israel vs Estonia

Group C6

Friday's result
North Macedonia 0-4 Kosovo

Tuesday's fixture
Kosovo vs Latvia 

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar

League stage 
Matchday 2: 25/26 February
Matchday 3: 4 April
Matchday 4: 8 April
Matchday 5: 30 May
Matchday 6: 3 June

Finals 
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿

Promotion/relegation play-offs
Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (date TBC)﻿
Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.

