2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Matchday 3: France perfect as England, Germany, Sweden top groups

France retained the only perfect record in League A of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League as England, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark also triumphed on Matchday 3.

Les Bleues won 2-0 in Switzerland to open up a five-point lead over Norway, who drew 0-0 in Iceland. England defeated Belgium 5-0 and are now a point clear in Group A3 as Spain beat Portugal 4-2 to go second.

Germany and Netherlands are still split on goal difference in Group A1. A 4-0 success in Scotland kept Germany top while in the Netherlands' 3-1 defeat of Austria, Sherida Spitse became the joint most-capped European. Sweden beat Italy 3-2 with virtually the final kick to remain a point ahead of Denmark, who won 2-1 in Wales in Group A4.

Sherida Spitse scored as she won a European record-equalling 240th cap Getty Images

In League B, UEFA Women's EURO 2025-bound Poland got a third Group B1 win, Ewa Pajor scoring twice in a 5-1 defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina, taking them five points clear of Northern Ireland, held 1-1 in Romania. Ukraine beat Czechia 1-0 in the meeting of two previously perfect teams in Group B4, Albania defeating Croatia 4-0 to get off the mark

Slovenia also have nine points, defeating Türki̇ye 3-0 in Group B2, the Republic of Ireland staying within three of the lead as they won 4-0 in Greece. Serbia are now three points clear in Group B3 thanks to their 1-0 victory in Hungary as Poland's fellow EURO contenders Finland, for who Linda Sällström earned a record 148th cap, were held 0-0 by Belarus.

In League C, Slovakia have three wins out of three in Group C1. Latvia secured their perfect second victory in the three-team Group C6. Luxembourg went top of Group C3 with victory in Armenia while Cyprus, Montenegro and Israel remain top of the other sections.

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in the autumn. The group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

Standings

League A

Group A1

Scotland 0-4 Germany

Germany increased their goal difference group lead over the Netherlands, and struck with barely a minute gone when Elisa Senss finished off a swift passing move inside the box. The visitors doubled the lead in the 21st minute as Sophie Howard turned Jule Brand's cross into her own net after a swift Germany counterattack.

Cora Zicai got her second senior international goal on only her third Germany cap after being played clear by Linda Dallmann in the 57th minute. Shortly afterwards Lea Schüller ran clear of the Scotland defence to make it four and leave the home side still without a point.

Germany celebrate winning in Scotland Getty Images

Netherlands 3-1 Austria

Jackie Groenen broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a low finish from just inside the box. Sarah Zadrazil hit the bar for Austria just before the break but Damaris Egurrola got the second early in the second half, heading in an Esmee Brugts corner.

In the 72nd minute, Spitse was brought on for her 240th cap, equalling Caroline Seger's European record. And four minutes later Spitse got her 46th international goal, converting a penalty after Lineth Beerensteyn was fouled. Maria Plattner got a late consolation for Austria, now four points behind both Germany and the Netherlands.

Tuesday's fixtures

Austria vs Netherlands

Germany vs Scotland

Group A2

Switzerland 0-2 France

France opened up a five-point lead in the group as they kept up their perfect record with victory at Arena St.Gallen, where they will face Wales at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in July. Sandy Baltimore made it 1-0 on 15 minutes after being set up by Delphine Cascarino down the right.

Just before half-time Selma Bacha, who had not long before hit the crossbar, struck from a long-range free-kick. In the second half Eugénie Le Sommer, who on Matchday 2 became France's most-capped player, was brought on to become the eighth European women to make 200 international appearances.

Iceland 0-0 Norway

It was goalless between these two sides who will meet again at Women's EURO, when they are also in Switzerland's group. Iceland had the majority of the chances but midway through the first half Frida Maanum hit the post for the visitors.

The draw keeps Norway in second, one point ahead of Iceland and five adrift of France, who visit Oslo on Tuesday.

Tuesday's fixtures

Iceland vs Switzerland

Norway vs France



Group A3

England 5-0 Belgium

England, who beat Spain on Matchday 2, remain a point clear after inflicting the Red Flames' third defeat in the group. Alessia Russo hit the post on 20 minutes but England were soon ahead through Lucy Bronze as her header as she got a head to Lauren James cross and the ball deflected in off Amber Tysiak. Russo hit the post again but again a goal soon followed as just before half-time Millie Bright applied the final touch at the far post after Bronze flicked on Beth Mead's corner.

Aggie Beever-Jones replaced James for the second half and got her first international goal as she turned in Mead's low centre. Another substitute, Jess Park, got the fourth after breaking clear and late on the icing on the cake for England was Keira Walsh finally getting her own first international goal in her 83rd cap. Janice Cayman became Belgium's most-capped player, men or women, her 158th appearance taking her ahead of Jan Vertonghen.

Keira Walsh celebrates her first England goal with Aggie Beever-Jones, who also opened her international account Getty Images

Portugal 2-4 Spain

Spain went ahead in the 25th minute, Aitana Bonmatí producing some fancy footwork in the box for a turn before her cross was turned home by Patri Guijarro. Portugal responded quickly, Catarina Amado played clear by Diana Silva before rounding the advanced Cata Coll and shooting in.

Spain struck twice late in the first half, Laia Aleixandri heading in a cross from Clàudia Pina, who got the third herself after being set up by Salma Paralluelo. Just before the hour mark Carole Costa pulled one back from the penalty spot following a foul on Joana Marchão but substitute Esther González scored late on after her initial effort was saved to ensure Spain moved ahead of Portugal into second.

Tuesday's fixtures

Belgium vs England

Spain vs Portugal



Group A4

Sweden 3-2 Italy

Fridolina Rolfö's penalty deep in added time gave Sweden a dramatic win. Italy scored after 20 seconds, Emma Severini turning in Chiara Beccari's pass. Sweden came close more than than once in the first half but the equaliser came 11 minutes after the break when Kosovare Asllani forced the ball in.

Four minutes later Sweden had a penalty when Stina Blackstenius was brought down by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, who saved Filippa Angeldahl's kick. Angeldahl made amends with a quarter-hour to go by putting Sweden ahead from a long-range free-kick, only for Italy to respond five minutes from time, Michela Cambiaghi heading in Sofia Cantore's cross, but as time ran out, Elisabetta Oiviero handled in the box and Rolfö beat Giuliani.

Fridolina Rolfö converted a late penalty to give Sweden victory Getty Images

Wales 1-2 Denmark

Denmark took a seventh-minute lead as Sara Holmgaard's pass was touched on by Pernille Harder into the path of Signe Bruun to finish. Ceri Holland equalised in the 34th minute as she cut back and produced an angled finish.

Wales, who held Sweden on Matchday 2, were looking good for another promising result ahead of their Women's EURO finals debut but with 18 minutes left Amelie Vangsgaard produced a cool finish to restore Denmark's lead just after Hannah Cain had gone close for the home side.

Tuesday's fixtures

Denmark vs Italy

Sweden vs Wales

League B

Group B1

Friday's results

Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland

Tuesday's fixtures

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland

Northern Ireland vs Romania

Group B2

Friday's results

Greece 0-4 Republic of Ireland

Slovenia 3-0 Türkiye

Tuesday's fixtures

Republic of Ireland vs Greece

Türkiye vs Slovenia

Group B3

Friday's results

Finland 0-0 Belarus

Hungary 0-1 Serbia

Tuesday's fixtures

Belarus vs Serbia

Finland vs Hungary



Group B4

Friday's results

Albania 4-0 Croatia

Ukraine 1-0 Czechia

Tuesday's fixtures

Croatia vs Albania

Czechia vs Ukraine



League C

Group C1

Friday's results

Faroe Islands 2-0 Moldova

Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia

Tuesday's fixtures

Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar

Moldova vs Slovakia



Group C2

Friday's results

Cyprus 2-2 Andorra

Georgia 2-3 Malta

Tuesday's fixtures

Andorra vs Cyprus

Malta vs Georgia



Group C3

Friday's results

Armenia 1-3 Luxembourg

Liechtenstein 0-4 Kazakhstan

Tuesday's fixtures

Kazakhstan vs Armenia

Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg



Group C4

Friday's result

Lithuania 0-2 Azerbaijan

Tuesday's fixture

Montenegro vs Azerbaijan



Group C5

Friday's result

Estonia 0-0 Bulgaria

Tuesday's fixture

Israel vs Bulgaria



Group C6

Friday's result

North Macedonia 1-2 Latvia

Tuesday's fixture

Kosovo vs North Macedonia



2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar League stage

Matchday 4: 8 April

Matchday 5: 30 May

Matchday 6: 3 June Finals

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)﻿

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿ Promotion/relegation play-offs

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)﻿

Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.