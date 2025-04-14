2025 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, promotion, relegation, who needs what?

France are through to the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals with two games to go but the other three spots plus promotion and relegation between the leagues are up for grabs in the last group matches on 30 May and 3 June.

Finals, promotion, relegation as it stands Qualified for finals: France Relegated from League B: Croatia

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in the autumn. The group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league position in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

The permutations below are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after the groups finish. Full information including how ties are broken can be found in the official regulations.

League A

Group A1: Germany (10 points), Netherlands (10), Austria (3), Scotland (0)

30 May: Germany vs Netherlands, Scotland vs Austria

3 June: Netherlands vs Scotland, Austria vs Germany

Germany will qualify for the finals if they beat the Netherlands. They cannot be relegated.

Netherlands will qualify for the finals if they beat Germany. They cannot be relegated.

Austria cannot reach the finals. They will be confirmed in a relegation play-off if they avoid defeat by Scotland.

Scotland cannot reach the finals. They will be relegated if they do not beat Austria.

Group A2: France (12), Norway (4), Iceland (3), Switzerland (2)

30 May: France vs Switzerland, Norway vs Iceland

3 June: Iceland vs France, Switzerland vs Norway

France have qualified for the finals.

Norway will be safe from relegation if they beat Iceland and Switzerland do not beat France.

Iceland cannot be relegated on Matchday 5.

Switzerland cannot be relegated on Matchday 5.

Group A3: Spain (9), England (7), Portugal (4), Belgium (3)

30 May: England vs Portugal, Belgium vs Spain

3 June: Spain vs England, Portugal vs Belgium

Spain will qualify for the finals if they beat Belgium and England do not beat Portugal.

England will be unable to qualify for the finals if they do not beat Portugal and Spain beat Belgium.

Portugal will be unable to qualify for the finals if they do not beat England or if Spain avoid defeat by Belgium.

Belgium cannot qualify for the finals. They will be relegated if they lose to Spain and Portugal beat England.

Group A4: Sweden (8), Italy (6), Denmark (6), Wales (2)

30 May: Denmark vs Wales, Italy vs Sweden

3 June: Sweden vs Denmark, Wales vs Italy

Sweden will qualify for the finals if they beat Italy and Denmark do not beat Wales.

Italy will be unable to qualify for the finals if they lose to Sweden, or if they draw and Denmark beat Wales.

Denmark will be unable to qualify for the finals if they lose to Wales and the Italy-Sweden game is not drawn, or if Denmark draw and Sweden win.

Wales cannot reach the finals. They will be relegated if they lose to Denmark, or if they draw and Italy do not lose to Sweden.

League B

Group B1: Poland (10), Northern Ireland (7), Bosnia and Herzegovina (4), Romania (1)

30 May: Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland vs Poland

3 June: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland, Poland vs Romania

Poland will be promoted if they avoid defeat against Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland cannot be promoted or relegated on Matchday 5.

Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot be automatically promoted. They will be unable to reach a promotion play-off if they lose and Northern Ireland avoid defeat, or if they draw and Northern Ireland win.

Romania will be relegated in fourth place if they do not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina. Romania cannot be promoted.

Group B2: Slovenia (12), Republic of Ireland (9), Türkiye (3), Greece (0)

30 May: Türkiye vs Republic of Ireland, Slovenia vs Greece

3 June: Republic of Ireland vs Slovenia, Greece vs Türkiye

Slovenia will be promoted if they beat Greece and Ireland do not beat Türkiye, or if Slovenia draw and Ireland lose. They cannot be relegated.

Republic of Ireland will be confirmed in a promotion play-off if they draw with Türkiye and Slovenia beat Greece. Ireland will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat.

Türkiye will be unable to be promoted if they do not win.

Greece will be relegated in fourth place if they lose to Slovenia and Türkiye avoid defeat, or if Greece draw and Türkiye win. Greece cannot be promoted.

Group B3: Serbia (10), Finland (7), Hungary (3), Belarus (2)

30 May: Serbia vs Hungary, Belarus vs Finland

3 June: Finland vs Serbia, Hungary vs Belarus

Serbia will be promoted if they beat Hungary and Finland do not beat Belarus, or if Serbia draw and Finland lose. Serbia cannot be relegated.

Finland will be confirmed in a promotion play-off if they draw with Belarus and Serbia beat Hungary. Finland will be safe from relegation if they win, or if they draw and Hungary do not beat Serbia.

Hungary will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Serbia, or if Finland beat Belarus.

Belarus will be relegated in fourth place if they lose to Finland and Hungary beat Serbia. Belarus will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Finland.

Group B4: Ukraine (10), Czechia (7), Albania (6), Croatia (0)

30 May: Ukraine vs Albania, Czechia vs Croatia

3 June: Albania vs Czechia, Croatia vs Ukraine

Ukraine will be promoted if they beat Albania, or if they draw and Czechia do not beat Croatia. Ukraine will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat or if Czechia do not beat Croatia.

Czechia will be confirmed in a promotion play-off if they beat Croatia and Ukraine beat Albania.

Albania will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Ukraine and Czechia beat Croatia.

Croatia have been relegated in fourth place.

League C

Group C1: Slovakia (12), Faroe Islands (9), Moldova (3), Gibraltar (0)

30 May: Slovakia vs Gibraltar, Moldova vs Faroe Islands

3 June: Gibraltar vs Moldova, Faroe Islands vs Slovakia

Slovakia will be promoted if they beat Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands do not beat Moldova, or if Slovakia draw and the Faroe Islands lose.

Faroe Islands will be unable to finish first if they do not win and Slovakia do, or if the Faroe Islands lose to Moldova and Slovakia avoid defeat by Gibraltar. The Faroe Islands will be confirmed in second place if they draw and Slovakia win, or if the Faroe Islands lose by a one-goal margin and Slovakia avoid defeat.

Moldova will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat the Faroe Islands by at least two goals.

Gibraltar cannot be promoted.

Group C2: Malta (9), Cyprus (7), Andorra (4), Georgia (3)

30 May: Malta vs Cyprus, Andorra vs Georgia

3 June: Georgia vs Cyprus, Andorra vs Malta

Malta will be promoted if they beat Cyprus.

Cyprus will be unable to finish first if they lose to Malta.

Andorra will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Georgia and Cyprus beat Malta, or if Andorra lose and Cyprus avoid defeat.

Georgia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Andorra or if Cyprus beat Malta.

Group C3: Luxembourg (10), Kazakhstan (7), Armenia (6), Liechtenstein (0)

30 May: Luxembourg vs Armenia, Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein

3 June: Kazakhstan vs Luxembourg, Liechtenstein vs Armenia

Luxembourg will be promoted if they beat Armenia and Kazakhstan do not beat Liechtenstein, or if Luxembourg draw and Kazakhstan lose.

Kazakhstan will be unable to finish first if they do not beat Liechtenstein and Luxembourg beat Armenia, or if Kazakhstan lose and Luxembourg draw.

Armenia will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Luxembourg and Kazakhstan beat Liechtenstein.

Liechtenstein cannot be promoted.

Group C4: Montenegro (Played 3, Points 5), Azerbaijan (3, 5), Lithuania (2, 0)

30 May: Azerbaijan vs Lithuania

3 June: Lithuania vs Montenegro

Montenegro cannot be promoted on Matchday 5.

Azerbaijan cannot be promoted on Matchday 5. They will be unable to finish first if they lose to Lithuania.

Lithuania will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Azerbaijan.

Group C5: Israel (3, 7), Bulgaria (3, 2), Estonia (2, 1)

30 May: Estonia vs Israel

3 June: Bulgaria vs Estonia

Israel will be promoted if they avoid defeat by Estonia by two goals or more.

Bulgaria cannot finish first.

Estonia will be unable to finish first if they do not beat Israel by two goals or more.

Group C6: Latvia (2, 6), Kosovo (3, 6), North Macedonia (3, 0)

30 May: Latvia vs North Macedonia

3 June: Latvia vs Kosovo

Latvia cannot be promoted on Matchday 5.

Kosovo cannot be promoted on Matchday 5.

North Macedonia cannot be promoted.

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar League stage

Matchday 5: 30 May

Matchday 6: 3 June Finals

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)﻿

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿ Promotion/relegation play-offs

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)

Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.