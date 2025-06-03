2025 UEFA Women's Nations League groups: Finals, promotion, relegation

France, Germany, Spain and Sweden are through to the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League finals after winning their League A groups while promotion and relegation places between the leagues have also been decided.

Finals, promotion, relegation Qualified for finals: France, Germany, Spain, Sweden Confirmed in League A/B play-offs: Austria*, Belgium*, Czechia**, Denmark*, Finland**, Iceland*, Northern Ireland**, Republic of Ireland** *League A third-placed, **League B runners-up Relegated from League A: Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales Promoted from League B: Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine Confirmed in League B/C play-offs: Albania*, Cyprus**, Kosovo**, Türkiye* *Two best League B third-place finishers, **Two best League C runners-up (not counting results vs fourth-placed teams) Relegated from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Croatia, Greece, Hungary*, Romania *Two worst League B third-place finishers Promoted from League C: Israel, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Slovakia

Standings

The four League A group winners qualify for the finals in the autumn. The group standings also determine the teams contesting promotion and relegation matches to establish their starting league positions in the Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, running through 2026.

League stage results

League A

Group A1: Germany (16 points), Netherlands (11), Austria (6), Scotland (1)

Germany qualify for the finals.

Netherlands also remain in League A.

Austria enter the relegation play-offs.

Scotland are relegated to League B.

Group A2: France (18), Norway (8), Iceland (4), Switzerland (2)

France qualify for the finals.

Norway also remain in League A.

Iceland enter the relegation play-offs.

Switzerland are relegated to League B.

Group A3: Spain (15), England (10), Belgium (6), Portugal (4)

Spain qualify for the finals.

England also remain in League A.

Belgium enter the relegation play-offs.

Portugal are relegated to League B.

Group A4: Sweden (12), Italy (10), Denmark (9), Wales (2)

Sweden qualify for the finals.

Italy also remain in League A.

Denmark enter the relegation play-offs.

Wales are relegated to League B.

League B

Group B1: Poland (16), Northern Ireland (8), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5), Romania (4)

Poland are promoted to League A.

Northern Ireland will enter the promotion play-offs.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are relegated to League C as one of the two worst third-placed finishers.

Romania are relegated to League C in fourth place.

Group B2: Slovenia (15), Republic of Ireland (15), Türkiye (6), Greece (0)

Slovenia are promoted to League A.

Republic of Ireland will enter the promotion play-offs.

Türkiye will enter the relegation play-offs as one of the two best third-placed finishers.

Greece are relegated to League C in fourth place.

Group B3: Serbia (14), Finland (11), Hungary (4), Belarus (3)

Serbia are promoted to League A.

Finland will enter the promotion play-offs.

Hungary are relegated to League C as one of the two worst third-placed finishers.

Belarus are relegated to League C in fourth place.

Group B4: Ukraine (13), Czechia (13), Albania (6), Croatia (3)

Ukraine are promoted to League A.

Czechia will enter the promotion play-offs.

Albania will enter the relegation play-offs as one of the two best third-placed finishers.

Croatia are relegated to League C in fourth place.

League C

Group C1: Slovakia (18), Faroe Islands (10), Moldova (7), Gibraltar (0)

Slovakia are promoted to League B.

Faroe Islands, Moldova and Gibraltar remain in League C.

Group C2: Malta (13), Cyprus (10), Georgia (6), Andorra (5)

Malta are promoted to League B.

Cyprus will enter the promotion play-offs as one of the two best runners-up.

Georgia and Andorra remain in League C.

Group C3: Luxembourg (16), Kazakhstan (10), Armenia (7), Liechtenstein (1)

Luxembourg are promoted to League B.

Kazakhstan, Armenia and Liechtenstein remain in League C.

Group C4: Montenegro (8), Azerbaijan (5), Lithuania (3)

Montenegro are promoted to League B.

Azerbaijan and Lithuania remain in League C.

Group C5: Israel (10), Estonia (4), Bulgaria (2)

Israel are promoted to League B.

Estonia and Bulgaria remain in League C.

Group C6: Latvia (8), Kosovo (7), North Macedonia (1)

Latvia are promoted to League B.

Kosovo will enter the promotion play-offs as one of the two best runners-up.

North Macedonia remain in League C.

2025 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar Finals

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)﻿

Semi-finals (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025﻿

Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 26 November and 2 December 2025﻿ Promotion/relegation play-offs

Draw: 6 June 2025, Nyon (13:00 CET)

Matches (two legs): Between 22 and 28 October 2025

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

In a change from the first edition, all the ties will be played over two legs. As previously, there will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into play-offs?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The four third-placed teams play off over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie will play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play off over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie will play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play off over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners will play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.