Every Player of the Match at the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals

UEFA will issue an official Player of the Match award after every game in both legs of the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture will decide who deserves to be named Player of the Match.

Semi-final first legs, 24 October

Germany 1-0 France – Klara Bühl

"Always looked to be involved in the build-up and worked hard to get on the ball. She never gives up and constantly attempts to create goalscoring chances for herself and her team-mates. Her goal was well taken – after a long ball from Sjoeke Nüsken, she bypassed the French defence on the edge of the box and hit a fantastic strike to give Germany the lead."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Spain 4-0 Sweden – Clàudia Pina

"Collectively, it was a focused team performance from Spain, but Pina impressed with her two fantastic goals. She immediately found her rhythm after coming on and had a major impact on Spain's performance with her runs and finishing in the attacking third. She also showed her goal threat from a variety of positions."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Semi-final second legs, 28 October