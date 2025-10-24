Every Player of the Match at the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals
Friday, October 24, 2025
See who took the official Player of the Match award, presented by Vodafone, after every game of the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals.
UEFA will issue an official Player of the Match award after every game in both legs of the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture will decide who deserves to be named Player of the Match.
Semi-final first legs, 24 October
Germany 1-0 France – Klara Bühl
"Always looked to be involved in the build-up and worked hard to get on the ball. She never gives up and constantly attempts to create goalscoring chances for herself and her team-mates. Her goal was well taken – after a long ball from Sjoeke Nüsken, she bypassed the French defence on the edge of the box and hit a fantastic strike to give Germany the lead."
UEFA Technical Observer Group
Spain 4-0 Sweden – Clàudia Pina
"Collectively, it was a focused team performance from Spain, but Pina impressed with her two fantastic goals. She immediately found her rhythm after coming on and had a major impact on Spain's performance with her runs and finishing in the attacking third. She also showed her goal threat from a variety of positions."
UEFA Technical Observer Group
Semi-final second legs, 28 October
Sweden vs Spain – 19:00 CET, Gothenburg
France vs Germany – 21:10 CET, Caen
Women's Nations League schedule
Semi-final second legs (28 October)
Final and third-place play-off (28 November & 2 December)