Every Player of the Match at the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final, third-place match and final

UEFA issued an official Player of the Match award after every game in both legs of the UEFA Women's Nations League semi-finals, and again following the first leg of the third-place match and final.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group at each fixture decided who deserved to be named Player of the Match.

Final, first leg, 28 November

Germany 0-0 Spain - Klara Bühl

"A very convincing performance in which she created goal chances on her own through her fantastic ability to drive the ball with speed and challenge the defenders in 1v1 situations, often beating them. She was a joy to watch."

Match for third place, first leg, 28 November

France 2-1 Sweden - Sakina Karchaoui

"She put her stamp on today's match, making an impact both offensively and defensively. She put in an enormous amount of running, gave the team calmness and stability and she scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, then made the assist for the second goal. An absolute leader who took command and responsibility in central midfield."

Semi-final second legs, 28 October

"She may not have delivered a dazzling performance over the full 90 minutes this evening, but she converted Clàudia Pina's brilliant assist with an unstoppable shot under the crossbar to secure the 1-0 victory. With a total of three goals in the two matches against Sweden, Alexia Putellas once again underlined her instinct for being in the right place at the right time, as well as her technical skills, including her presence in the penalty area."

"She was enormously influential in France's attack, showing intelligence, technique and creativity."

Semi-final first legs, 24 October

"Always looked to be involved in the build-up and worked hard to get on the ball. She never gives up and constantly attempts to create goalscoring chances for herself and her team-mates. Her goal was well taken – after a long ball from Sjoeke Nüsken, she bypassed the French defence on the edge of the box and hit a fantastic strike to give Germany the lead."

"Collectively, it was a focused team performance from Spain, but Pina impressed with her two fantastic goals. She immediately found her rhythm after coming on and had a major impact on Spain's performance with her runs and finishing in the attacking third. She also showed her goal threat from a variety of positions."

