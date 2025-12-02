2025 Women's Nations League top scorers: Clàudia Pina, Tessa Wullaert

Clàudia Pina's two goals against Germany to help Spain win the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League ensured she finished both as outright finals top scorer and the overall season joint-leader with Belgium's Tessa Wullaert.

Clàudia Pina notched four goals in the league stage and another two in the first leg of Spain's semi-final against Sweden. Alexia Putellas struck three over the two legs of that tie, but Clàudia Pina overtook her team-mate with her double in the home return of the decider with Germany.

As for Wullaert, she racked up five league stage goals – the joint-most in League A with France's Sandy Baltimore and Lea Schüller of Germany. Three more across the two legs of Belgium's promotion/relegation play-off against the Republic of Ireland ensured Wullaert totalled eight goals overall, matched only by Clàudia Pina.

Cyprus' Antri Violari finished third on the list, having topped the rankings after increasing her haul to seven with a double in the first leg of her team's play-off against Albania.

2025 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage/finals/promotion-relegation matches) 8﻿ Clàudia Pina (Spain)

8 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)﻿ 7 Antri Violari (Cyprus) 6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg) ﻿



Slovakia's Tamara Morávková and Luxembourg's Amy Thompson were top scorers across the league stage, with six apiece in League C.

Both Slovakia and Luxembourg earned promotion from League C, and the goals of Morávková and Thompson played a big part. Morávková's six goals included a single-game competition-record four in the Matchday 3 win away to Gibraltar, while Thompson scored in four of Luxembourg's five victories.

In League B, like in League A, there were three joint-top scorers on five goals: Albania's Fortesa Berisha, Slovenia's Zara Kramžar and Czechia's Kateřina Svitková.

2025 Women's Nations League stats

Finals top scorers

4 Clàudia Pina (Spain)﻿

3 Alexia Putellas (Spain)

2 Klara Bühl (Germany)

2 Clara Mateo (France)

League A top scorers

5 Sandy Baltimore (France)

5 Lea Schüller (Germany)

5 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

4 Aggie Beever-Jones (England)

4 Selina Cerci (Germany)

4 Esther González (Spain)

4 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

4 Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland)

League B top scorers

5 Fortesa Berisha (Albania)

5 Zara Kramžar (Slovenia)

5 Kateřina Svitková (Czechia)

4 Sofija Krajšumović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

4 Lara Prašnikar (Slovenia)

League C top scorers

6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg)

5 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)

5 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Promotion/relegation matches top scorers

3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

3 Kader Hançar (Türki̇ye)

3 Megi Doci (Albania)

3 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

2 Busem Şeker (Türki̇ye)

2 Sara Holmgaard (Denmark)

2 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)﻿

2 Melike Pekel (Türki̇ye)

2 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Hat-tricks or better in the 2025 Women's Nations League

4 goals

Tamara Morávková (Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia) 04/04/2025, League C

3 goals

Lara Kazanchian (Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein), 21/02/2025, League C

Armisa Kuć (Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania), 25/02/2025, League C

Selina Cerci (Germany 6-1 Scotland) 08/04/2025, League A

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir (Iceland 3-3 Switzerland) 08/04/2025, League A

Aggie Beever-Jones (England 6-0 Portugal) 30/05/2025, League A

Esther González (Belgium 1-5 Spain) 30/05/2025, League A

Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar) 30/05/2025, League C

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden 6-1 Denmark) 03/06/2025, League A