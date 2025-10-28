2025 Women's Nations League top scorers: Tessa Wullaert leads overall, while Alexia Putellas sets pace at the finals

Tessa Wullaert leads the race for top scorer in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League after scoring three goals across the two legs of Belgium's promotion/relegation play-off against the Republic of Ireland, though her side were defeated by Abbie Larkin's 90th-minute effort.

Cyprus' Antri Violari now lies second in the list, having topped the rankings after increasing her tally to seven with a double in the first leg of her team's play-off against Albania.

Meanwhile, Alexia Putellas heads the pack at the finals after helping Spain reach the showpiece by following up a first-leg double with the only goal in the second leg of their semi-final triumph against Sweden. Germany's Klara Bühl and Spain's Clàudia Pina lead the chase with two goals apiece.

2025 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage/finals/promotion-relegation matches) 8﻿ Tessa Wullaert (Belgium) 7 Antri Violari (Cyprus) 6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg) ﻿



Slovakia's Tamara Morávková and Luxembourg's Amy Thompson were top scorers across the groups, while France's Sandy Baltimore, Germany's Lea Schüller and Belgium's Wullaert led the way in League A.

Baltimore, Schüller and Wullaert all got five goals in League A, with the latter adding her sixth in Belgium's promotion/relegation play-off first leg against the Republic of Ireland before moving top of the charts with a double in the second leg.

In League B, there were also three joint-top scorers on five goals: Albania's Fortesa Berisha, Slovenia's Zara Kramžar and Czechia's Kateřina Svitková.

Both Slovakia and Luxembourg earned promotion from League C, and the goals of Morávková and Thompson played a big part. Morávková's six goals included a single-game competition-record four in the Matchday 3 win away to Gibraltar, while Thompson scored in four of Luxembourg's five victories.

2025 Women's Nations League stats

Finals top scorers

3 Alexia Putellas (Spain)

2 Klara Bühl (Germany)

2 ﻿Clàudia Pina (Spain)﻿

League A top scorers

5 Sandy Baltimore (France)

5 Lea Schüller (Germany)

5 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

4 Aggie Beever-Jones (England)

4 Selina Cerci (Germany)

4 Esther González (Spain)

4 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

4 Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland)

League B top scorers

5 Fortesa Berisha (Albania)

5 Zara Kramžar (Slovenia)

5 Kateřina Svitková (Czechia)

4 Sofija Krajšumović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

4 Lara Prašnikar (Slovenia)

League C top scorers

6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg)

5 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)

5 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Promotion/relegation matches top scorers

3 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

3 Kader Hançar (Türki̇ye)

3 Megi Doci (Albania)

3 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

2 Busem Şeker (Türki̇ye)

2 Sara Holmgaard (Denmark)

2 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)﻿

2 Melike Pekel (Türki̇ye)

2 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Hat-tricks or better in the 2025 Women's Nations League

4 goals

Tamara Morávková (Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia) 04/04/2025, League C

3 goals

Lara Kazanchian (Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein), 21/02/2025, League C

Armisa Kuć (Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania), 25/02/2025, League C

Selina Cerci (Germany 6-1 Scotland) 08/04/2025, League A

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir (Iceland 3-3 Switzerland) 08/04/2025, League A

Aggie Beever-Jones (England 6-0 Portugal) 30/05/2025, League A

Esther González (Belgium 1-5 Spain) 30/05/2025, League A

Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar) 30/05/2025, League C

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden 6-1 Denmark) 03/06/2025, League A