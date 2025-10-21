2025 Women's Nations League top scorers: Violari leads Morávková, Thompson, Pina, Wullaert

Cyprus' Antri Violari is the new leader in the top scorer's race in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League after taking her tally to seven with a double in their promotion/relegation play-off first leg against Albania.

Spain pair Alexia Putellas and Clàudia Pina both struck twice in their semi-final first leg against Sweden to head the charts at the finals.

Slovakia's Tamara Morávková and Luxembourg's Amy Thompson were top scorers across the groups, while France's Sandy Baltimore, Germany's Lea Schüller and Belgium's Tessa Wullaert led the way in League A.

2025 Women's Nations League overall top scorers (league stage/finals/promotion-relegation matches) 7 Antri Violari (Cyprus) 6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg)

6 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)



Baltimore, Schüller and Wullaert all got five goals in League A, with the latter adding her sixth in Belgium's promotion/relegation play-off first leg against the Republic of Ireland.

In League B, there were also three joint-top scorers on five goals: Albania's Fortesa Berisha, Slovenia's Zara Kramžar and Czechia's Kateřina Svitková.

Both Slovakia and Luxembourg earned promotion from League C, and the goals of Morávková and Thompson played a big part. Morávková's six goals included a single-game competition-record four in the Matchday 3 win away to Gibraltar, while Thompson scored in four of Luxembourg's five victories.

2025 Women's Nations League stats

Finals top scorers

2 ﻿Clàudia Pina (Spain)

2 Alexia Putellas (Spain)

1 Klara Bühl (Germany)

League A top scorers

5 Sandy Baltimore (France)

5 Lea Schüller (Germany)

5 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium)

4 Aggie Beever-Jones (England)

4 Selina Cerci (Germany)

4 Esther González (Spain)

4 Clàudia Pina (Spain)

4 Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland)

League B top scorers

5 Fortesa Berisha (Albania)

5 Zara Kramžar (Slovenia)

5 Kateřina Svitková (Czechia)

4 Sofija Krajšumović (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4 Ewa Pajor (Poland)

4 Lara Prašnikar (Slovenia)

League C top scorers

6 Tamara Morávková (Slovakia)

6 Amy Thompson (Luxembourg)

5 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)

5 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Promotion-relegation matches top scorers

2 Megi Doci (Albania)

2 Kader Hançar (Türki̇ye)

2 Pernille Harder (Denmark)

2 Sara Holmgaard (Denmark)

2 Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland)﻿

2 Antri Violari (Cyprus)

Hat-tricks or better in the 2025 Women's Nations League

4 goals

Tamara Morávková (Gibraltar 0-8 Slovakia) 04/04/2025, League C

3 goals

Lara Kazanchian (Armenia 6-1 Liechtenstein), 21/02/2025, League C

Armisa Kuć (Montenegro 3-1 Lithuania), 25/02/2025, League C

Selina Cerci (Germany 6-1 Scotland) 08/04/2025, League A

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir (Iceland 3-3 Switzerland) 08/04/2025, League A

Aggie Beever-Jones (England 6-0 Portugal) 30/05/2025, League A

Esther González (Belgium 1-5 Spain) 30/05/2025, League A

Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar) 30/05/2025, League C

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden 6-1 Denmark) 03/06/2025, League A