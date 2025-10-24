Women's Nations League semi-final first-leg round-up: Spain and Germany lead ties as Alexia Putellas, Clàudia Pina, Klara Bühl shine

"Germany secured a 1-0 win against France and holders Spain defeated Sweden 4-0 in Friday's UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final first legs.

Klara Bühl's superb long-range goal with 11 minutes left gave Germany a deserved victory against 2023/24 runners-up France, while both Alexia Putellas and Clàudia Pina scored twice as Spain took control of their tie. The second legs are on Tuesday.

Having lost Lena Oberdorf to another ACL injury last weekend and also missing the suspended Janina Minge, Germany started with Elisa Senss and Sjoeke Nüsken in central midfield. Further back, defender Camilla Küver earned a debut and Stina Johannes started in goal, with the hero of Germany's Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final shoot-out against France, Ann-Katrin Berger, ruled out.

As for Les Bleues, they fielded Alice Sombath and Maëlle Lakrar in central defence, with Sandy Baltimore on the left of midfield.

In front of 37,191 spectators in Düsseldorf, Germany started brightly and both Nicole Anyomi and Carlotta Wamser were denied early on by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Bühl also went close, while at the other end Johannes parried a Delphine Cascarino effort before Kathrin Hendrich blocked from Kadidiatou Diani on the rebound.

Klara Bühl (No19) celebrates her Germany winner Getty Images

In the second half, Nüsken headed wide after good work from Giulia Gwinn and Anyomi, who fired over shortly after. Nüsken's improvised effort just past the hour was also not far off target, and she then had an attempt saved by Peyraud-Magnin at close range.

France introduced Melvine Malard and she struck just wide almost immediately, before Johannes made a reaction save as the ball fell to Diani around six metres out. However, with 11 minutes left, Germany had their breakthrough as Bühl sent in a fizzing low shot from outside the box.

Germany kept the pressure up for a second goal but now have a lead to take to Caen as they continue their bid to go one better than in the first edition in 2023/24, when France beat them 2-1 in a one-off semi-final at OL Stadium.

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl

Germany celebrate victory with Selina Cerci wearing the No18 shirt of injured team-mate Giovanna Hoffmann AFP via Getty Images

Klara Bühl, Germany goalscorer: "We created a lot of chances today and could have taken the lead earlier. I knew I'd get one more opportunity before being subbed off. I just went for it – and I’m really happy I could help the team tonight."

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "We showed a lot today that really excited the fans. A 0-0 would have been extremely tough to take because, after the Women's EURO, we set out to approach our game differently – and the girls executed that really well.

"I was just hugely frustrated that we didn't reward ourselves more. It was deserved, but of course the margin was far too small."

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "It was a balanced contest against a very good Germany side. It was tough for both teams. We had our chances too, including a great opportunity to take the lead, but their goalkeeper made a fine save.

"It was a hard-fought, even match, and Germany scored with a great strike from Bühl – we know she's capable of that. We're 1-0 down at the halfway point, so we'll need to score at least once in the return leg. We still have every chance of qualifying, and I'm convinced we can produce something special in front of our fans in Caen."

Both teams began the game under new coaches, with Sonia Bermúdez having taken over Women's EURO 2025 runners-up Spain and Tony Gustavsson now in charge of Sweden. Bermúdez brought in Mapi León for her first Spain game since 2022, while the returning Jenni Hermoso started on the bench.

The home side beat the Netherlands 3-0 at this stage on their way to victory in the 2023/24 Women's Nations League and tonight that was the scoreline at half-time, with Alexia Putellas breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute via a marvellous curling free-kick.

Spain put in an impressive team performance to beat Sweden Getty Images

Salma Paralluelo was forced off by injury before the half-hour, but her replacement Clàudia Pina was on target within five minutes, receiving the ball from Ona Batlle, creating space and firing in. Alexia Putellas then struck again, pouncing on the rebound after a Pina volley had hit the bar following a cross from the lively Vicky López.

Sweden looked to respond in the second half and Irene Paredes had to make a crucial intervention to deny Stina Blackstenius. Jennifer Falk then made a double save from Aitana Bonmatí and Pina at the other end, before Hermoso was brought on for her own international comeback.

Just as it seemed the match would finish 3-0, Spain gave themselves an even more comfortable advantage deep in added time, when Pina curled a shot into the far corner for her second magnificent finish of the night.

Player of the Match: Clàudia Pina

Clàudia Pina scored twice off the bench for La Roja AFP via Getty Images

Alexia Putellas, Spain forward: "The free-kick for the first goal was perfect. As soon as the ball left my foot, I knew it was on target, and fortunately it went in. It’s a good advantage (going into the second leg), but at their home Sweden will push hard, and I think it would be a mistake not to go in with the same mindset we had today."

Laia Aleixandri, Spain midfielder: "It was a pretty tough match. We expected a Sweden like the one we saw, very intense, but once again the team were very mature in many aspects of the game, and we’re very happy with the performance."

Tony Gustavsson, Sweden coach: "Our first ten minutes were really good, but a brilliant free-kick makes it 1-0, goals affect matches and Spain were better than us. The goal in stoppage time to make it 4-0 hurts, as I was happy with the courage the players showed in the second half."