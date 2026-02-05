Women's EURO 2029: All you need to know
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Article summary
Where is it? When is it? How UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 is shaping up.
Article top media content
Article body
Switzerland hosted a record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO in 2025, with 657,291 fans attending matches, in total over 500 million watching on television and streams, and England retaining their title by beating Spain on penalties in the final.
Germany will host the 15th edition in 2029, and this is how the tournament is shaping up.
Where will Women’s EURO 2029 take place?
UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 will take place in Germany, after the UEFA Executive Committee appointed the German Football Association (DFB) as host on 3 December 2025.
Germany was chosen following a process that also included bids from the Polish Football Association and jointly from the associations of Denmark and Sweden.
Eight stadiums will host matches involving 16 teams, including Munich Football Arena, BVB Stadion Dortmund, Düsseldorf Arena and Frankfurt Arena.
Women’s EURO 2029 venues
Cologne Stadium (Cologne)
BVB Stadion Dortmund (Dortmund)
Düsseldorf Arena (Düsseldorf)
Frankfurt Arena (Frankfurt)
Niedersachsenstadion (Hanover)
Leipzig Stadium (Leipzig)
Munich Football Arena (Munich)
Wolfsburg Arena (Wolfsburg)
This will be the third edition of the tournament to be played in Germany, which last hosted Women’s EURO in 2001.
Six of the host stadiums staged games during UEFA EURO 2024. All eight venues can accommodate a larger crowd than the 18,000 that attended the Women’s EURO final in 2001, which was won by Germany as host.
When will Women’s EURO 2029 take place?
The tournament will take place in summer 2029 with the full schedule for qualification and the finals to be confirmed in due course.
What format will Women’s EURO 2029 be played in?
The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.
From then on, it's a straight knockout and the path to the final is pre-determined, allowing participating teams to anticipate their potential routes to the final.
Women's EURO history: Past finals
UEFA European Women's Championship
2025: England 1-1 Spain (3-1 pens); Basel, Switzerland
2022: England 2-1 Germany (aet); London, England
2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands
2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden
2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland
2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England
2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany
1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway
1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany
1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy
1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark
UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams
1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany
1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway
1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton