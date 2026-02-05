Women's EURO 2029: All you need to know

Switzerland hosted a record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO in 2025, with 657,291 fans attending matches, in total over 500 million watching on television and streams, and England retaining their title by beating Spain on penalties in the final.

Germany will host the 15th edition in 2029, and this is how the tournament is shaping up.

Where will Women’s EURO 2029 take place?

UEFA Women’s EURO 2029 will take place in Germany, after the UEFA Executive Committee appointed the German Football Association (DFB) as host on 3 December 2025.

Germany was chosen following a process that also included bids from the Polish Football Association and jointly from the associations of Denmark and Sweden.

Eight stadiums will host matches involving 16 teams, including Munich Football Arena, BVB Stadion Dortmund, Düsseldorf Arena and Frankfurt Arena.

Women’s EURO 2029 venues Cologne Stadium (Cologne)

BVB Stadion Dortmund (Dortmund)

Düsseldorf Arena (Düsseldorf)

Frankfurt Arena (Frankfurt)

Niedersachsenstadion (Hanover)

Leipzig Stadium (Leipzig)

Munich Football Arena (Munich)

Wolfsburg Arena (Wolfsburg)

This will be the third edition of the tournament to be played in Germany, which last hosted Women’s EURO in 2001.

Six of the host stadiums staged games during UEFA EURO 2024. All eight venues can accommodate a larger crowd than the 18,000 that attended the Women’s EURO final in 2001, which was won by Germany as host.

BVB Stadion Dortmund is one of the eight host venues UEFA via Getty Images

When will Women’s EURO 2029 take place?

The tournament will take place in summer 2029 with the full schedule for qualification and the finals to be confirmed in due course.

What format will Women’s EURO 2029 be played in?

The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.

From then on, it's a straight knockout and the path to the final is pre-determined, allowing participating teams to anticipate their potential routes to the final.