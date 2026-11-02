2027 UEFA Women's Nations League: Who is in what league, format, calendar

The third UEFA Women's Nations League begins in February 2027.

How the Women's Nations League works

Teams are split into three leagues based on the final overall 2026 Women’s European Qualifiers rankings. League A has 16 teams, League B has 16 teams and League C has 22 teams, including San Marino entering senior women's competition for the first time. The league phase draw is at 13:00 CET on Tuesday 3 November.

Each team’s starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2026 Women’s European Qualifying league stage.

League A

League A group winners

1 Germany

2 Spain (holders)

3 Denmark

4 France

League A runners-up

5 England

6 Norway

7 Netherlands

8 Italy

League A third place

9 Republic of Ireland

10 Sweden

11 Iceland

12 Austria

Promoted from League B (group winners)

13 Switzerland

14 Portugal﻿

15 Scotland

16 Wales

League B

Relegated from League A (fourth place)

17 Slovenia

18 Poland

19 Serbia

20 Ukraine

League B runners-up ﻿

21 Finland

22 Belgium

23 Türkiye﻿

24 Czechia

League B third place (best two)

25 Albania

26 Northern Ireland﻿

Promoted from League C (group winners)

27 Hungary

28 Greece

29 Romania

30 Belarus

31 Kosovo

32 Lithuania

League C

Relegated from League B (fourth place and two lowest-ranked third-placed)

33 Slovakia*

34 Israel*

35 Montenegro

36 Latvia

37 Malta

38 Luxembourg

*Two lowest-ranked third-placed teams

League C runners-up

39 Croatia

40 Kazakhstan

41 Azerbaijan

42 Faroe Islands

43 Moldova

44 Bosnia and Herzegovina

League C third place

45 Estonia

46 Cyprus

47 Armenia

48 Georgia

49 Bulgaria

50 North Macedonia

League C fourth place and new entrant

51 Andorra

52 Liechtenstein﻿

53 Gibraltar

54 San Marino*

*New entrant

How do the groups work?

All matches in the league phase are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.

How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?

All the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.

The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.

Who is promoted or relegated or goes into promotion/relegation matches?

League A

The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2029.

The four third-placed teams play over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

League B﻿

The four group winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed teams play over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

The two best third-placed teams play over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.

The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.

League C

The six group winners are promoted to League B.

The two best-ranked second-placed teams play over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.

The remaining teams stay in League C.