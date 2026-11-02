2027 UEFA Women's Nations League: Who is in what league, format, calendar
Monday, November 2, 2026
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See which team is in which league for the 2027 edition.
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The third UEFA Women's Nations League begins in February 2027.
How the Women's Nations League works
Teams are split into three leagues based on the final overall 2026 Women’s European Qualifiers rankings. League A has 16 teams, League B has 16 teams and League C has 22 teams, including San Marino entering senior women's competition for the first time. The league phase draw is at 13:00 CET on Tuesday 3 November.
Each team’s starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2026 Women’s European Qualifying league stage.
League A
League A group winners
1 Germany
2 Spain (holders)
3 Denmark
4 France
League A runners-up
5 England
6 Norway
7 Netherlands
8 Italy
League A third place
9 Republic of Ireland
10 Sweden
11 Iceland
12 Austria
Promoted from League B (group winners)
13 Switzerland
14 Portugal
15 Scotland
16 Wales
League B
Relegated from League A (fourth place)
17 Slovenia
18 Poland
19 Serbia
20 Ukraine
League B runners-up
21 Finland
22 Belgium
23 Türkiye
24 Czechia
League B third place (best two)
25 Albania
26 Northern Ireland
Promoted from League C (group winners)
27 Hungary
28 Greece
29 Romania
30 Belarus
31 Kosovo
32 Lithuania
League C
Relegated from League B (fourth place and two lowest-ranked third-placed)
33 Slovakia*
34 Israel*
35 Montenegro
36 Latvia
37 Malta
38 Luxembourg
*Two lowest-ranked third-placed teams
League C runners-up
39 Croatia
40 Kazakhstan
41 Azerbaijan
42 Faroe Islands
43 Moldova
44 Bosnia and Herzegovina
League C third place
45 Estonia
46 Cyprus
47 Armenia
48 Georgia
49 Bulgaria
50 North Macedonia
League C fourth place and new entrant
51 Andorra
52 Liechtenstein
53 Gibraltar
54 San Marino*
*New entrant
How do the groups work?
All matches in the league phase are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.
Who plays in the UEFA Women's Nations League finals?
The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals.
How do the UEFA Women's Nations League finals work?
All the ties will be played over two legs. There remains two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final. A draw will determine the ties and the home team in each of the first legs.
The final winners are declared the UEFA Nations League winners.
Who is promoted or relegated or goes into promotion/relegation matches?
League A
The top two teams in each group remain in League A for the European Qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2029.
The four third-placed teams play over two legs against the second-placed teams in each group of League B. The winners of each tie play in League A for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
League B
The four group winners are promoted to League A.
The four second-placed teams play over two legs against the third-placed teams in League A. The winners of each tie play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.
The two best third-placed teams play over two legs against the two best-ranked second-placed teams of League C. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams will play in League C.
The two lowest ranked third-placed teams and the four fourth-placed teams are relegated to League C.
League C
The six group winners are promoted to League B.
The two best-ranked second-placed teams play over two legs against the two best third-placed teams of League B. The winners play in League B for the European Qualifiers phase; the defeated teams play in League C.
The remaining teams stay in League C.
2027 UEFA Women's Nations League calendar
League stage
Draw: 13:00 CET, 3 November 2026, Nyon
Matchdays 1 & 2: Between 23 February and 6 March 2027
Matchdays 3 & 4: Between 13 and 24 April 2027
Matchdays 5 & 6: Between 7 and 15 June 2027
Finals
Draw: 18 June 2027 (TBC)
Semi-finals (two legs): Between 4 and 12 October 2027
Final/third-place play-off (two legs): Between 23 November and 4 December 2027
Promotion/relegation matches
Draw: 18 June 2027 (TBC)
Matches (two legs): Between 4 and 12 October 2027