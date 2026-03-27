England head coach Kerri Walsh on her squad: \u0022We want to ensure it\u2019s a memory that they\u2019ll always hold onto and an experience that will be pivotal in their development as both players and people. Only the best teams in Europe have qualified for the EURO finals and we\u2019re really proud of that achievement. We also know that means every game will be a challenge, but we take a lot of confidence from our performances in the two qualifying rounds. It\u0027s a test we\u2019re all looking forward to.\u201D