2019 WU17 EURO team of the tournament

Monday 20 May 2019

Champions Germany supply five of the UEFA technical observers' Women's U17 team of the tournament.

Gia Corley is among five Germany players to make the team of the tournament
Gia Corley is among five Germany players to make the team of the tournament ©Sportsfile
  • Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Hesterine de Reus, Nina Patalon (Poland), (Netherlands), Monika Staab (Germany), Alfie Wylie (Northern Ireland)
  • Germany win seventh title: at a glance

Goalkeeper
Pauline Nelles (Germany & Köln)

Defenders 
Jana Fernández (Spain & Barcelona)
Ana Tejada (Spain & Logroño) – selected for second year running
Sofia Silva (Portugal & Braga)
Jule Brand (Germany & Hoffenheim)

Midfielders

Dana Foederer (Netherlands & KNVB Talententeam Zuid/PSV Eindhoven)
Lisanne Gräwe (Germany & Wiedenbrück)
Nikita Tromp (Netherlands & Ajax)

Forward 
Asuri Martínez (Spain & Sporting Plaza de Argel)
Gia Corley (Germany & Bayern München)
Carlotta Wamser (Germany & SpVg Brakel)

