WU17 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
Monday 30 October 2017
Former winners Spain and Poland and past finalists France, the Republic of Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland are among the 27 teams that have advanced from the qualifying round to join holders Germany.
Former winners Spain and Poland are among the 27 teams that have advanced from the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round to join holders Germany in the elite round draw at 11:45CET on 24 November.
The qualifiers (group winners listed first):
Group 1: Poland, Switzerland
Group 2: England, Scotland
Group 3: Spain, Iceland, Azerbaijan*
Group 4: Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania*
Group 5: France, Denmark
Group 6: Sweden, Russia, Israel*
Group 7: Netherlands, Czech Republic, Turkey*
Group 8: Hungary, Norway
Group 9: Serbia, Belgium
Group 10: Austria, Portugal
Group 11: Italy, Finland, Slovenia*
*Five third-placed sides with the best record against the top two in their group.
Bye to elite round: Germany (holders)
Bye to finals: Lithuania (hosts)
Qualifying round summary
- Top scorer: Claudia Pina (Spain) 11
- Pina's total of seven goals in the 22-0 defeat of Montenegro was just one off the competition record for a single match.
- England, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Hungary won their three games without conceding a goal. France and Denmark also kept three clean sheets.
- Azerbaijan and Israel have got past this round for the first time.
- Romania finished third ahead of Greece in Group 4 on disciplinary rankings (two yellow cards and no red cards to three yellow cards).
Elite round draw (11:45CET, 24 November, Nyon)
- The teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with Germany in Pot 1 as top seeds.
- The sides are drawn into seven groups of four with any other restrictions to be confirmed ahead of the draw.
- Games take place in spring as seven one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners qualify to join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 9 to 21 May 2018.
- Earlier on the morning of 24 November, the draw for the 2018/19 qualifying round will also be made.
Road to Lithuania
Elite round draw: 11:45CET, 24 November, Nyon
Elite round: spring 2018
Final tourmament draw: tbc April, Lithuania
Final tournament: 9–21 May Lithuania
- The top three finishers in the finals will qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November to 1 December of that year in Uruguay.