WU17 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

Former winners Spain and Poland are among the 27 teams that have advanced from the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round to join holders Germany in the elite round draw at 11:45CET on 24 November.



The qualifiers (group winners listed first):

Group 1: Poland, Switzerland

Group 2: England, Scotland

Group 3: Spain, Iceland, Azerbaijan*

Group 4: Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania*

Group 5: France, Denmark

Group 6: Sweden, Russia, Israel*

Group 7: Netherlands, Czech Republic, Turkey*

Group 8: Hungary, Norway

Group 9: Serbia, Belgium

Group 10: Austria, Portugal

Group 11: Italy, Finland, Slovenia*

*Five third-placed sides with the best record against the top two in their group.

Bye to elite round: Germany (holders)

Bye to finals: Lithuania (hosts)

Log in for free to watch the highlights See how Germany retained the title in May

Qualifying round summary

Top scorer: Claudia Pina (Spain) 11

Pina's total of seven goals in the 22-0 defeat of Montenegro was just one off the competition record for a single match.

England, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Hungary won their three games without conceding a goal. France and Denmark also kept three clean sheets.

Azerbaijan and Israel have got past this round for the first time.

Romania finished third ahead of Greece in Group 4 on disciplinary rankings (two yellow cards and no red cards to three yellow cards).

Elite round draw (11:45CET, 24 November, Nyon)

The teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with Germany in Pot 1 as top seeds.

The sides are drawn into seven groups of four with any other restrictions to be confirmed ahead of the draw.

Games take place in spring as seven one-venue mini-tournaments. The group winners qualify to join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 9 to 21 May 2018.

Earlier on the morning of 24 November, the draw for the 2018/19 qualifying round will also be made.

Road to Lithuania

Elite round draw: 11:45CET, 24 November, Nyon

Elite round: spring 2018

Final tourmament draw: tbc April, Lithuania

Final tournament: 9–21 May Lithuania