Women's Under-17 EURO elite round draw

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders Germany will face the Republic of Ireland, Iceland and Azerbaijan after the elite round draw was made by Rikke Nygård, who captained Norway in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad.

Elite round draw

Group 1 (23–29 March): Netherlands*, Belgium, Portugal, Romania

Group 2 (22–28 March): Sweden, France*, Scotland, Finland

Group 3 (8–14 March): Spain, Denmark, Russia, Israel*

Group 4 (23–29 March): Hungary*, Serbia, Czech Republic, Italy



Group 5 (25–31 March): England, Norway*, Switzerland, Slovenia

Group 6 (19–25 March): Austria, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Turkey

Group 7 (22–28 March): Germany* (holders), Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan

*Hosts

• Azerbaijan and Israel are in this stage for the first time.

• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 9 to 21 May.

• The top three finishers in the finals will qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November to 1 December in Uruguay.