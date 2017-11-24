Women's Under-17 EURO elite round draw
Friday 24 November 2017
Article summary
Holders Germany will face the Republic of Ireland, Iceland and Azerbaijan after the elite round draw was made, with seven spots on offer in May's finals in Lithuania.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders Germany will face the Republic of Ireland, Iceland and Azerbaijan after the elite round draw was made by Rikke Nygård, who captained Norway in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad.
Elite round draw
Group 1 (23–29 March): Netherlands*, Belgium, Portugal, Romania
Group 2 (22–28 March): Sweden, France*, Scotland, Finland
Group 3 (8–14 March): Spain, Denmark, Russia, Israel*
Group 4 (23–29 March): Hungary*, Serbia, Czech Republic, Italy
Group 5 (25–31 March): England, Norway*, Switzerland, Slovenia
Group 6 (19–25 March): Austria, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Turkey
Group 7 (22–28 March): Germany* (holders), Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan
*Hosts
• Azerbaijan and Israel are in this stage for the first time.
• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Lithuania in the finals from 9 to 21 May.
• The top three finishers in the finals will qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 13 November to 1 December in Uruguay.