2018/19 Women's U17 EURO qualifying round draw
Friday 24 November 2017
The draw has been made for the 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round, with 44 teams starting the road to Bulgaria.
Involved in the draw were 44 of the record entry of 47 teams. The draw was made by Rikke Nygård, who captained Norway in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad. Albania are making their competition debut.
Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (15–21 October): Czech Republic, Denmark*, Ukraine, Faroe Islands
Group 2 (19–25 October): Norway, Russia, Croatia*, Israel
Group 3 (22–28 October): Italy, Finland, Romania, Montenegro*
Group 4 (4–10 October): Scotland. Poland*, Slovakia, Lithuania
Group 5 (19–25 September): England, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*
Group 6 (19–25 September): Belgium, Portugal*, Turkey, Andorra
Group 7 (22–28 October): Republic of Ireland, Serbia*, Wales, Albania
Group 8 (23–29 September): Austria, Belarus, Slovenia, Estonia*
Group 9 (12–18 October): Switzerland, Greece*, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan
Group 10 (20–26 September): France, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, FYR Macedonia*
Group 11 (17–23 October): Netherlands*, Sweden, Latvia, Georgia
*Hosts
Bye to elite round: Germany, Spain
Bye to final tournament: Bulgaria (hosts)
Road to Bulgaria
• The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Germany and Spain in the elite round draw on 23 November 2018, with the games in spring 2019.
• Seven teams will eventually qualify for the finals to join Bulgaria from 5 to 17 May 2019.