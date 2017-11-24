Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

2018/19 Women's U17 EURO qualifying round draw

Friday 24 November 2017

The draw has been made for the 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round, with 44 teams starting the road to Bulgaria.

2018/19 Women's U17 EURO qualifying round draw ©UEFA.com

The draw has been made for the 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship qualifying round, starting the road to Bulgaria.

Involved in the draw were 44 of the record entry of 47 teams. The draw was made by Rikke Nygård, who captained Norway in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad. Albania are making their competition debut.

Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (15–21 October): Czech Republic, Denmark*, Ukraine, Faroe Islands

Group 2 (19–25 October): Norway, Russia, Croatia*, Israel

Group 3 (22–28 October): Italy, Finland, Romania, Montenegro*

Group 4 (4–10 October): Scotland. Poland*, Slovakia, Lithuania

Group 5 (19–25 September): England, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*

Rikke Nygård receives the Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA Women's Football Committee chairwoman Anne Rei
Rikke Nygård receives the Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA Women's Football Committee chairwoman Anne Rei©UEFA.com

Group 6 (19–25 September): Belgium, Portugal*, Turkey, Andorra

Group 7 (22–28 October): Republic of Ireland, Serbia*, Wales, Albania

Group 8 (23–29 September): Austria, Belarus, Slovenia, Estonia*

Group 9 (12–18 October): Switzerland, Greece*, Northern Ireland, Kazakhstan

Group 10 (20–26 September): France, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, FYR Macedonia*

Group 11 (17–23 October): Netherlands*, Sweden, Latvia, Georgia

*Hosts

Bye to elite round: Germany, Spain

Bye to final tournament: Bulgaria (hosts)

Road to Bulgaria
• The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Germany and Spain in the elite round draw on 23 November 2018, with the games in spring 2019.

• Seven teams will eventually qualify for the finals to join Bulgaria from 5 to 17 May 2019.

Women's U17s set for Bulgaria and Sweden
09/12/2016

LiveWomen's U17s set for Bulgaria and Sweden

Bulgaria and Sweden have been selected to host the final tournaments of the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
