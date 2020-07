Germany v Spain final: classic #WU17EURO duel

Germany v Spain: Sunday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final in numbers

Number of finals (inc 2017): 10

Number of Germany v Spain finals (inc 2017): 4

Number of finals involving Germany or Spain (inc 2017): 9

Number of finals won by Germany or Spain: 8 (Germany 5, Spain 3 – total will be 9 on Sunday)

Titles: Germany 2015/16, 2013/14, 2008/09, 2007/08; Spain 2014/15, 2010/11, 2009/10

Competition records held

Most titles: Germany 5

Most consecutive titles: Germany/Spain 2

Most finals: Spain 7 (inc 2017)

Most consecutive finals: Spain 4 (inc 2017)

Most semi-finals: Germany 9

Most consecutive semi-finals: Germany 5

Most qualifications: Germany 9

Most consecutive qualifications: Germany 5

Germany and Spain met in the 2016 final ©Sportsfile

Germany v Spain: past #WU17EURO meetings

2016/17 finals group stage (Prestrice): Spain 1-4 Germany

2015/16 final (Borisov): Spain 0-0 Germany (1-3 pens)

2014/15 finals group stage (Akranes): Germany 0-4 Spain

2013/14 final (Chesterfield): Germany 1-1 Spain (3-2 pens)

2013/14 finals group stage (Hinckley): Spain 4-0 Germany

2011/12 second qualifying round (Madrid): Spain 0-3 Germany

2008/09 final (Nyon): Spain 0-7 Germany

Record: Played 7, Germany wins (inc penalties) 5, Spain wins (inc penalties) 2, Germany goals 15, Spain goals 10

Highlights of past meetings

2015/16 final



2013/14 final

2008/09 final