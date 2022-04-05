2022 Women's Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship returns next month after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bosnia and Herzegovina set for hosting duties for the first time in any UEFA final tournament.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title between 3 and 15 May.

The groups Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland



The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 12 May, with the Sarajevo decider to follow three days later. The tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifying competition for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, guaranteeing places for the top three finishers. The third spot will be decided by a play-off between the teams beaten in the semi-finals.

Match dates

Group stage: 3, 6 and 9 May

Semi-finals: 12 May

Final & World Cup play-off: 15 May

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Group A

Bosnia and Herzegovina Fedja Krvavac via Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation

Round 1: Group A4 fourth place (L0-4 vs Germany, L0-4 vs Finland, L0-2 vs Portugal)

Round 2: Group B6 second place (L1-2 vs Belgium, W5-0 vs Moldova) – qualified automatically for finals as hosts

Top scorers: Šejla Dedić, Janica Filipović 2

Previous best: Final tournament debut

Round 1: Group A6 winners (W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Switzerland, D2-2 vs Austria)

Round 2: Group A4 winners (W1-0 vs Greece)

Top scorers: Emilía Ásgeirsdóttir, Jóhanna Fossdalsá Sørensen 3

Previous best: Third place (2007/08, 2011/12)

Germany Getty Images

Round 1: Group A4 winners (W4-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Finland)

Round 2: Group A5 winners (W4-0 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Slovenia, W3-2 vs Austria)

Top scorer: Marie Steiner 5

Previous best: Winners x 7 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19)

Netherlands Getty Images

Round 1: Group A2 winners (W3-0 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Czech Republic)

Round 2: Group A7 winners (W11-0 vs Montenegro, W3-1 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Portugal)

Top scorers: Hanna Grietje Huizenga 9

Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)

Group B

Finland Sportsfile via Getty Images

Round 1: Group A4 third place (L0-6 vs Portugal, W4-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-5 vs Germany)

Round 2: Group A1 winners (D1-1 vs Iceland, ﻿W2-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W4-0 vs Slovakia)

Top scorers: Elli Seiro 2

Previous best: Third place (2017/18)

Round 1: Group A3 runners-up (D2-2 vs Sweden, W4-0 vs Wales, W3-0 vs Italy)

Round 2: Group A6 winners (W2-1 vs England, W5-0 vs Croatia, W6-1 vs Poland)

Top scorers: Julie Swierot 5

Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)

Round 1: Group A1 runners-up (W5-0 vs Bulgaria, W4-1 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs Republic of Ireland)

Round 2: Group A3 winners (L2-3 vs Serbia, W12-0 vs Romania, W2-0 vs Sweden)

Top scorers: Signe Gaupset 8

Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09, 2015/16, 2016/17)

Round 1: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, W4-0 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Serbia)

Round 2: Group A2 winners (W6-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Czech Republic)

Top scorer: Carla Camacho 5

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)