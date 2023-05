2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament results

France beat Spain in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final in Tallinn.

Having gone 3-0 up, France had to withstand a swift Spain comeback before clinging on to win their first European Women's U17 title.

France had produced a sensational display to defeat Switzerland 10-2 to make the decider. Then Spain produced two late goals in beating England 3-1, reaching a record tenth final.

Switzerland had knocked out holders Germany in Group A with a 2-1 win to finish behind Spain, who got nine points, but ahead of the defending champions as well as the hosts Estonia, making their debut in a women's final tournament. France topped Group B on goal difference ahead of England, the pair drawing after both beat Poland and 2024 finals hosts Sweden.

Final (Friday 26 May)

Spain 2-3 France (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)

France 10-2 Switzerland (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-1 England (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group stage

Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)

Group A

Switzerland 2-1 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 6-0 Estonia (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)

Group A

Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 GER Germany Playing now 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3 EST Estonia Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0