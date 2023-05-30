2023 Women's U17 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Estonia. Champions France provide four players while among the five selected from runners-up Spain is Vicky López, who also made the selection last year when her side similarly reached the final. Vicky was named overall Player of the Tournament.

Goalkeeper: Alazne Estensoro (Spain)

Defender: Noemi Bejarano (Spain)

Defender: Aïcha Camara (Spain)

Defender: Katie Reid (England)

Defender: Martina González (Spain)

Midfielder: Maeline Mendy (France)

Midfielder: Nermyne Ben Khaled (France)

Midfielder: Vicky López (Spain)

Forward: Iman Beney (Switzerland)

Forward: Liana Joseph (France)

Forward: Chancelle Effa Effa (France)

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.