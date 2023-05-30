UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Women's U17 EURO Team of the Tournament

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Champions France and runners-up Spain provide nine players between them in the official selection from the finals in Estonia.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Estonia. Champions France provide four players while among the five selected from runners-up Spain is Vicky López, who also made the selection last year when her side similarly reached the final. Vicky was named overall Player of the Tournament.

Goalkeeper: Alazne Estensoro (Spain)
Defender: Noemi Bejarano (Spain)
Defender: Aïcha Camara (Spain)
Defender: Katie Reid (England)
Defender: Martina González (Spain)
Midfielder: Maeline Mendy (France)
Midfielder: Nermyne Ben Khaled (France)
Midfielder: Vicky López (Spain)
Forward: Iman Beney (Switzerland)
Forward: Liana Joseph (France)
Forward: Chancelle Effa Effa (France)

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

