Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: Italy, France, Spain qualify

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Champions hip round 2 is in progress with finals places in the Faroe Islands and promotion and relegation between the leagues at stake.

The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. The winners of the seven League A groups, the last of which ends on 23 March, will join the Faroe Islands in the finals from 4 to 17 May, with the draw on 26 March. So far France, Italy and holders Spain have booked their slots alongside the hosts.

The Faroe Islands themselves are taking part in League B (which began in February) although their finals place as hosts is assured. The final tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.

Qualified for finals so far Faroe Islands (hosts), France, Italy, Spain (holders)

Scores

The seven League A group winners will qualify for the final tournament in the Faroe Islands.

The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A will be relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.

Group A1 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Spain (holders)

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belgium, Ukraine

Transfer to League B: Iceland*

Group A2 (complete)

Qualified for finals: France*

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Scotland, Slovakia

Transfer to League B: Wales

Group A3 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Italy

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1:Czechia, Croatia*

Transfer to League B: Georgia

Group A4 (11–17 March): Switzerland, Poland, Türkiye*, Hungary

Group A5 (13–19 March): England, Finland*, Netherlands, Sweden

Group A6 (12–18 March): Norway*, Portugal, Greece, Serbia

Group A7 (17–23 March): Germany*, Austria, Denmark, Kosovo

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Spain won their fifth title in 2024, beating England in the final. France and Poland reached the semi-finals while also taking part were are Belgium, Norway, Portugal and Sweden (who were hosts).

Germany are eight-time champions and while Poland and France have one title each.

Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1. Georgia are in League A for the first time.

Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales began round 2 hoping to join the Faroe Islands in making their final tournament debuts.

2024 Women's U17 EURO final highlights: England 0-4 Spain

The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.

Group B1 (17–23 March): Northern Ireland*, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Group B2 (12–18 March): Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan*, Malta

Group B3 (complete):

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belarus,

Runners-up: Andorra*

Also in group: Albania, Israel

Group B4 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Romania*

Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Also in group: Latvia

Group B5 (9–15 March)

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Republic of Ireland

Also in group: Lithuania*, Faroe Islands (finals hosts)

Group B6 (complete):

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: North Macedonia*

Runners-up: Slovenia

Also in group: Moldova

*Mini-tournament hosts

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.