UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 report

Round 1 of the 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship has concluded, deciding promotion and relegation between the leagues for round 2 in spring.

League A consisted of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. The Faroe Islands are taking part in qualifying, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The teams competed in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth (including the Faroe Islands) have been relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

Spain topped their group after two added-time goals in their final game earned a 3-3 draw with Austria, stretching their unbeaten run in qualifying to 50 matches, going back to April 2012. However, Spain's streak of 28 qualifying wins in a row since April 2017 was ended.

The 21 teams in League B for round 1 included sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They competed for promotion to League A in six groups, three of four sides and the three of three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (to be confirmed) are also promoted.

The seven teams joining the Faroe Islands in the 2025 finals from 4 to 17 May will be decided by round 2, drawn on 6 December and to be completed by 23 March, with the seven League A group winners to qualify. The tournament will also act as qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Results

The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.

Group A1

Remain in in League A for round 2: ﻿Switzerland, Portugal*, Wales

Transfer to League B: Slovenia

Group A2

Remain in in League A for round 2:Germany, Belgium*, Türkiye

Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A3

Remain in League A for round 2: England*, Czechia, Netherlands

Transfer to League B: Faroe Islands (finals hosts)

Group A4

Remain in in League A for round 2: Scotland*, Poland, Iceland

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A5

Remain in in League A for round 2: Italy, France, Croatia*

Transfer to League B: Bulgaria

Group A6

Remain in in League A for round 2: Spain (holders)*, Austria, DenmarkTransfer to League B: Republic of Ireland

Group A7

Remain in in League A for round 2: Norway*, Finland, Greece

Transfer to League B: Belarus

The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group (to be confirmed) are promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia*

Runners-up: Georgia

Also in group: Latvia, Montenegro

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine

Runners-up: Romania

Also in group: Moldova, Malta*

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Hungary*

Runners-up: North Macedonia

Also in group: Lithuania, Andorra

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo

Runners-up: Albania*

Also in group: Israel

﻿Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Serbia

Runners-up: Luxembourg*

Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Sweden*

Runners-up: Estonia

Remain in League B: Kazakhstan

*Mini-tournament hosts

Spain won the title for the fifth time in Sweden in May.

Germany have a record eight titles, while other past champions are France and Poland.

England were 2023/24 runners-up with France and Poland losing in the semi-finals and Belgium, Norway, Poland and hosts Sweden also in the group stage.

The Faroe Islands, as hosts, will make their finals debut; their nation competed at the men's U17 finals in 2017.

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were promoted from League B in 2023/24 round 2.

Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2.