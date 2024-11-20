UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 report
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Article summary
The mini-tournaments were to decide promotion and relegation between the leagues for round 2.
Article top media content
Article body
Round 1 of the 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship has concluded, deciding promotion and relegation between the leagues for round 2 in spring.
League A consisted of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. The Faroe Islands are taking part in qualifying, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The teams competed in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth (including the Faroe Islands) have been relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.
Spain topped their group after two added-time goals in their final game earned a 3-3 draw with Austria, stretching their unbeaten run in qualifying to 50 matches, going back to April 2012. However, Spain's streak of 28 qualifying wins in a row since April 2017 was ended.
The 21 teams in League B for round 1 included sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They competed for promotion to League A in six groups, three of four sides and the three of three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (to be confirmed) are also promoted.
The seven teams joining the Faroe Islands in the 2025 finals from 4 to 17 May will be decided by round 2, drawn on 6 December and to be completed by 23 March, with the seven League A group winners to qualify. The tournament will also act as qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.
League A
- The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.
Group A1
Remain in in League A for round 2: Switzerland, Portugal*, Wales
Transfer to League B: Slovenia
Group A2
Remain in in League A for round 2:Germany, Belgium*, Türkiye
Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A3
Remain in League A for round 2: England*, Czechia, Netherlands
Transfer to League B: Faroe Islands (finals hosts)
Group A4
Remain in in League A for round 2: Scotland*, Poland, Iceland
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland
Group A5
Remain in in League A for round 2: Italy, France, Croatia*
Transfer to League B: Bulgaria
Group A6
Remain in in League A for round 2: Spain (holders)*, Austria, DenmarkTransfer to League B: Republic of Ireland
Group A7
Remain in in League A for round 2: Norway*, Finland, Greece
Transfer to League B: Belarus
League B
- The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group (to be confirmed) are promoted to League A for round 2.
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia*
Runners-up: Georgia
Also in group: Latvia, Montenegro
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine
Runners-up: Romania
Also in group: Moldova, Malta*
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Hungary*
Runners-up: North Macedonia
Also in group: Lithuania, Andorra
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: Israel
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Serbia
Runners-up: Luxembourg*
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 2: Sweden*
Runners-up: Estonia
Remain in League B: Kazakhstan
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Spain won the title for the fifth time in Sweden in May.
- Germany have a record eight titles, while other past champions are France and Poland.
- England were 2023/24 runners-up with France and Poland losing in the semi-finals and Belgium, Norway, Poland and hosts Sweden also in the group stage.
- The Faroe Islands, as hosts, will make their finals debut; their nation competed at the men's U17 finals in 2017.
- Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were promoted from League B in 2023/24 round 2.
- Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2.