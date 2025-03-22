Women's U17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Austria, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain qualify
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Netherlands, Austria, France, Italy, Norway, Poland and holders Spain have qualified from League A to join hosts the Faroe Islands in the finals while promotion and relegation was also at stake.
Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and holders Spain won their UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 groups to join hosts Faroe Islands in May's final tournament, while promotion and relegation between the leagues was also at stake.
The teams were split into two leagues as set by round 1. The winners of the seven League A groups, the last of which ended on Sunday, will join the Faroe Islands in the finals from 4 to 17 May, with the draw at 12:00 CET (11:00 local time) in Klaksvík on Wednesday.
The Faroe Islands took part in League B although their finals place as hosts is assured. The final tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.
Qualified for finals
Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain (holders)
WU17 EURO round 2 League A groups
- The seven League A group winners qualify for the final tournament in the Faroe Islands.
- The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A are relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.
Group A1
Qualified for finals: Spain (holders)
Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belgium, Ukraine
Transfer to League B: Iceland*
Group A2
Qualified for finals: France*
Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Scotland, Slovakia
Transfer to League B: Wales
Group A3
Qualified for finals: Italy
Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Czechia, Croatia*
Transfer to League B: Georgia
Group A4
Qualified for finals: Poland
Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Switzerland, Hungary
Transfer to League B: Türkiye*
Group A5
Qualified for finals: Netherlands
Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Finland*, England
Transfer to League B: Sweden
Group A6
Qualified for finals: Norway*
Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Portugal, Serbia
Transfer to League B: Greece
Group A7 (17–23 March):
Qualified for finals: Austria
Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Denmark, Germany*
Transfer to League B: Kosovo
*Mini-tournament hosts
Team guide
- Spain won their fifth title in 2024, beating England in the final. France and Poland reached the semi-finals while also taking part were Belgium, Norway, Portugal and Sweden (who were hosts).
- Germany are eight-time champions while Poland and France have one title each.
- Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1. Georgia were in League A for the first time.
- Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales began round 2 hoping to join the Faroe Islands in making their final tournament debuts.
WU17 EURO round 2 League B groups
- The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.
Group B1 (ends Sunday)
Contenders: Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Northern Ireland*
Group B2
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Bulgaria
Runners-up: Luxembourg
Also in group: Malta, Azerbaijan*
Group B3
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belarus
Runners-up: Andorra*
Also in group: Albania, Israel
Group B4
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Romania*
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Also in group: Latvia
Group B5
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Republic of Ireland
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Faroe Islands (finals hosts)
Group B6
Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: North Macedonia*
Runners-up: Slovenia
Also in group: Moldova
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.