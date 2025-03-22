Women's U17 EURO round 2: Netherlands, Austria, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain qualify

Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and holders Spain won their UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 groups to join hosts Faroe Islands in May's final tournament, while promotion and relegation between the leagues was also at stake.

The teams were split into two leagues as set by round 1. The winners of the seven League A groups, the last of which ended on Sunday, will join the Faroe Islands in the finals from 4 to 17 May, with the draw at 12:00 CET (11:00 local time) in Klaksvík on Wednesday.

The Faroe Islands took part in League B although their finals place as hosts is assured. The final tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.

Qualified for finals Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain (holders)

Results

The seven League A group winners qualify for the final tournament in the Faroe Islands.

The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A are relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.

Group A1

Qualified for finals: Spain (holders)

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belgium, Ukraine

Transfer to League B: Iceland*

Group A2 ﻿

Qualified for finals: France*

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Scotland, Slovakia

Transfer to League B: Wales

Group A3 ﻿

Qualified for finals: Italy

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Czechia, Croatia*

Transfer to League B: Georgia

Group A4

Qualified for finals: Poland

Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Switzerland, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Türkiye*

Group A5

Qualified for finals: Netherlands

Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Finland*, England

Transfer to League B: Sweden

Group A6

Qualified for finals: Norway*

Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Portugal, Serbia

Transfer to League B: Greece

Group A7 (17–23 March):

Qualified for finals: Austria

Also remain in in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Denmark, Germany*

Transfer to League B: Kosovo

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Spain won their fifth title in 2024, beating England in the final. France and Poland reached the semi-finals while also taking part were Belgium, Norway, Portugal and Sweden (who were hosts).

Germany are eight-time champions while Poland and France have one title each.

Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1. Georgia were in League A for the first time.

Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales began round 2 hoping to join the Faroe Islands in making their final tournament debuts.

2024 Women's U17 EURO final highlights: England 0-4 Spain

The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.

Group B1 (ends Sunday)

Contenders: Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Northern Ireland*

Group B2

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Bulgaria

Runners-up: Luxembourg

Also in group: Malta, Azerbaijan*

Group B3

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belarus

Runners-up: Andorra*

Also in group: Albania, Israel

Group B4

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Romania*

Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Also in group: Latvia

Group B5

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Republic of Ireland

Runners-up: Lithuania*

Also in group: Faroe Islands (finals hosts)

Group B6

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: North Macedonia*

Runners-up: Slovenia

Also in group: Moldova

*Mini-tournament hosts