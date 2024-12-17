Women's U17 EURO round 2 starts 19 February

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 kicks off on 19 February with finals places in the Faroe Islands and promotion and relegation between the leagues at stake.

The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. The seven League A group winners will join the Faroe Islands in the finals from 4 to 17 May, with the draw on 26 March.

The Faroe Islands will take part in League B although their finals place as hosts is assured. The final tournament also acts as UEFA's qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.

Matches

The seven League A group winners will qualify for the final tournament in the Faroe Islands.

The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A will be relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.

Group A1 (8–14 March): Spain (holders), Belgium, Iceland*, Ukraine

Group A2 (5–11 March): Scotland, France*, Wales, Slovakia

Group A3 (8–14 March): Italy, Czechia, Croatia*, Georgia

Group A4 (11–17 March): Switzerland, Poland, Türkiye*, Hungary

Group A5 (13–19 March): England, Finland*, Netherlands, Sweden

Group A6 (12–18 March): Norway*, Portugal, Greece, Serbia

Group A7 (17–23 March): Germany*, Austria, Denmark, Kosovo

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Spain won their fifth title in 2024, beating England in the final. Beaten semi-finalists France and Poland are both hoping to qualify again as are Belgium, Norway, Portugal and Sweden (who were hosts).

Germany are eight-time champions and while Poland and France have one title each.

Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were promoted from League B in round 1. Georgia are in League A for the first time.

Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales are hoping to join the Faroe Islands in making their final tournament debuts.

2024 Women's U17 EURO final highlights: England 0-4 Spain

The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.

Group B1 (17–23 March): Northern Ireland*, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Group B2 (12–18 March): Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan*, Malta

Group B3 (4–10 March): Belarus, Albania, Israel, Andorra*

Group B4 (19–25 February): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania*, Latvia

Group B5 (9–15 March): Republic of Ireland, Faroe Islands (finals hosts), Lithuania*

Group B6 (6–12 March): Slovenia, North Macedonia*, Moldova

*Mini-tournament hosts

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.