2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: All the results

The Netherlands have won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.

The Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 in the final to clinch their first title at this level, never looking back after Tess van der Vliet's fourth-minute strike. That completed a fine campaign by the Dutch, who recovered from an early setback themselves three days earlier, when goalkeeper Maren Groothoff excelled in a penalty shoot-out during their semi-final triumph against France.

Norway fell just short in their first Women's U17 EURO final, set up by a 3-1 win against Italy. In that game, a Christina Herseth effort and an own goal had put them two up at the break, before Rachele Giudici pulled one back. Marie Preus hit a late solo clincher – and she also struck in the final after Ranneke Derks had put the Netherlands 2-0 up, but Norway couldn't find an equaliser.

The semi-finalists finished in the top two of their groups. That likewise earned each team spots in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, where they will be joined by Spain, who beat Austria 6-1 in a play-off between the two third-place finishers.

Spain's reign as UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders was ended by a 2-1 loss to Italy. Both teams drew 1-1 with France and beaten Poland, and Spain led Italy on goal difference so only needed a point to qualify. However, Spain – who had reached the semi-finals in all ten previous editions since the introduction of the group stage – lost to a pair of Giulia Galli goals.

As for France, they defeated Poland 3-1 to finish second as Bouchra Kharafi and Ludivine Bardet put them two up at the break, and although Lena Świrska pulled one back, a late own goal settled matters.

Having beaten both Austria and Norway, meanwhile, the Netherlands were already confirmed in first place before their 9-0 win against the eliminated Faroe Islands when Group A ended. Norway led Austria on goal difference in second and knew a point would take them into the last four, and they had the better of the ensuing 0-0 draw.

Knockout phase

Final

Saturday 17 May

Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Tórshavn)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands win 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)

Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Austria 1-6 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 11 May

Group B

Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿

France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Saturday 10 May

Group A

Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)

Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)

Matchday 2

Thursday 8 May

Group B

Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn) ﻿

Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Wednesday 7 May

Group A

Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)

Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)

Matchday 1

Monday 5 May

Group B

Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)

Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)

Sunday 4 May

Group A

Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)

Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)