2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: All the results

Saturday, May 17, 2025

All the scores from the Faroe Islands.

Tess van der Vliet celebrates her early goal for the Netherlands in the final
Tess van der Vliet celebrates her early goal for the Netherlands in the final UEFA via Getty Images

The Netherlands have won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.

The Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 in the final to clinch their first title at this level, never looking back after Tess van der Vliet's fourth-minute strike. That completed a fine campaign by the Dutch, who recovered from an early setback themselves three days earlier, when goalkeeper Maren Groothoff excelled in a penalty shoot-out during their semi-final triumph against France.

Norway fell just short in their first Women's U17 EURO final, set up by a 3-1 win against Italy. In that game, a Christina Herseth effort and an own goal had put them two up at the break, before Rachele Giudici pulled one back. Marie Preus hit a late solo clincher – and she also struck in the final after Ranneke Derks had put the Netherlands 2-0 up, but Norway couldn't find an equaliser.

The semi-finalists finished in the top two of their groups. That likewise earned each team spots in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, where they will be joined by Spain, who beat Austria 6-1 in a play-off between the two third-place finishers.

Spain's reign as UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders was ended by a 2-1 loss to Italy. Both teams drew 1-1 with France and beaten Poland, and Spain led Italy on goal difference so only needed a point to qualify. However, Spain – who had reached the semi-finals in all ten previous editions since the introduction of the group stage – lost to a pair of Giulia Galli goals.

Women's U17 EURO final highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Norway

As for France, they defeated Poland 3-1 to finish second as Bouchra Kharafi and Ludivine Bardet put them two up at the break, and although Lena Świrska pulled one back, a late own goal settled matters.

Having beaten both Austria and Norway, meanwhile, the Netherlands were already confirmed in first place before their 9-0 win against the eliminated Faroe Islands when Group A ended. Norway led Austria on goal difference in second and knew a point would take them into the last four, and they had the better of the ensuing 0-0 draw.

Results

Venues

Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn
á Djúpumýru Stadium, Klaksvík

Highlights on UEFA.tv

Knockout phase

Final

Saturday 17 May

Netherlands 2-1 Norway (Tórshavn)

Semi-final highlights: Italy 1-3 Norway

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands win 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)
Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn)

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Austria 1-6 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 11 May

Group B
Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn) ﻿
France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Spain

Saturday 10 May

Group A
Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)

Highlights: Norway 0-0 Austria

Matchday 2

Thursday 8 May

Group B
Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn) ﻿
Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Highlights: Spain 3-1 Poland

Wednesday 7 May

Group A
Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)
Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)

Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria

Matchday 1

Monday 5 May

Group B
Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)
Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)

Highlights: Poland 3-4 Italy

Sunday 4 May

Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)

