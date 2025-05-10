2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Netherlands and Norway through

Norway drew 0-0 with Austria on Saturday to join the Netherlands in the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship﻿ semi-finals in the Faroe Islands, with two of France, Italy or Spain to join them in the last four on Sunday.

Having beaten both Austria and Norway, the Netherlands were already confirmed in first place before their 9-0 win against the eliminated hosts. Norway led Austria on goal difference and knew a point would take them into the last four, and they had the better of the 0-0 draw.

The Netherlands and Norway have also qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, to be joined by the other two semi-finalists, and also the winner of a Wednesday play-off between Austria and the team that finishes third in Group B.

When Group B opened on Monday, Italy won 4-3 against Poland, who nearly overturned a three-goal half-time deficit in a thriller, while holders Spain drew 1-1 with France. Italy therefore had a chance to go through on Matchday 2 if they beat France, and Benedetta Bedini's long-range stunner gave them the lead, but just as against Spain, Rachael Adedini equalised for France.

Spain then joined Italy on four points, two ahead of France, as they won 3-1 to end Poland's chances of reaching the semi-finals, Anna Quer and Lúa Arufe combining for the first two goals. After the lead was briefly reduced, Rosalía Domínguez clinched victory with a superb solo run and finish. The holders face Italy on Sunday, when France take on Poland.

Group B: Permutations Spain will go through to the semi-finals if they avoid defeat against Italy, or if France do not beat Poland. Spain will finish first if they win. Spain cannot finish fourth. Italy will go through to the semi-finals if they win, or if France do not win. Italy cannot finish fourth. France will go through to the semi-finals if they win and the other match is not drawn. France will finish third if they draw or fourth if they lose. Poland cannot reach the semi-finals. They will finish third if they win. If Spain and Italy draw, and France win, they will be split for first, second and third place as per article 20 of the competition regulations: 1 higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; 2 superior goal difference in all group matches; 3 higher number of goals scored in all group matches; 4 lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points); 5 higher position in the round 2 league rankings (France have a higher ranking than both Spain and Italy)

Matches

Venues

Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn

á Djúpumýru Stadium, Klaksvík

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 4 May

Group A

Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)

Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)

Monday 5 May

Group B

Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)

Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 7 May

Group A

Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)

Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)

Thursday 8 May

Group B

Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn) ﻿

Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Matchday 3

Saturday 10 May

Group A

Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)

Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)

Sunday 11 May

Group B

Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00) ﻿

France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00) ﻿

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

SF1: Netherlands vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Saturday 17 May

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)